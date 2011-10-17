Redgrave and the ladies of ‘The Help’ lead the conversation on Best Supporting Actress

Four weeks of digging in on the acting races draws to a close today with the supporting actresses. Four weeks because there hasn’t been a lot to talk about, unless you want to draw dubious parallels between, say, “Moneyball” and the zeitgeist or hear for the hundredth time how “The Artist” is winning over festival audiences (and quickly becoming the most over-hyped film of the season).
So let’s see what we’re working with. Three performances that seem formidable and have actually been seen seems like a novel place to start.
In “The Help,” Octavia Spencer gets a mixture of heart-string tuggery and comic relief. She claimed an early spot in the category when the film opened in August, claimed three straight weekends at the top of the box office and shot up the list of Best Picture hopefuls. However, I’m wondering lately whether she’ll be joined by a co-star.
The supporting actress field is notable for consistently allowing for multiple performers in one film to slide in. Recent examples have come in films like “Almost Famous,” “Gosford Park,” “Chicago,” “Babel,” “Doubt,” “Up in the Air” and just last year in “The Fighter.” With that in mind, Jessica Chastain is having a bang-up year and it would just seem wrong if she were to miss out on some recognition, and by many accounts, she’s the best part of “The Help.” I’m thinking maybe that can happen.
Chastain also shows up, as if we need to mention it yet again, in “Take Shelter,” “The Tree of Life,” “The Debt” and “Coriolanus,” in order of potential for recognition. Quite the slate.
Even earlier than August — going way back to the Berlinale in February — Vanessa Redgrave started turning heads in Ralph Fiennes’s “Coriolanus,” which The Weinstein Company eventually picked up. She seems to be the most agreed-upon contender in the field so far. (She also gives a wonderful performance as Queen Elizabeth I in “Anonymous” that will help her cause.)
Moving on, Shailene Woodley gets a nice mixture of comedy and drama in “The Descendants” and has the kind of sparkling personality that goes a long way on the circuit. Meanwhile, Judi Dench is said to be quite a presence in Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” so assuming the film delivers, or assuming the performances stand on their own in case it doesn’t, she is someone to watch (also popping up, though briefly, in “My Week with Marilyn”).
A pair of performances that first took a bow at the Venice Film Festival this year could stand out in Carey Mulligan (“Shame”) and Keira Knightley (“A Dangerous Method”). The former has already been well-positioned by her publicists for a Hollywood Film Awards honor, while the latter’s categorization is still somewhat in question. I can’t get an answer out of Sony Pictures Classics on it, but perhaps they’ll see the error of their ways with the doomed lead push for Lesley Manville last year and keep Knightley where she has the best shot at some recognition.
Speaking earlier of “The Artist,” one aspect of the film could bubble up here and that’s Bérénice Bejo’s performance opposite sure-fire leading actor contender Jean Dujardin. That film started its awards path in Cannes, while “Albert Nobbs” and a charismatic turn from Janet McTeer first took off at Telluride.
Elsewhere there are some question marks. Sandra Bullock could have enough emotional material to dig in on in “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” or not. Naomi Watts might have something substantial to work with in “J. Edgar,” or not. And Emily Watson might stand out in Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse,” or not.
What we do know is Marion Cotillard is charming and irresistible in “Midnight in Paris.” We know Bryce Dallas Howard is diabolically bitchy in the outstanding ensemble of “The Help.” We know Evan Rachael Wood shows some impressive range in “The Ides of March.” We know Anjelica Huston does the utmost with her limited screen time in “50/50” and we know Elle Fanning was one of, if not the best part of J.J. Abrams’ “Super 8.”
And we also know a lot of people are trying really hard to insert Melissa McCarthy into this conversation for her work in “Bridesmaids” in the wake of her Emmy win (though I’d be tempted to agree with Guy that Rose Byrne is more deserving).
But this is a race very much in transition and fluid at the moment, I think. I expect things to solidify over the next few weeks, but for now, there are a lot of possibilities.
