Review: Bond takes it personally in high-shine ‘Skyfall’

In case the marketing spiel has somehow escaped you, James Bond is 50 years old this year. Well, maybe a bit older – he wasn”t exactly a newborn in “Dr. No” – or a bit younger, if you choose to take only 44-year-old Daniel Craig”s salt-and-pepper-stubbled visage into account. Either way, he”s not young anymore, and boy, does “Skyfall” ever want you to know that.
“Brave new world,” 007 mutters grumpily, after his first encounter with a whizzy new Q (Ben Whishaw) who scarcely needs to shave yet. “Old dog, new tricks,” twinkles Naomie Harris”s sexy MI6 underling, her tone vaguely patronizing, as if teaching an elderly uncle how to send an email.
As such platitudes suggest, clever quippery is not one of the many strengths of Bond”s 23rd feature outing. They aren”t even accurate: the perma-dapper spy isn”t learning any new tricks, but rediscovering ones fallen into disuse, like scuffed Oxfords polished to a high shine. The same goes for “Skyfall,” which endearingly stresses fashionably analog traditionalism at every turn: Bond”s gadgets are restricted to a gun and a radio, the beloved, Connery-era Aston Martin makes a reappearance, while for the bulk of the action, far-flung locales are curbed in favour of the Land of Hope and Glory. (In Britain”s banner year of Jubilee and Olympic celebration, that can”t be an accident.) Another old-school touch, Adele”s Bassey-aping title ballad, is pretty splendid, but they may as well have gone with a big-band cover of “Everything Old Is New Again.”
Given a loving, even romantic, coat of varnish by Sam Mendes – arguably the most prestigious director ever to board this thanklessly producer-led franchise – “Skyfall” reads not so much as a reboot than a recantation. Critics and audiences loved the 21st-century terseness of “Casino Royale,” which introduced Daniel Craig as the most businesslike incarnation yet of the playboy agent, but they resisted when 2008 follow-up “Quantum of Solace” (a tellingly dour title) took that lean, mean modernism to further extremes.
The far longer, less disciplined “Skyfall” allows its hero and audience alike a little more playtime – campy villain, flirty banter and man-eating komodo dragons are all present and correct – while thanks to the lamplighter genius of Roger Deakins, it”s the most plushly gorgeous Bond adventure yet committed to celluloid. One tends to remember set pieces from Bond films more than actual images, but this should prove a happy exception: from the tangled neon flashes of Shanghai-set nighttime stalkings to the gauzy mist and flame-bursts of its Highlands finale, Deakins clearly feels obligated to honor the atmospheric promise of the film”s oblique title.
That title, incidentally, has a stately, domestic root, matching a narrative preoccupied with bringing it all back home. Surprisingly enough, this is the first Bond story both to fold stately boss figure M (a reliably snappy Judi Dench) into the center of the action and to dredge up 007″s touchily guarded backstory, innovations that reveal sore points and soft spots he”d rather we didn”t see. More than that you may already know, but I”m not going to reveal. Suffice it to say that the motivations all round are more personal than usual.
M, threatened with forced retirement by desk man Mallory (Ralph Fiennes, judiciously underplaying) after a major security breach at MI6, nearly gets Bond killed before the ornate, Gothic-tinged opening titles unspool. In a rollicking introductory chase atop a moving train in Turkey, a mismanaged operation to retrieve a hard drive — one that could fatally reveal the identities of numerous undercover NATO agents — ends with 007 accidentally shot down by one of his own field agents (Harris), the coveted information escaping into dangerous terrorist hands.
From the outset, then, M and 007 – whose relationship to each other has never seemed more familial – are put in a position of unusual vulnerability, each required to prove their competence against growing inside skepticism. And that”s before MI6″s London headquarters are blown up by an enemy – Javier Bardem”s physically desaturated, unnervingly origin-less Silva – whose own endgame is rather more pointedly vindictive than the old standard of world domination. He”s after M herself, not what she”s protecting.
