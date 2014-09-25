Report: Rachel McAdams close to ‘True Detective’ lead

09.25.14 4 years ago

It isn't official yet, but it looks as though we are getting very close to the announcement of the casting of another role, or two, for “True Detective.”  A new report over at Variety says that Rachel McAdams has been offered the lead female role and that Taylor Kitsch may find himself cast soon as well.

Earlier this week, Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn were confirmed for parts, the former as a police officer and the latter as a criminal.  Farrell plays Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.”  Vaughn is Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.”

The two rumored additions, Kitsch and McAdams, are expected to play police officers alongside Farrell.  HBO has offered the following description of the second season, which will take place in California:  “Three police officers and a career criminal must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.” 

Also confirmed earlier this week is the fact that Justin Lin is going to be directing the first two episodes of the HBO series' second season. 