Now. The Contenders section. It’s ready! I’ll be introducing it and linking to it separately later this morning/afternoon, but the wait is over. The sidebar will be expanded soon enough to include all of the categories once again, but for now, at least we have the various fields set here at our new HitFix digs. More shortly.
It would be a crime if Jessica Chastain ended the Oscar season without some sort of recognition. Perhaps they can institute a new category? Best Consistency in a Series of Ridiculously Strong Performances?
I think Jessica Chastain has gotten more than enough recognition with her name being dropped on every film site under the sun. She’s good but so are a LOT of other actresses.
I’m kind of with Daveylo here — ubiquity isn’t rewardable in itself. She’s been very good in a couple of the films we’ve seen her in this year, but merely part of the furniture in others: “ridiculously strong” would be a major stretch to describe her work in Coriolanus and Texas Killing Fields, for example. Her best work, I’m sure, lies way ahead of her.
I know it’s being over-hyped and looked at somewhat unrealistically, but no mention that Melissa McCarthy has at least become part of the conversation?
You’re right. I should include her. Meant to, honestly.
That’s right. I left her out of my list, as well. Um, I think she’s a possibility, but not strong right now.
“What are your thoughts on the Best Adapted Screenplay race? Have your say in the comments section below!” — I assume you man Supp. Actress, haha. :)
Let’s see, so many of these are sight unseen for a lot of us; certainly me. But this is how I see it for now:
——-Strongest possibility for nom ———
1-Redgrave
2-Spencer
————Next level————
3-Chastain – everything Kris said about her in ‘The Help’.
4-Woodley – seems like a good fit.
5-Bullock – based soley on her recent success & the baitiness in the trailer.
6-Dench – because, well, it’s Dench in an Eastwood biopic.
——-next level of surprise, but possiblle noms—-
7-McTeer – I feel like with a strong campaign, it could be a strong possibility.
8-Mulligan – ditto ^ (for ‘Shame’).
9-Bejo – with Weinstein pushing.
——-and then———
10-Emily Watson – a) if AMPAS loves ‘War Horse’ and wants a performance from there IN. b) ‘Oranges & Sunshine’ helping her cause.
I don’t see it happening for Knightley or Cotillard unfortunately (unless, for the latter, AMPAS eats up ‘MiP’).
But again, I’ve not seen too many of these, yet. Just my speculation/opinions.
“meant”, not “man”
There was also the double nomination for Adams (before she did the same with The Fighter) and The Help’s Viola Davis.
They were both nominated for Doubt in 2008.
My favorites so far this year are,
1. Carey Mulligan – Shame
2. Jessica Chastain – Take Shelter
3. Evan Rachel Wood – Ides of March
I have yet to see A Dangerous Method or Descendants.
Those 3 are my favorite too plus Kendrick in 50/50.
Can’t say I see anyone other than Spencer getting in for “The Help”, but perhaps that’s due to my lukewarm attitude toward the film. I much preferred Chastain in “The Debt”, but she’s arguably the lead there.
Of the ladies you mentioned, Elle Fanning is the winner to me at this point — she was indeed the best thing about “Super 8”, and the movie dipped sharply once she disappeared. Others I wouldn’t mind seeing recognized:
Jennifer Aniston (Horrible Bosses)
Cate Blanchett (Hanna)
Emily Blunt (The Adjustment Bureau)
Jennifer Ehle (Contagion)
Anna Kendrick (50/50)
Juno Temple (Cracks; Kaboom)
Morgan Turner (Mildred Pierce)
Emma Watson (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2)
Kate Winslet (Contagion)
Evan Rachel Wood (The Ides of March; Mildred Pierce)
Of those, I confess that only Wood and perhaps Winslet (in their respective non-“Mildred Pierce” roles, obviously) have even halfway decent chances.
Your mention of Emily and particularily your mention of Blanchett’s facinating performance in Hanna is pleasing to see.
“Mildred Pierce” is an HBO miniseries and not eligible for Oscars.
Great list. It’s been weeks since 50/50, and I am still impressed with Anna Kendrick’s performance.
