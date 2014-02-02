Review: Bruno Mars delivers a fun, soulful halftime show at Super Bowl XLVIII

Bruno Mars delivered an energetic half-time performance tonight at Super Bowl XLVIII that recalled the glory days of Motown, while still sounding fresh and new.
At 28, Mars is the youngest artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime by himself, according to his label (the Red Hot Chili Peppers counted as special guests). When he was first announced, there were some grumbles in the press that with only two albums behind him, he didn”t have the catalog, history, or experience to fill the bill.
The critics were wrong…as anyone who has seen Mars in concert knows. He brought the same “best-episode-of-‘Soul-Train-that-you-ever-saw” spirit to the halftime that he brings to his shows. After a chorus of children signing on the main stage, Mars started his 12 minutes bashing the drums on a mini-stage in the middle of the field. As he continued playing, the stage moved to meet the main stage via a track, where his band, all dressed, like Mars, in gold lame´ jackets and skinny black ties, were waiting to burst into the percolating, hiccupping “Locked Out of Heaven.”
With the band members in a row, flanking Mars, they shifted into “Treasure,” their coordinating dance moves hinting at what was to come. Mars moved into the rock track, “Runaway Baby” before busting out his James Brown moves, including dropping to a split and pulling himself back up. All he was missing was Brown”s cape.
As Mars scampered to another small stage in the middle of the field, members of the military dedicated the song to loved ones as the opening notes of “Just The Way You Are” played. Mars, accompanied by either his unseen band or a track, sang his heart out and he was clearly singing live, as he did throughout his performance, as fireworks exploded.
So was it the most exciting halftime ever? No. But when someone is as talented as Mars, he doesn”t need to rely on gimmicks. Even as the early stage in his career, he has enough hits, charisma, dance moves and vocal chops to make for a memorable halftime show.
Often, the halftime performer has a new album to push. Mars does not, but he does have a new tour and tickets go on sale for the next leg of the Moonshine Jungle World Tour tomorrow.
What did you think of Mars” halftime show?
I thought the performance was amazing! Loved it!
I thought Bruno Mars was amazing! He could have carried the show himself. No Chili Peppers needed!
I thought Bruno Mars was amazing! He could have carried the show himself. No Chili Peppers needed!
Bruno did not fall short of my expectations. He rocked it!
Mars didn’t fall short of my expectations either, in fact he matched my expectations to a “T”. My expectations were that he would not be able to carry a show of that magnitude–and in my opinion, he didn’t. While there’s no doubt that he is very talented, he’s a “very young talent”, and has not yet had enough experience to build the showmanship necessary to successfully carry a show of the magnitude of The Super Bowl Half Time Show. Perhaps at some point in his future, he’ll be able to do that. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that he will. But he just wasn’t ready yet, and he fell far short of hitting the mark. Too bad.
that was the worst half time show I have ever seen. I couldn’t wait for it to end.
It was a really bad half time show. I liked the lights and fireworks but that’s it. Bruno is just a wanna be Elvis/MJ. I couldn’t understand what he or RHCP were singing. These half time shows just keep sucking.
I smell a twerk fanatic.
While I didn’t enjoy the half time show myself, I don’t agree that it was the worst one ever. Mars is talented, but he’s a “young talent”, in that he just doesn’t yet have the showmanship needed to rock a Super Bowl Half Time Show. So rather than “terrible”, I label it as “instantly forgettable”.
The show was worse than terrible. A lot of screaming noise. Such a shame when real talent exists. Anyone can jump around and scream. All ages watch this yearly game. Why not have music most will enjoy? Poor planning yet again.
I had no problem understanding what was being sung, and I think most people understood it fine as well if you go by the massive supportive reviews. That being said though, I was bored by the entire show. While Mars is very talented, he’s not my style. Much too “Bubble Gum/Pop” for my taste. But I’ve seen plenty of half time shows by artists who were not my style, but I still enjoyed the performance because of the showmanship of the performer and the caliber of the show. Not so with Mars, though. He just didn’t have the showmanship needed to carry a show of that magnitude. That’s my opinion, of course. And it seems as though I’m in the minority, and the the majority of “the masses” DID enjoy the show. So if your complaint is that they didn’t select a performer that most people would enjoy, if you read the reviews I think you’ll see that they DID hit that mark. They just didn’t hit it with everybody–and I guess you and I are in the minority group that didn’t enjoy it.
