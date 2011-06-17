Red Hot Chili Peppers announce ‘I’m With You’ tracklist, Euro tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unleashed tracklist and tour details on their forthcoming album “I’m With You.”

The 14-track set includes “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie,” previously reported by several outlets as the first single. A rep has told HitFix a first single has not been determined yet.

The band has also outlined some European tour stops around their festival headlining spots abroad. There have been no U.S. shows confirmed yet, but the calendar looks open so far around “Im With You’s”Â Aug. 30 drop date.

“I’m With You” was produced by Rick Rubin and was mixed by Andrew Scheps and Greg Fidelman. It’s the rock band’s follow up to 2006’s double-disc “Stadium Arcadium.”

Here is the tracklist for “I’m With You”:

“Monarchy of Roses”

“Factory of Faith”

“Brendan’s Death Song”

“Ethiopia”

“Annie Wants a Baby”

“Look Around”

“The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie”

“Did I Let You Know”

“Goodbye Hooray”

“Happiness Loves Company”

“Police Station”

“Even You Brutus?”

“Meet Me at the Corner”

“Dance, Dance, Dance”

Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2011 tour dates so far:

08/13 â€“ Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/14 â€“ Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/24 â€“ Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

10/09 â€“ Hamburg, DE @ O2 World

10/11 â€“ Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/12 â€“ Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/14 â€“ Herning, DK @ Jyske Bank Boxen

10/16 â€“ Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam

10/18 â€“ Paris, FR @ Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

10/21 â€“ Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle â€“ Messe Frankfurt

12/04 â€“ Berlin, DE @ o2 World

12/05 â€“ Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

12/07 â€“ Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

12/10 â€“ Torino, IT @ Palaolimpico

12/11 â€“ Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/13 â€“ Zueich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich

12/15 â€“ Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

12/17 â€“ Madrid, ES @ Palacio de Deportes