This is Octavia Spencer’s to lose at this point. I’d like for Oprah to un-retire and get Octavia Spencer out there.
Marion Cotillard is absolutely charming. If the Gurus of Gold or GoldDerby is any indication of Midnight in Paris’ staying power, she could be swept-in to a nomination.
Really, the only supporting actress in any movie I saw this year that I thought was great was Vera Farmiga in Henry’s Crime. Delightful little movie that no one saw.
I’m thinking it’s
-Sandra (afterglow, ‘look she’s great, stop with the Blind Side jokes’
-Evan (Ok, we get it now, you’re consistent and not going anywhere, sorry we gave your spot to that Whale Rider girl for 13 + Press + Mildred Pierce
-Vanessa (good will, not nominated in so long, still working in tons of films recently + just on Broadway and now West End, all the deaths in her family.etc
Octavia – great performance/good narrative.
Melissa – again great performance/good narrative
Jessica Chastain probably won’t get in unless the Acting Branch gathers and decides to go for one performance, but I think she will have other chances where Octavia or Melissa might not.
Judi has a good shot too with so many great supporting roles this year (including Jane Eyre, but I think (Hopefully) they feel they have recognized her enough.
George Clooney is an Oscar magnet so it’s would be funny if Evan and Shailene both make it, but I think Shailene might need to prove herself a little more first, might end up more Mila Kunis style. If they take her over Evan I will get angry because Evan’s done what she should have to do for a nom darn it!
I think Olivia Colman should just take the category. I hope the Academy waits to give Chastain her 1st Oscar in a Leading category.
I don’t see how you could make any solid argument for Olivia Colman as a supporting actress in “Tyrannosaur.” That’s a two-lead film, plain and simple.
Also Tyrannosaur is not even coming out in the U.S this year so isn’t all the Colman talk a moot point?
It’s coming out in the US on November 18, actually. (In limited release, obvs.)
Ah okay ignore my question in your other post. I need to start using Coming Soon and not BOM.
Her character is a long suffering wife which is routinely singled out for wins in the supporting category. Aside from Academy politics don’t you want her to actually win an Oscar for this performance?
Matthew it opens limited stateside 11/18.
She’s the long-suffering wife of a subsidiary character, so that point doesn’t really stand. Since when are married female characters supporting by definition?
Have you seen the film?
No. I have to wait till November.
“or hear for the hundredth time how “The Artist” is winning over festival audiences”
Hilarious, considering what I just followed this post with.
I really thought Take Shelter would emerge as The One for Chastain, but that idea just doesn’t seem to be building any steam.
;)
Shannon is not even building any steam so surely Jessica won’t for the same film.
The box office for Take Shelter actually isn’t too bad right now, so if SPC gives it more of a push, I think Chastain could get in.
FANTASY BALLOT TIME!
Sally Hawkins: Submarine
Mary Page Keller: Beginners
Melissa McCarthy: Bridesmaids
Carey Mulligan: Shame
Alison Pill: Midnight in Paris
(If I could extend it to six, the Vera Farmiga in Source Code would be up there as well.)
Best so far (that I’ve seen):
1.Bryce Dallas Howard – The Help
2.Jessica Chastain – The Tree of Life
And hopefuls (that I’m looking forward to seeing):
Kiera Knightly – A dangerous Method
Bérénice Bejo – The Artist
Jessica Chastain – Take Shelter
I really don’t think Melissa McCarthy deserved a mention here… her performance was nothing special. But cool post overall.
I’ll third the opinion that Byrne is a more deserving candidate. I thought she was the standout when I saw “Bridesmaids”, and as hilariously balsy as McCarthy is, she’s not getting in. It’s a very very very comedic performance, and we all know how the academy feels about that. The only recent performance of the kind of broad comedy to get nominated in recent years was Robert Downey Jr in “Tropic Thunder”, and that was a special case in that he was having a career year and the comedy in his performance was a very impressive act of immersive method acting, not to mention he was overdue for another. It’s not going to happen.
