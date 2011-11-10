Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Results Live-Blog – Down to the Top 10

One of America’s “X Factor” Bottom Two picks last week was a no-brainer and one was a tiny bit strange.
That means it’s still too early to be entirely confident in predicting which acts America is going to shun and which performers viewers will embrace.
And that means that there could be some drama in Thursday (November 10) night’s results show.
Click through…
8:00 p.m. ET Making predictions particularly hard is the sad reality that the judges have decided to concentrate on judging each other, rather than judging the contestants.
8:02 p.m. It’s my guess that the only judge who doesn’t need to worry at all is Simon. Drew, Melanie Amaro and Rachel Crow are all almost certain to take places in the Top 10.
8:02 p.m. Lip-Synched Group Sing Time! Last week was pretty obviously lip-synched, but tonight’s medley sounds brutal, a poor sound mix highlighting miss-laid harmonies and badly blended voices. So maybe it’s live? I don’t know if that would be something to be proud of, in this case…
8:05 p.m. Oooh. L.A. Reid begins by apologizing to Melanie Amaro. He also says that several singers dropped the ball, which isn’t what he said last night.
8:06 p.m. Ha. Steve Jones now says that last night’s theme was songs “that had a connection to famous movies,” which isn’t nearly the same as “songs from movies.” Anyway, let’s recap last night’s performances.
8:09 p.m. If L.A. Reid was still being belligerent to Melanie backstage, I wonder when he had his Come to Simon moment.
8:10 p.m. Wow. Nicole Scherzinger was really proud of that “don’t hate, congratulate” line. And Burrito Josh was all “Please don’t antagonize Simon.”
8:15 p.m. Let’s welcome Willow Smith. On one hand, it’s probably pretty easy to be Willow Smith. Your parents could afford to buy several mid-sized islands for you (to say nothing of setting you up with top-notch producers and candy-pop writers). On the other hand, it’s probably hard to be Willow Smith. She’s gonna be 90 and people will still come up to her say, “Why have you never done anything as catchy as that song about whipping your hair back and forth?” And she’s still 12 or something.
8:19 p.m. Why wasn’t this song saved for the “Hunger Games” soundtrack? It seems like a natural. “Fireball, indeed,” says the easily impressed Steve Jones.
8:24 p.m. There’s a reason why “American Idol” spaces out the elimination process. If you don’t, there no reason for viewers to tune in until 8:40, unless they happen to be big fans of Willow Smith. Or…
8:25 p.m. Our next performer is Jessie J, who seems to have recovered from whatever injury had her on crutches at the VMAs a few months ago. It was a good move to have Willow Smith perform first, because you don’t want the poor kid upstaged by this freaky blue-haired sex-alien. Oh, and Jessie J can actually *sing*. [That being said, this song also isn’t as catchy as the thing about whipping your hair back and forth. That’s some catchy stuff!]
8:28 p.m. “Oh, I thoroughly enjoyed that,” says the easily impressed Steve Jones. “Never expect. Never presume. Always work hard and always be true to who you are,” Jessie says of her advice to the “X Factor” hopefuls. She’s like something out of “The Fifth Element.”
8:33 p.m. And now, 33 minutes into the show, we’re introducing the Top 11 and their mentors for the second time.
8:34 p.m. Time to reveal the Top Nine… IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER. Steve Jones repeats “no particular order” a second time — this show is all about repetition — and then reveals that Stacy Francis is safe. She pumps her fists maniacally. The second act through is… Astro. And then… Melanie Amaro. Our fourth act through is… Marcus Canty. [I’m the tiniest bit surprised by that.]
8:36 p.m. Still in no particular order… LeRoy Bell. [I’ve got to stop counting LeRoy Bell out. America likes him. Which is nice.] And then… Rachel Crow. Also staying in… Burrito Josh. The eighth act going through is… Drew. All of Simon and Nicole’s acts are through.
8:38 p.m. Lakoda Rayne, Stereo Hogzz and Chris Rene are still waiting. I chose Chris’ picture, because I assumed he’d be safe. And he is. AMERICA HATES GROUPS.
8:39 p.m. “I’m most proud and I would not have wanted any other category,” Paula Abdul insists. Suuure.
8:44 p.m. This is a waste of time, once again. Paula can’t keep Stereo Hogzz around if America keeps trying to send them home. That’s a bad investment.
8:44 p.m. Lakoda Rayne is performing first and rather than having a theme to their attire, tonight’s theme seems to be “We all got dressed in the dark.”
