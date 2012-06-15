Report: New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie may be dead

The new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie reboot has been shelved indefinitely. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has stalled out on the script as the film went into pre-production in Vancouver.
The move occurred after it was announced that Paramount’s “G.I. Joe: Retribution” and Brad Pitt”s “World War Z” were bumped from this year to the slate for 2013. “TMNT” would have been a 2013 holiday release, but the site says that staff has been laid off and that the stoppage is “indefinite.”
The film was to be shot by “Wrath of the Titans” director Jonathan Liebsman, with a script from Kevin Eastman and Andre Nemec (“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”). Michael Bay’s production co. Platinum Dunes is backing.
Check out The Fien Print’s video interview with Liebsman about the project from March.
Michael Bay and TMNT franchise creator Peter Laird answered critics of Bay’s filmmaking in May, two-and-a-half years after Paramount bought the rights to the film for $60 million.
Do you think Paramount killed the project because “Turtles” might have tanked?
How does filming being pushed back ten weeks = Paramount killed the project? It already has a new release date.
THat’s film studio talk for “We paid too much money for the rights to this franchise to admit we screwed it up in a way no 2nd grader could even by accident”.
Wow… more bad reporting from Hitfix. Do you guys ever update your stories when they’re so clearly wrong like this one is?
I want this movie not to happen. Michael Bay already stomped on Transformers, so I do not really need to see how awfully he will foul up another thing I loved when I was a kid. I know he was not intended to direct it, but giving that man any influence over anything is a horrible idea.
Transformers 2 should have destroyed his career, but due to some Faustian deal it didn’t. I know the man wants to play with his toys, but he can do so without taking a chainsaw to beloved old cartoons.
I know he would not be directing the movie, but giving Bay any influence over anything is a horrible idea. I understand the man wants to play with shiny toys and make big explosions, but he does not need to do it while taking a chainsaw to things I loved as a kid.
Revenge of the Fallen should have destroyed his career, but due to some faustian deal it didn’t.
It tanked because michael bay is rubbish. Hope someone else picks it up.
I love the Teenage MUTANT Ninja Turtles as much as any rabid fanboy from the early 90’s. But I am so glad this is happening. I would MUCH rather this not get made than get made wrong. I think, in the backs of a lot of our minds, we know that if this project ever gets off the ground that it will be the last go for one of our childhood favs. NInja turtles doesn’t exactly have lasting power, it’s a goofy concept that is very much a product of it’s times, and those times are pretty long gone by this point. If it ever gets done, I want to see it done right so we get one last good romp through fertile childhood territory.
Nooooooooo its still alive in 2014 nooooooooo!