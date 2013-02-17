Report: Country singer Mindy McCready dead of apparent suicide at age 37

02.17.13 5 years ago

According to a number of reports now circulating, country singer Mindy McCready is dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 37.

“A close family friend of Mindy McCready has informed me that the country singer has committed suicide,” tweeted FOX 17 entertainment reporter Stacy McCloud earlier this evening, noting that the death has not yet been confirmed by officials. The report was subsequently echoed by a number of other outlets.

Selling in excess of three million albums during the course of her nearly two-decade career, McCready’s music was overshadowed by substance abuse problems and troubles with the law in more recent years. Her last studio release was the 2010 LP “I’m Still Here.”

McCready’s boyfriend, record producer David Wilson, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just last month. Wilson was the father of one of McCready’s two young children.
 