8:45 p.m. This version of “No Air” isn’t nearly as group-oriented as their past few performances. The performance is generally chaotic, including one moment in which Dani appears to have to push the Rayne to her left up to do a solo. Actually, that’s really bad. I would miss their hotness, but I don’t think Stereo Hogzz could do a performance that bad.
8:47 p.m. If The Stereo Hogzz get sent home first, what excuse will Steve Jones have to say “Hoo-ston”? They’re singing “You Are Not Alone,” though really only Trey is singing. He has four guys behind him clapping and periodically slapping their chests. Maybe we’ll have a special double-elimination and both Lakoda Rayne and 4/5ths of the Stereo Hogzz will be sent home. Then L.A. Reid will get to mentor Trey Hogzz.
8:54 p.m. Decision time!
8:54 p.m. Steve Jones repeats the elimination rules.
8:55 p.m. L.A. Reid very accurately says that both groups sucked in their saving performances. He babbles and Steve Jones forces L.A. Reid to say that he’s sending home The Hogzz. Nicole tells the girls that she loves them and that they’re beautiful and she sends home the The Hogzz. What’s Nicole’s excuse? “Female empowerment.” Paula cries and refuses to give an answer. She’s just bawling. Surely we can kick this over to Simon and let him be the hatchet man. Paula abstains. Steve explains the rules, which are that if a judge abstains, it’s a majority, which would mean that The Hogzz would be done. So Paula votes to send Lakoda Rayne home, just so that Simon has to vote. This is BIZARRE.
8:58 p.m. Steven Jones senses that the show is about to run long. Simon saves the day (time-wise) by sending the The Stereo Hogzz home, meaning that we won’t have to go to America’s vote. Thus, the second group eliminated from “The X Factor” is… The Stereo Hogzz.
8:59 p.m. We’re rushing through their journey on “The X Factor,” but “Bones” is still going to start late night. Paula Abdul’s emotional instability thwarted Steve Jones’ Mussolini-like trains-on-time efforts.
What’d you think of the results? What’d you think of Paula’s drama?
without the wrinkle of the judges picking one out of the bottom two, i would have bet anything that the top 4 would be Simon’s girls and Burrito Josh, now there is no way in hell that the other judges let this happen , so i guess as soon as one of the girls gets on the chopping block is over. I’m still gonna go with my first gut instinct that Rachel will be the upseted.
Gus – I think Rachel’s performance last night — and Simon probably figuring out her strengths — should keep her around. I think if Drew doesn’t show a little more range, she’s in trouble around the Top 6 or Top 7…
-Daniel
that’s very fair, i’m still trying to figure out if the demographics are gonna play in the same American Idol way, it seems like mentors play big time of the votes, its like people vote for Drew and Simon or Astro and L.A, and im trying to see where do the country votes and the sensitive rocker votes (big time winners on idol) fall under.
Love your blog. You save me an hour. :)
Thanks, Claire! But who will save *my* hour?
:-)
Daniel
But you get paid for this hour right, Dan ;)
Oh poor Daniel getting paid to watch TV! If only you could watch sports like you always say you want to, so we can be impressed at what a big cool man you are.
Trey from Stereo Hoggz is a better singer than Marcus Canty, Chris Rene or LeRoy Bell. He is arguably more talented (with his dancing and singing) than Astro. He would be the best solo male contestant other than Burrito Josh. That alone should put the Hoggz through.
“Trey Hogzz” is, indeed, far better than his fellow pigzz. And the other singing swine don’t even seem to be trying…
-Daniel
I agree . But its sad that hot girls always get screwed in these competitions.
Steve Jones has led me to a life-altering realization:
I’m gay.
Oh man that’s ridiculously funny.
I heard a theory that American music stars are soloists as a rule (Elvis, Springsteen, Madonna) and that groups are more of a “foreigner” thing. Of course, there are many exceptions, but that theory seems to hold up according to the X Factor.
Meridith – It’s this weird thing where no group has ever apparently won any incarnation of “X Factor” in any of its international formats. And yet they keep trotting them out. I assume Lakoda Rayne gets a Country boost and survives next week, but that they’ll go home a week or two after that, leaving us group-less…
-Daniel
Actually Daniel you’re incorrect the first iteration of The X Factor Australia in 2005 a group won the contest
source: [en.wikipedia.org]
also here in italy a group won the first season of x factor, but they didn’t have a big success after the show
I think that groups are probably more difficult to get emotionally attached to. Plus, with multiple singers it’s more likely that at least one of them will miss a note or two each night that can turn voters off. It might have worked against Stereo Hoggzz that the lead singer did 90% of the singing, so people just didn’t feel like it was a group, so didn’t like them.
