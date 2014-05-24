‘Spartacus’ vet takes over as ‘Daredevil’ showrunner for Netflix

For the second straight day, a major Marvel property has lost its driving creative force, though some fans may be content with Saturday's (May 24) shift.
One day after Edgar Wright's departure from “Ant-Man” was accompanied by rending of garments and gnashing of teeth, Latino Review broke the news that Drew Goddard was departing the 13-episode Netflix series incarnation of “Daredevil,” at least as showrunner.
This news also was greeted with initial concern in the Twitterverse, especially coming so soon after Wright's exit. However, while Wright's departure left “Ant-Man” seemingly rudderless, reports swiftly broke that Marvel has an immediate replacement for Goddard.
As first broken by The Hollywood Reporter, Steven S. DeKnight will step in as showrunner on “Daredevil” with Goddard concentrating on directing the “Spider-Man” spinoff “Sinister Six” and remaining as a consultant on “Daredevil.”
[UPDATE: Marvel confirmed DeKnight's addition on Saturday afternoon and clarified that Goddard will serve as an executive producer.]
Like Goddard, DeKnight came up through the Joss Whedon ranks, which means a lot at Marvel these days. DeKnight worked on “Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dollhouse” before spending three years as showrunner on Starz' well-regarded “Spartacus.”
Last year, Netflix ordered “Daredevil” direct-to-series along with small screen versions of “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage” and, cumulatively, “The Defenders.”
Are you OK with the changeover?
Are you going to discuss this on the podcast or video show?
Chris – Probably not, no.
Honestly, if the Wright/”Ant-Man” news hadn’t broken yesterday, I don’t think anybody would think this was all that notable. Goddard had another Marvel gig. He couldn’t do both simultaneously. Plus, DeKnight is an experienced 13-episode TV showrunner, which Goddard is not.
-Daniel
Thank God he’s moving on to those creative “Spiderman” flicks.
Who knows? Maybe he’ll actually make something good out of it.
Doubtful but someone has to be optimistic on the internet.
I do really love the comic series “Superior Foes of Spider-Man” which has a similar premise, so it could be good.
Spartacus was awesome, so this will probably be better in the long run.
And it’s not like Goddard left on bad terms with Marvel (No one can say of Wright either, just assume) as he is still going to exec. produce.
What about DeKnight’s space marine show on Starz?
Spartacus was great so I am excited for whatever projects he has lined up.
Stez – There hasn’t been any movement on “Incursion” for nearly a year. It could still be kicking around in Starz development, but they never cast or shot a pilot, so it was all very, very nebulous. It could still be alive, though. Who knows?
-Daniel
Starz was very happy with Spartacus so it seems odd they never progressed with Incursion. It sounded like as Spartacus ended Incursion would be on the table not long after and that they didnt want to lose him as a showrunner for their netwotk.
He will do a grate job on whatever he’s working on, but Id rather a DeKnight created show instead of one where he is beholden to a bunch of other creative decisions/factors.
Stez – “Incursion” was, as I understand it, going to be a potentially hugely expensive sci-fi effort with a female lead. Starz may have buckled at the budget, at the genre, at the gender or it really could just be a complicated series to mount and they may be waiting till they can do it right.
Sadly, lots of passion projects sometimes don’t go forward, no matter how enthusiastic the networks or showrunners seem in the moment.
And some do. This is just going to be a 13-episode limited series. It’ll only take a chunk of DeKnight’s year. Then he can do other stuff…
-Daniel
I think the expense is more the reason than the female lead. Starz seems to be embracing their female audience with shows like The White Queen and Outlander and upcoming projects like Flesh and Bone. I wonder if it would be possible to ship the project from Starz to Netflix if Starz passes on Incursion?
Goddard is a great talent but it definitely seems like the case here was that just didn’t have the skill set to be a showrunner and Marvel decided to bring in someone with experience to make it all run smooth. Hopefully they’ll retain any of the stronger elements that Goddard produced (scripts, story archs, concepts ect.)
Still looking forward to this one!
I haven’t heard much about this show. Is it 13 and done? Or 13 and if it does well, another season?
Regardless, Spartacus was one of my favorite shows in recent memory, so I’ll probably give this a shot.
I hope Netflix is prepared for nonstop boobs and penis ;)
Steven S Denight coming on board is much better news.
Goddard is good but Denight is an amazing show runner as his work on Spartacus proves. With him on board Daredevil is now my most anticipated film / tv show / anything coming up.