Evan Rachel Wood shines in The Ides of March, nominacion for sure,Viola Davis and Bryce Dallas Howard in the The Help
I still think Chastain did something great in The Tree of Life. I don’t know what it is but she was mesmerizing to watch. Probably won’t happen, but just a thought.
Knightley and her jaw ftw!
I’m thinking if Chastain gets in, it all depends on where the critic awards praise her (when and if they do). If she gets an overwhelming amount of nods for The Help, then the narrative would likely form around that performance, right? Or Tree of Life, etc..
I think it’s highly unlikely the critics are going to rally around The Help in any area.
Isn’t the assumption for now that they will rally around Davis and possibly the film for a BP nod? That’s rallying around 2 areas…
Who’s assuming that? You really think the CRITICS are going to boost The Help for Best Picture? I can’t see any possible reason why they would.
Well, I would think that Viola Davis will get a lot of notices with the critics and, perhaps, Octavia Spencer. That’s support for ‘The Help’ (not BP, BD, AS). So why wouldn’t some critics awards also throw Chastain a bone for ‘The Help’?
UNLESS, as I said, they go for her (if at all) for Take Shelter/Tree of Life – then a narrative forms for her for those films. Every year, movies with lesser prestige get critics awards attention in the acting categories. So I don’t understand why that wouldn’t necessarily happen this year for ‘The Help’ with Davis, Spencer, or maybe Chastain.
Many sites (including this one) have The Help in their predictions for BP… so I guess that’s what I meant. Doesn’t that make it a serious contender?
(And I do realize it comes down to what the Actor’s vote for, not the critics, but if it’s in the conversation I’m guessing/hoping that it boosts its chances)
I know Guy already called me crazy for this, but I still say that my favorite supporting actress performance of the year was from Rachel McAdams in Midnight in Paris. I’d hand her the Oscar in a heartbeat if I didn’t feel like Jessica Chastain deserved it just as much for The Help.
Also, I never got the love for Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids–not that she wasn’t hilarious, but it’s a part that didn’t much register with me–but I forgot how freaking awesome Rose Byrne’s performance was until you just mentioned it in the post, Kris. If I were to pull for a comedy performance nomination in a non-Oscar-heavyweight film, I’d definitely go for Rose Byrne.
And, just for good measure, let me reiterate my love for Rachel McAdams in Midnight in Paris. Loved, loved, loved her rich, classless, airhead uberbitch.
McAdams was fine in Midnight in Paris, but if we’re giving accolades to someone based on their portrayal of a convincing “airhead uberbitch”, then hand her a belated-Oscar for Mean Girls. I kid, I kid. But in all seriousness, I’m not sure how her performance is ranked so high on your list but to each his own, I guess!
I thought McAdams was great in Midnight in Paris. My favorite supporting performance of the year so far is Amy Ryan in Win Win.
I’m a huge fan of Rachel McAdams, and she’s so good and playing these literate, unpleasant characters (not just Mean Girls, but I sort of love her in The Family Stone as well…) and Midnight In Paris was just so one-note. I mean, the script didn’t help, but I just felt she leant nothing to it. Otherwise, however, a huge fan of McAdams in general.
If McAdams should get nominated, then I vote Colin Farrell for Fright Night. Yes, I liked him that much ;)
From what I’ve seen, Shailene Woodley is the best of the bunch. It’s actually not even close. However, I think it will go to someone more obvious, like Octavia Spencer.
I really wish to see Jessica Chastain make it for “Take Shelter,” even though it’s a borderline lead performance. I think I might have even preferred her to Michael Shannon!
My other favorites are Elle Fanning in “Super 8” (love that you mentioned her) and Marion Cotillard in a very lovely, arresting role in “Midnight in Paris.” Evan Rachel Wood is also quite riveting in “The Ides of March,” definitely.
Melissa McCarthy? The script of “Bridesmaids”? Some folks are sniffing glue.
