Red Carpet Rewind: The weird and wonderful of the 2013 Grammy Awards

After the Grammys laid down the law about what could and could not be worn to the show (“no thong type costumes” or “bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack” and the mysterious edict, “be sure that the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible ‘puffy’ bare skin exposure”), it was anyone’s guess how the red carpet would look this year. The good news? There was still plenty of skin to be seen, and none of it should upset the Grammys at all. Whether or not the clothing provided more than coverage is up to debate. Here’s a look at what Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Faith Hill, Rihanna, Beyonce, and more wore to music’s big event.