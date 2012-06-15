Report: New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie may be dead

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
06.15.12

The new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie reboot has been shelved indefinitely. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has stalled out on the script as the film went into pre-production in Vancouver.

The move occurred after it was announced that Paramount’s “G.I. Joe: Retribution” and Brad Pitt”s “World War Z” were bumped from this year to the slate for 2013. “TMNT” would have been a 2013 holiday release, but the site says that staff has been laid off and that the stoppage is “indefinite.”

The film was to be shot by “Wrath of the Titans” director Jonathan Liebsman, with a script from Kevin Eastman and Andre Nemec (“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”). Michael Bay’s production co. Platinum Dunes is backing.

Check out The Fien Print’s video interview with Liebsman about the project from March.

Michael Bay and TMNT franchise creator Peter Laird answered critics of Bay’s filmmaking in May, two-and-a-half years after Paramount bought the rights to the film for $60 million.

Do you think Paramount killed the project because “Turtles” might have tanked?