The intimacy of the setup may be novel, but if the very pettiness of Silva”s agenda risks lowering the stakes of the enterprise, that”s reckoning without the cool electricity of Bardem. Introduced in a remarkable slow march into close-up over a single shot – the most extravagant formal coup of Mendes”s typically systematic direction – the generally hulking actor is one of the series” few villains to conjure a genuine sense of threat, conversely by concentrating on Silva”s dry, droll daintiness. Winking camp has been par for the course for actors in this position since the days of Blofeld, but Bardem is the first actor to interpret a Bond villain as actively queer; his sly flirting games around 007 are riotous, but serve as a confident power maneuver rather than mere japery.
Equal parts Mugatu and Hannibal Lecter – the latter likeness frequently given an assist from Dennis Gassner”s production design – Bardem”s performance is a joy in itself, but also brings out the rare playful impulses in Craig”s steely construction of Bond. Three films in, I”m still wanting a little more give from Craig in the role: a veritable soldier in a Tom Ford suit, he”s a formidable physical performer, but tends to deliver one-liners like mail.
You sense Craig may have been happier with the hard-line, no-frills direction “Quantum of Solace” was taking. If the gleaming surfaces and unexpected tender areas of this grandly entertaining new adventure are anything to go by, not many of his colleagues agree with him — though Mendes, generally stronger on polish than on pep, might have been harder on the script”s purpler speechifying. (He also leaves dangling at least one expensive and wholly extraneous set piece in the London Underground.) On balance, however, “Skyfall” represents a happy compromise between golden-anniversary nostalgia and post-Bourne streamlining. The action here may be rooted in a post-9/11 environment of terrorism and darting paranoia, but with its retro fittings and overriding spirit of British conservation, this venerable series is finally copping to its status as heritage cinema – and is no worse off for it.
“Equal parts Mugatu and Hannibal Lecter”…
Just bought my ticket
I invented the piano key necktie! I INVENTED IT!
I am not entirely ashamed to admit that “man-eating Komodo dragons” was what sold me.
But I’m a Bond fan; already bought my ticket. That was just the moment I knew I was going to enjoy it.
“…thanks to the lamplighter genius of Roger Deakins, it’s the most plushly gorgeous Bond adventure yet committed to celluloid.”
Roger shot Skyfall digitally.
cool story bro
God, you guys can be so literal.
Guy you seem a shade cooler than most of your fellow Brit crix who have variously exulted about the movie. I am immensely excited and your review excites me further.
I believe, wouldn’t you think?, that the makers demonstrate great confidence in their product by screening it much earlier for these kind of blockbusters.
I’ll also be the one to ask the obvious question. Bafta bought into Casino Royale in a big way. You think they might follow suit with Skyfall in an even bigger way? Bond is at this point of the titans of Brit Cinema.
Just a heads up, this was shot on divital arri alexia roger deakins doesnt use 35mm cameras anymore he thinks they are inferior to the new arri so thats interesting that this is the best looking bond and it was shot digitally . Looks like digital is not inferior to 35mm anymore and will only get better…
Digital IS getting better I must say. These high budgets films are fine but some of the mid or lower budget digitally shot films can sometimes look really bad.
Contagion from last year, a well shot film to say the least looked so ugly in places.
All right, come on. “That title, incidentally, has a stately domestic root.” “Given a loving, even gothic coat of varnish by director Sam Mendes.” “[E]ndearingly stresses fashionably analog traditionalism at every turn.”
This is the worst kind of review. The reviewer is more focused on demonstrating how literate he is than assessing the film (his actual comments on the film, buried beneath all those bells and whisltes, is pretty trivial). This is the way many of us wrote as college freshmen and then grew out of it. He could use less Lisa Schwarzbaum and more Drew McWeeney. Sorry, this is maybe rude and I may feel guilty later for commenting, but it stuns me when I run across this kind of critical phoniness and I especially don’t like it here on a website that usually offers very smart yet and honest and direct criticism.
Yeah, I hates me some smart people. Heaven forbid our reviewers use anything other than meat and potatoes language!
