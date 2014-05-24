‘Spartacus’ vet takes over as ‘Daredevil’ showrunner for Netflix

For the second straight day, a major Marvel property has lost its driving creative force, though some fans may be content with Saturday's (May 24) shift.

One day after Edgar Wright's departure from “Ant-Man” was accompanied by rending of garments and gnashing of teeth, Latino Review broke the news that Drew Goddard was departing the 13-episode Netflix series incarnation of “Daredevil,” at least as showrunner.

This news also was greeted with initial concern in the Twitterverse, especially coming so soon after Wright's exit. However, while Wright's departure left “Ant-Man” seemingly rudderless, reports swiftly broke that Marvel has an immediate replacement for Goddard.

As first broken by The Hollywood Reporter, Steven S. DeKnight will step in as showrunner on “Daredevil” with Goddard concentrating on directing the “Spider-Man” spinoff “Sinister Six” and remaining as a consultant on “Daredevil.”

[UPDATE: Marvel confirmed DeKnight's addition on Saturday afternoon and clarified that Goddard will serve as an executive producer.]

Like Goddard, DeKnight came up through the Joss Whedon ranks, which means a lot at Marvel these days. DeKnight worked on “Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dollhouse” before spending three years as showrunner on Starz' well-regarded “Spartacus.”

Last year, Netflix ordered “Daredevil” direct-to-series along with small screen versions of “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and, cumulatively, “The Defenders.”