The script had structural issues but was definitely strong enough to contend for a nom. (For my money, there hasn’t been a better wordless scene than the cupcake scene since UP, and Wiig’s character’s meltdown was pretty well-composed, I thought, particularly in the shower scene.) An outside shot, but still a shot–particularly when you add the Wiig/Mumolo friendship as a backstory.
You’re such a tease with that Contenders thing!
My favorites out of what I’ve seen thus far are…
1. Jessica Chastain, Take Shelter
2. Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids
3. Jennifer Ehle, Contagion
4. Amy Ryan, Win Win
5. Kate Winslet, Contagion
I don’t really buy into any theory that paints Moneyball as zeitgeisty, which seems to stem from the fact that the movie addresses universal themes like winning/losing, the nature of this unfair game, etc. I don’t think the movie’s thematic discourse is limited to the current situation Americans are in right now; rather, it has a universal appeal regardless of certain time frames.
Anyways, to be more pertinent to the conversation, I really hope Chastain gets a nod for her role in Take Shelter. The role has more depth than any other role she plays in other movies, and she delivers impeccably. At this point it’s highly likely she’s going to get a nod for The Help, but fingers crossed her part in Take Shelter will get her recognition.
Also, after a spate of raves for The Artist, I started thinking Berenice Bejo might have a strong chance.
As for Marion Cotillard, I heard Sony might be campaigning her for lead actress, but either lead or supporting I don’t think she’d get in.
Some people thought Manville should be considered lead last year though most saw her role as a supporting one; no question her chances at a nod were thrown under the bus by Sony Classics when they decided to push her as lead because they had so many potential supporting candidates. However, Keira Knightley is generally acknowledged in all published reviews to be the female LEAD in “A Dangerous Method” and SPC’s only realistic shot at a nod in that category this year…
We haven’t even gotten to awards season. I’m not sure I’m ready to begin the complaining about one of the top contenders being overhyped, paticularly when 99 percent of the people in the US, at least, have not seen or probably heard of The Artist. I guess that’s how this whole oscar tea leaves reading goes.
Two that nobody mentioned, even though i don’t know if their films will be released on US on time
Maggie Smith – The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Charlotte Rambling – The Eye of the Storm
I’m getting the feeling the Contenders will never be ready. ;)
I think McCarthy is completely overblown right now, much as I’d love it to happen. She’s getting a Globe nod though. If she pulls off a SAG nod as well, she’s in great shape. It just depends on the strength of this category. If Downey Jr. can do it for Tropic Thunder though, it’s a bad idea to count her out completely.
I’m waiting for the consensus on the Chastain turn to nominate. I’m guessing The Tree of Life, but it may be too hopeful. I feel like Take Shelter won’t get enough attention and The Debt is too commercial, so it will be between the other two. A nod for The Help is completely plausible, but we’ll see how nuts the Academy goes for it. Right now we’re likely to overestimate it since we haven’t seen a lot of the big hitters play out.
Cotillard in MIP could happen, but I hope it doesn’t. Fanning? There would need to be a big push. Ides is another film the Academy will have to decide on – I’m in the no camp. Wood has been building up her resume, though, and that never hurts. Howard could bring a third Help lady to the category, but boy… that’s a lot of love, especially since Davis is solid in lead. 50/50 – I love Huston, but doubt it.
So far, Spencer is the only one I really expect to show in the films I’ve seen, and even she could be bumped. Sight unseen, I have yet to be disappointed by Mulligan so I’m excited for Shame. She was fantastic in Never Let Me Go, and I would have given her the Oscar for An Education. Also excited to see Redgrave, Dench (though I wonder if this is good Clint or blah Clint) and Bejo. I’m a big fan of Knightley, but I’m kind of afraid to see her in A Dangerous Mind. Looks like Razzie fodder a la Blanchett in The Golden Age (ACTING!).
As of now, I’m thinking this as my sentimental picks:
Keira Knightley- A Dangerous Method
Maggie Smith- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
Octavia Spencer- The Help
Judi Dench- J.Edgar
Vanessa Redgrave- Coriolanus