Movie good. I like.
Better?
There are plenty of reviewers out there who write without ‘the bells and whistles’ but very few guy lodges..so try someplace else..I know for sure trust me that guy is gonna go places..already straddling variety and other quality publications i hope it is some more time before he inevitably leaves oscar blogging behind and onto boring serious stuff..one the road to a pulitzer? lol
My style isn’t for everyone, sure. Whose is? But I’m considerably older than most college freshmen, so it looks like I’m stuck with it. Meanwhile, I happen to like both Lisa Schwarzbaum and Drew McWeeny, so maybe there’s something to be said for using both. Or rather: reading both, “using” neither and being oneself.
Don’t worry Guy there are people who enjoy a well written review
Mi lajk d vej ju rajt! ;-)
I once wanted to frame a Guy Lodge review and nail it to my wall it was so beautifully written. Love your reviews, Guy!
Sorry to butt in, but the side bar for best supporting actor does not match up with the list on the contenders page. One has DiCap in the top five, the other McC.
Not my domain.
Guy,
Given your comments about the visuals, can I take that to suggest that the editing is considerably less hectic, with a better sense of spatial relations, than in QoS? I liked Casino Royale quite a bit, but was appalled at how most of the action sequences were handled in the sequel. Most of the clips I’ve seen have given me hope that Skyfall’s set pieces are more in line with the former.
(I’m not all that taken with Adele’s theme, though. To me, though she’s got a fine voice, it’s just too familiar and unimaginative, with a very dull, one-note melody.)
Fine write up Guy, I am excited to see this picture. Quick question, what say you about Thomas Newman’s score? Likes/Dislikes? Did you miss David Arnold and do we actually get to hear the Bond Theme before the closing credits? Thanks.
Newman’s score, though by no means a high-water mark either for him or the series, is jaunty fun: he didn’t strike me as an obvious fit for the gig (and I’d love to hear what Clint Mansell was cooking up before he got booted), but it works out happily enough.
As for your second question: yes!
Guy, a nice review. But I have a couple of quibbles. First, I wouldn’t call the Bond films ‘thanklessly producer-led’ – not when the producers are as talented as Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli evidently are. I know you mean that for the director it might be pretty thankless – but I can’t recall the last time a Bond director spoke out against the producers. It seems they all like to be taken under their wings. Secondly, as one of the audience members who didn’t resist Quantum of Solace, I’ve got to give a little bleat of support for that woefully underrated movie. I love love love it!
As for Skyfall, which I was lucky enough to get to see in London on Friday night, I thought it was very enjoyable, and I can’t wait until more people have seen it because then it can really be discussed in detail. But kudos to you for steering clear of spoilers – not always easy.
And yes, a gorgeous-looking movie. And, as this is In Contention, I’ll allow myself to offer a little bit of Oscar speculation and say that this is feeling like the Bond series’ best chance in years of securing some nominations. I think it has good chances in Cinematography, both Sound categories, Song, Visual Effects, Editing, and, if the Academy is feeling as celebratory as the rest of us, maybe even Picture. And it certainly deserves to win the BAFTA for Best British Film that should have gone to Casino Royale.
Lighten up, Francis. You don’t have to be so cynical to show us how smart you are with your movie reviews.
Lighten up, Francis. You don’t have to be so cynical to show us how smart you area as a movie reviewer.
This review is practically useless. In that mass of verbiage, the author neglected to mention whether or not he liked the movie. Judging by the number of words devoted to whingeing about how it’s all been said and done and sung before, I’ll take a guess that it’s a thumbs down.
I’d politely suggest that you’ve missed my point — and my letter grade. Not exactly a mass of verbiage, that.
Looks like this review got hit by the Google moron brigade; I hate those guys.
Just a small point, hardly memorable but M was rather involved in the action of The World Is Not Enough
True. Her involvement here is much more resonant, though.
“…Bardem is the first actor to interpret a Bond villain as actively queer…”
I can’t wait. Hope there is a huge dueling diva scene with Dench.