Seems like there are lots of reasons that would make it difficult for a group to win.
Note to Feinberg. Do not speak in absolutes when you don’t know things for certain. Makes you look like a silly internet blogger. ;)
I like this show. its fun. But Nicole has to go. She sucks. Bring back the hot British girl!
Pascal – Apologies. I made the mistake of trusting somebody I shouldn’t have trusted. Or at least taking their word without checking up…
Sorry.
-Daniel
Watched yesterday’s show on DVR just now, and then your live blog of the results. I agree that Astro and (to a lesser degree) Chris Rene are competing in a different show, but it’s clearly A MUCH BETTER SHOW. Whoever puts “Rap Battle: The TV Show” on the air is going to make a crap ton of money.
Drew – I’d watch. I’d cringe. But I’d watch…
-Daniel
Did Simon just flip Steve Jones off by scratching his eye?
I totally saw the flip off!!
I think it’d make more sense to create a 12 – 20 category instead of the “Groups” one.
Everybody may think British people are rude because of Simon. They could show how false this statement is by having Cheryl Cole on the show. But they did exactly the opposite of that by hiring the most hateful host of possibly the entire world. Besides his looks, Steve has no charisma or likeability. AT ALL.
First off, Why does America hates groups so much?!!! Poor Paula. I honestly feel bad for her. The UK show to my knowledge has been similar. As a rule it seems to be that tv audiences don’t connect and relate to the groups the same way they do with solo acts. The lone exception in the UK show I think was a boy band that got all the tween girls giddy. But even they couldn’t win, as no group ever has for that show in nearly a decade of it’s existence. But even with all that, it’s easy to say that the groups wasn’t exactly a strong category. Hopefully the show gaining recognition will get some better groups to try out next year.
And even though it was a mess. Paula freaking out and not being able to decide, but then decide, was great tv. Just awesome. I’m sitting there watching going, “Paula clearly wants the Stereo Hoggz to go through. They’re the only group she can choreograph the way she likes. And if she abstains, she’s dooming them. What are you doing, Paula!” Then Simon steps in and explains to her what she’s about to do. He gets her to vote to keep them alive. Only to utterly crap all over that, and knock them out. Ridiculous on every level. But in the world of stupid game show reality television, genius.
I just have to say it. I HATE STACEY FRANCIS. She is so obnoxious. I can’t stand her face. She’s always making a sour face and on the verge of tears. I also can’t stand her wailing. Please, America. Vote her off soon. I can’t take her theatrics no more.
To Gus from above who was saying that he doesn’t think that the judges will allow for other acts to go through. I can’t speak for these judges. But I’ve watched a few seasons of the UK show. And if that’s any gauge, it doesn’t work out that way. Yes, the judges are always going to side with their acts. But when it comes down to it, they don’t screw talented acts simply to win. The producers don’t let them. It’s in the show’s best interest to have the most talented acts got the distance. And trust me, they don’t let the judges mess with that. Just look at what happened tonight. LA Reid apologized to Melanie for getting on her after she had a good performance. I’m fairly certain that wasn’t his idea. His competitive juices caused him to rag on Simon’s girls after they did good. But in the context of the overall show, he knows he can’t do that. Otherwise the show won’t succeed.
Steve Jones might not be able to pronounce US cities. But he’s the man. And I have an extremely platonic crush on him. I want to be bros with Steve Jones.
Bring back Cheryl Cole!!!!
Overall, I am starting to feel that X-Factor is a terrible show. They seem to take contrived drama up a notch from American Idol. The judges arguing is annoying. The repetition is annoying.
The only two good things about X-Factor are that over-30 and groups are allowed to compete. But I don’t like that they had a quota for the number of each type of competitor.
Also, the stage show is a little more produced than American Idol.
But if I wasn’t already invested in these contestants, I think I would quit watching this show. I don’t plan to watch next year.
i agree, it feels like something is missing in this show, maybe is this crazy overpraising, i fast forward the hell out of these episodes. Also the fact that i cant listen to Nicole, no matter how hot she is. We need Simon to step up his game ASAP. In his American Idol prime he would like 2 acts and everything else would be mediocre, bad or really bad,we need that guy back.
First, I felt bad for Paula, that must have been brutal..on her ego. Twice in a row, one of her groups have been sent home. I personally liked the stereo Hogzz. I think they could have chosen better songs.