Report: Paul Bettany is taking a shocking on-screen role in ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Normally, I would ignore anything printed by The Daily Mail, which is notoriously untrustworthy, but they’ve just posted something that fits in so neatly with other information that we can confirm that it sounds like the broken clock is indeed, in this case, telling the correct time. Besides, I’m seeing other way more reliable folks like The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit weighing in, and it’s starting to look like this is for real.
According to their report, Paul Bettany will finally play a live-action role in a Marvel Universe movie, and it would make perfect sense based on the way things will play out in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The long-time voice-only computer butler to Tony Stark will make the jump to playing the long-anticipated character The Vision.
Fans have been assuming since the title announcement was made last year at Comic-Con that Ultron would be the creation of Tony Stark in this film, as opposed to Hank Pym, who has traditionally played that role in the comics. That’s a safe bet, and Stark does indeed play a major role in the birth of the character. Fans have also assumed that Jarvis would somehow factor into Ultron’s birth, which also makes sense. After all, Stark has apparently had a fully-functioning AI working for him since before the opening of “Iron Man,” something that he seems to treat as sort of matter of fact and totally normal.
We’re still a full year-plus away from “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but casting the film is going to end up tipping their hand on much of what they’re planning, and having Bettany play The Vision and having Ultron played by James Spader creates a distinction between them as characters since they share similar DNA, but it also explains exactly what they’ve got planned for The Vision. If Ultron is the part of Jarvis that hates and resents Tony Stark, then The Vision may well ultimately turn out to be the part that loves him. Certainly sounds like a strong way to keep “The Avengers 2” focused on everything that’s already happened in the Marvel Universe instead of introducing a brand-new threat just for this movie.
This is the thing that you get from creating a large long-game continuity. You can pay things off and pick threads up and tie things together and root it all back to character. I think it is clear even at this point, just looking at what they’ve announced and confirmed, to assume that over the course of not just “Age of Ultron” but everything from now until the third “Avengers” film, Tony Stark will not just emerge as the greatest hero of the Marvel Universe, but also the greatest villain in many ways. His creation of the Iron Man tech and his reveal of himself as a hero has set off every event we’ve seen in some way, and even though Captain America comes before Tony, his father was there for those events, tied to them, and Tony still ended up becoming the linchpin to the way Cap was brought back into service. I have no idea how things end for Tony in “Age of Ultron,” but it looks like he’s tied completely to the villain, and that will certainly set things up for them to play out some very personal character drama for Tony. Where they’ll do that, I have no idea, but knowing that Downey contracted for both “Avengers” sequels, it’s a safe bet Marvel will use him as much as possible in those movies, using the other films to move things forward with possible references to him.
There were also reports today that have “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” taking a 2016 release day, possibly in May, and if that turns out to be true, that is another huge sign of confidence from Marvel, coming close on the heels of them commencing the Russo Brothers to start developing a third “Captain America” movie. Marvel seems to be happy with the films they’re seeing in the editing rooms, and that has me excited to see “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” especially after Sunday’s enormously confident Super Bowl spot. I was already excited about “Guardians of the Galaxy” based on everything I saw during my time in London visiting the set, but to hear that Marvel is happy with the end result is exciting. They’re taking a real chance with that movie. There’s nothing easy about it. It’s a space opera, a big comic adventure movie with some real sadness and some real anger, and it introduces some very complicated mythology that starts to fill out threads they’ve already introduced in other films.
If this is indeed the casting this is great news, and it looks from where I’m sitting like Joss Whedon’s been let off the leash by Marvel to do something truly extraordinary.
We’ll see when “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” opens May , 2015.
I get the feeling Ultron will create Vision as in “hah-hah, look what I did to your precious AI, Stark. I made him real and angry at you” and then Vision does heroic stuff cuz, y’know, Avenger hero.
Can someone let me know if this is safe to read? Or are there spoilers casually slipped in about the ending again???
No spoilers about the ending, really. Spoilers due to the casting announcement.
Thank you for not linking to the Daily Heil.
You’re right Drew. I mean its like on AGENTS OF SHIELD, what if the unseen “Clairvoyant” is actually The Leader? Of course he got his fateful mutation in THE INCREDIBLE HULK, so yeah the Whedons could’ve picked up that loose plot thread and run with it.
