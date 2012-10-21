Report: Famke Janssen to cameo as Jean Grey in ‘The Wolverine’?

Is Famke Janssen reprising her role as Jean Grey in “The Wolverine”?

WeGotThisCovered is claiming yes, with the site reporting (via a shadowy unnamed source) that the actress flew to the film’s Sydney, Australia set last week to shoot a cameo as her “X-Men” character for the James Mangold-directed follow-up. Given the story’s vague sourcing, we’ll be treating this strictly as rumor unless we hear otherwise.

Janssen played Grey in the first three installments of the “X-Men” franchise. The character manifested as Grey’s alter-ego the Phoenix for Brett Ratner’s “The Last Stand,” before being killed off by Wolverine/Logan during the film’s climax.

“The Wolverine,” pegged as a “stand-alone” sequel to 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” centers on the title character’s (Hugh Jackman) journey to Japan, where he faces off with a Yakuza crime boss named Shingen Yashida (Hiroyuki Sanada). Based on the 1982 limited series “Wolverine” by Chris Claremont (writer) and Frank Miller (artist), it’s slated for release on July 26.

Would you like to see a Jean Grey cameo in “The Wolverine”? Sound off below.