Bruno rocked it old school!!! Best Half Time ever!! I loved the combo of the Chili Peppers!
terrible performance, not worthy of a haltime in THE bowl….
While I definitely agree that the performance wasn’t worthy of a half time show in the Super Bowl, I wouldn’t say it was a terrible performance. He’s a talented guy, but doesn’t have the showmanship yet to rock a show of this magnitude. Perhaps in the future at some point, he will. But he wasn’t ready yet.
Honestly, I think it was the first show where there wasn’t a need for gimmicks. Bruno’s talent showed at the raw level. For those who think this wasn’t the greatest… What are you missing?… A half-dressed female lip-syncing to mass produced pop music? The addition of the RHCP’s was a bit transparent (must appeal to the older demographic), but nevertheless, the two unlikely acts were blended together well.
Note to writer: They did not perform Kriss Kross’s “Jump.” That was still “Give it away.” Just because they are saying “jump” over and over again doesn’t mean it was a different song. Bruno did a great job, but I found myself wanting more chilli peppers. Also, Bruno should have sang “Lighters”
I found myself wanting more chili peppers. Note to writer: They did not cover Kriss Kross’s “Jump.” That was still “Give It Away,” just because they starting yelling “Jump” into the mic, that doesn’t mean they switched songs.
I know all the females loved Bruno Mars. He is so cute, and more talented than most who have headlined!! I wish all the men would stop criticizing him!
He was terrible. And lip synching.
Cooper– You really think he was lip-syncing? There was definitely echo on his voice, but he seemed to be singing live to me. I’ve seen him in concert and I think he’s someone who can actually sing and dance at the same time.
BRUNO ROCKED IT!!! Period!
Better than anyone before him!
I believe Bruno Mars is an amazing singer! He did a great job singing during the Super Bowl but I feel like it needed a lot more. Perhaps a change in the tracks he decided to sing and a little more effort. This could have been done through dancers, or even other simple things that didn’t require so much fireworks (even though I loved the fireworks display). Not the best half time show but I guess it will do.
Fantastic performance!!! Mars is a great entertainer.
Guess I’m in the minority, but I filed Bruno Mars Half Time Show away under “instantly forgettable”. While Mars is obviously very talented, he’s just not my style. And in my opinion he lacks the showmanship of the majority of the Super Bowl Half a Time Show performers. Maybe in his future he’ll be “up to par” for a performance of this sort, be he just wasn’t ready yet. The Red Hot Chili Peppers were the best part of the show-mostly because their appearance brought to mind the half time show where they were the headliners–and absolutely KILLED IT!!
I should have added that I don’t gauge the success of a half time show on whether or not the performer sings “my style” of music. I’ve seen plenty of half time shows by performers that weren’t “my style”, and yet I still enjoyed the show because of the showmanship of the performer and the caliber of the show. These are the two areas that I felt Bruno Mars just didn’t hit the mark in. He’s a talented guy, but hasn’t yet had the experience needed to build the showmanship necessary to carry a performance like The Super Bowl Half Time Show. That’s the reason I filed his performance under “Instantly Forgettable”.
Bruno Mars has it all. He can sing, dance, play instruments, write, produce and he has extreme good looks, class and style. It was the most honest, energetic and exciting halftime show I’ve ever seen.
Bruno Rocked the event! his super bowl performance was the sole reason that his concerts were already booked i was following his updates throughout the event and as soon as superbowl ended event companies started massive campaign for his events and many people missed their entry to his live performances. On twitter bruno mars remained the hot topic for several days [twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
haters gonna hate but the reality is that Bruno with a huge fan following is an amazing star.