Better yet, didn’t Ultron start out initially as a friendly robot built by Pym? With Stark instead, here’s a crazy thought: Remember Dummy? You know that “dumb” robot that’s the butt of Stark’s insults and the butt of jokes in those Iron Man films?
What if Dummy ends up Ultron? Yeah you could understand why Ultron wants to kill Stark.
Very cool news – I wonder if it was always an idea to bring in Bettany. It seems like it’d have to be – he’s such a strong actor. It’ll be great to have him in (hopefully) quite a few more Marvel movies. Think I might need to watch Master & Commander again.
I’m also happy to hear Marvel is excited about GotG. Still looking forward to seeing a teaser/trailer for that one, since the Superbowl didn’t materialize. (Cap was awesome, of course.)
I gotta imagine this is RDJ’s swan song in the Marvel Universe (at least in the short term). It seemed like Marvel had to throw even more money than the crazy money he got for his first deal just to get him to commit to the avengers sequel, and with the way they ended Iron Man 3 (and with only acknowledging the existence of the “true” mandarin in a marvel short), there’s really not much else for him to do in his stand alone movies. He’ll either die or take some kind of extended alcohol fueled leave of absence and if they think they need him for the infinity war in avengers 3, they’ll just hand him a blank check.
Correction: he is signed up for Avengers 3, so I’ll take alcohol fueled sabbatical to explain his lack of participation in the rest of phase 3.
With this article, it just goes back to my original point about the first Avengers film. No one had an arc except for Stark and it looks like the sequels will continue that trend.
The MCU is tied to RDJ, not the characters. I understand that Marvel Studios wants to prolong this as long as possible but, now reading this, it doesn’t shock me one bit that Iron Man 3 got the biggest Avengers box office bump than Thor 2, even though Thor 2’s a better picture.
When RDJ’s gone, I don’t know how long the MCU survives…unless they get Depp as Dr. Strange. That’s the only way I see it continue on for Disney.
RDJ to Whedon at their first meeting:
“You know Tony has to drive this thing, right?”
I can think of no more exciting event that Downey leaving the Marvel film universe. The performances have only become more grating, with IM3 feeling like grinding gears…but, hey, we got RDJ! That’ll make it work, right?
Um, no. The film wasn’t bad, but it felt tired, except for the post-credits sting I continue to be a little worried about how that’s almost ALWAYS the best part of these films. An integrated universe is all well and good, but that cannot be your only selling point, and it’s rapidly (Thor 2, SHIELD) looking more and more that way.
I am VERY hopeful about Cap 2, as Chris Evans is proving to be the best casting choice in the entire enterprise, and GotG, which, based on the Thor 2 stinger, is going to look like a late 80’s Doctor Who episode…but that could be fun.
I tend to feel like audience fatigue with this stuff is coming on much harder and faster than anybody expects. The only way to head that off is to be surprising, and frankly, ushering RDJ off stage left would eliminate an element that’s felt all too rote for a while.
MARKP – While I am in complete agreement with you about Chris Evans as Cap (his first film is my favorite Marvel movie, and the sequel looks better) and GOTG, I couldn’t disagree with you more about RDJ. First of all, I don’t get the sense that the moviegoing public at large is tiring of him at all, regardless of whether or not the hard core Marvel fanbase is. And I think using Stark as the way to bring in Ultron is the smartest way to go for many reasons, even if the only reason Marvel needs is “RDJ”.
Sounds very exciting!
interesting for thought that the vision was going to wind up later played by vin disel but having him now on the big screen yes oh yes make it a reality marvel films.
This is the second article I’ve seen where Drew’s writing implies that he knows the plot to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Did the script leak or something?
And honestly, if you’re not going to reveal any information (which is understandable), stop implying that you’re in the know. I read your articles over those of any number of other movie critics / commentators because I like your authorial voice, and I feel you make good insights into what makes movies connect with an audience on an emotional level. When you imply that you know more than has been revealed, it overwhelms whatever the article is supposed to be focused on and puts a sour taste in my mouth. Logically, I know you have access to way more information about upcoming films than I do – but I don’t want that to be what I’m thinking about when I read an article of yours.
Drew, I re-watched IM 3 last night and I think I have a new theory who Ultron is. It’s all right there in the last shot. It’s not JARVIS. It’s “Dummy,” Stark’s other AI that he’s been belittling for years.