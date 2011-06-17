Red Hot Chili Peppers announce ‘I’m With You’ tracklist, Euro tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unleashed tracklist and tour details on their forthcoming album “I’m With You.”
The 14-track set includes “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie,” previously reported by several outlets as the first single. A rep has told HitFix a first single has not been determined yet.
The band has also outlined some European tour stops around their festival headlining spots abroad. There have been no U.S. shows confirmed yet, but the calendar looks open so far around “Im With You’s”Â Aug. 30 drop date.
“I’m With You” was produced by Rick Rubin and was mixed by Andrew Scheps and Greg Fidelman. It’s the rock band’s follow up to 2006’s double-disc “Stadium Arcadium.”
Here is the tracklist for “I’m With You”:
“Monarchy of Roses”
“Factory of Faith”
“Brendan’s Death Song”
“Ethiopia”
“Annie Wants a Baby”
“Look Around”
“The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie”
“Did I Let You Know”
“Goodbye Hooray”
“Happiness Loves Company”
“Police Station”
“Even You Brutus?”
“Meet Me at the Corner”
“Dance, Dance, Dance”
Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2011 tour dates so far:
08/13 â€“ Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/14 â€“ Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/24 â€“ Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio
10/09 â€“ Hamburg, DE @ O2 World
10/11 â€“ Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/12 â€“ Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/14 â€“ Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen
10/16 â€“ Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam
10/18 â€“ Paris, FR @ Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
10/21 â€“ Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle â€“ Messe Frankfurt
12/04 â€“ Berlin, DE @ o2 World
12/05 â€“ Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
12/07 â€“ Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
12/10 â€“ Torino, IT @ Palaolimpico
12/11 â€“ Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/13 â€“ Zueich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich
12/15 â€“ Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
12/17 â€“ Madrid, ES @ Palacio de Deportes
