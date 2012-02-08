Reunited Beach Boys performing with Maroon 5 and Foster the People at Grammys

In a coming-together of pop acts, the recently reunited Beach Boys will be performing with Maroon 5 and Foster the People at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12).

They join other combinations of artists, like Deadmau5, David Guetta, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and the Foo Fighters; Tony Bennett with Carrie Underwood; Rihanna collaborating with Coldplay; and Alicia Keys and Bonnie Raitt taking on an Etta James tribute.

The Civil Wars, Diana Krall, Maceo Parker and Joe Walsh have also been added as performers. Taraji P. Henson, Common, Diana Ross and Reba McEntire have been put on the bill of presenters. Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band and Taylor Swift are also among some of the confirmed musical acts.

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks only recently announced the Beach Boys’ reunion, and are currently developing at 50th anniversary tour and a new album for this summer. Their performance on the Grammy stage will mark the first time in more than two decades that they’ve played live together.

It is expected that the Grammys will announce more presenters and performers in the coming days, leading up to Sunday’s ceremony. It will be broadcast live on CBS starting 8 p.m. EST from the L.A.’s Staples Center.

