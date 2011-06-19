Review: ‘Cars 2’ skews young, adds action, embraces the absurd

At some point, you just have to let things go.
That’s the decision I made after a scene in “Cars 2” where they’re discussing the need for alternative fuels since they are starting to run low on fossil fuels. Someone is explaining about how there are only so many dead dinosaurs and now they’re running out of oil and they have to find new ways to power cars, and Mater, listening to this, turns to someone and says, “The dinosaurs did what, now?”
They have dinosaurs in the world of “Cars”? Really? If I start thinking about the implications of that, my head will explode. Instead, I just surrendered myself to the notion that logic is not the strong suit of this particular franchise, and it helped me enjoy the film more. Pixar is one of the strongest studios in town when it comes to story and character, and I think they’ve been very good at worldbuilding in general. The bottom line with these movies is that John Lasseter, the grand poobah of all things Pixar, loves cars. And because of that, they make movies about a world of cars. And that’s really all the logic that matters.
What’s interesting to me as a viewer is just how different the first film is from this sequel. I know the first film takes a beating from some people, and in particular, I’ve heard people repeatedly try to call the film a remake of “Doc Hollywood.” I don’t think that’s fair. I think the original “Cars” trades on a nostalgia for a car culture and a way of life that doesn’t really exist anymore, a longing for the days when Route 66 was an American tradition, a major part of our country’s circulatory system. Lasseter comes by his longing honestly, and I think the film deals with themes that most kids can’t possibly identify with, but featuring characters that almost instantly imprinted on every kid as soon as they laid eyes on them. When you look at the two films side-by-side, “Cars” is positively sedate by comparison, which makes sense based on that film’s message about the joys of being lost on back roads and the pleasures of slowing down to take things in. I can see real value in the message of “Cars,” and over repeat viewings with my own kids, I’ve come to enjoy lots of what that film does and says. It’s a film of very gentle and subtle charms for the most part.
“Cars 2” is something completely different. Frantic, loud, colorful, like a bowlful of the sugariest sugar cereal ever made, “Cars 2” is like Red Bull for Babies, pure unfiltered stimulation without any of the thematic weight of the original. What it loses in gentle observations about the value of small town life, it more than makes up for in explosions, spy movie conventions bent to comic effect, and more explosions. “Cars 2” is Mater’s movie every bit as much as “Cars” was Lightning McQueen’s movie, and it’ll be interesting to see if that shift in perspective bothers children or if they even notice. My guess is they’ll be so busy trying to untangle the film’s narrative that they won’t notice anything else.
There are really two films here, and there’s almost a Rosencrantz & Gildenstern thing going on where it feels like we’re watching the background story while the “real” story is playing out just off-screen at times. The “A” story is the three-part race between Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Francesco Bernoulli (John Turturro) to demonstrate the superior nature of the alternative fuel Allinol that’s been created by former-oil-magnate-turned-electric-car Sir Miles Axlerod (Eddie Izzard). They go to Towkyo (sic), Porto Corsa, and London, three radically different tracks, and they play out three totally different race dynamics, building to the big finish. It’s an energetic action movie with a funny dynamic playing out between Wilson and Turturro, who couldn’t possibly go further over the top. I think he is one of the great freaks in modern movies, and with just his voice as a tool here, Turturro creates a playfully deranged formula racer who passionately enjoys the taunting and the ball-busting and the head games of a three-race series. It’s a really funny performance overall.
And if that was “Cars 2,” just the story of the three races as Lightning McQueen takes his buddy Mater (Larry The Cable Guy) along and has to adjust to what other people think of his small-town hick of a friend, that would probably be enough. It would be a thematic inversion of the first film, which is a pretty natural instinct for a sequel, and I could see that as Pixar’s way in. Instead, they then moved the entire focus of the film to a whole new set of characters whose story intersects with Mater, spinning him off into this whole alternate movie that’s happening. And it’s so separate from story A that when Lightning McQueen finally does learn what’s happening, his reaction of total bewilderment serves to not only point out just how outrageous the Mater subplot is, but to also restate our own surprise at the mere existence of it. The movie really tells the story of Finn McMissile (Michael Caine), a British secret service agent, who uncovers part of a plot without understanding exactly what it is he’s stumbled into. The opening of the film is gorgeous, just as animation, a huge action sequence that feels like the opening of any classic James Bond movie.
What’s bizarre is the way that great opening sequence sets up this whole story that hinges on Mater using the toilet at the wrong moment, and I’m not exaggerating. The entire plot of what happens with Mater hinges on a pee joke, an extended slapstick sequence in a high-tech toilet, and then a close-quarters hand-to-hand fight that feels like it was influenced by the raw brutality of the “Bourne” series. All one sequence. And everything, right down to the final exposure of the mysterious bad guy, depends on that sequence. Mater has the real adventure here, and every now and then, his story crosses paths with Lightning McQueen, then veers apart again. And how you feel about the film will depend largely on how you feel about watching Mater’s story in favor of Lighning McQueen’s, and how you feel about a big silly spy movie versus a race movie.
My car was divided on the way home tonight. Toshi wanted more of the Lightning McQueen race, and Allen was thrilled by the spy stuff and would have wanted more. In the interest of full disclosure, we attended the world premiere of the film tonight at the El Capitan in Hollywood, and we went to the party afterward, where they let all the guests play at the World Grand Prix Attraction by Kodak. It’s a giant playground that’s been built behind the El Cap that will be open as part of the premium ticket prices for families who go see the film at the El Capitan while it runs. It is, I must say, impressive, and for my sons, it was preposterous sensory overload. We surprised them with it tonight, driving them to Hollywood without telling them why, and when they realized they were seeing the movie, they lost their damn fool minds. It was a huge pleasure to be able to share it with them this way, and I appreciate the invite from Disney.
I do have a few hesitations. The film plays awfully rough for a Pixar movie, killing a lot of cars onscreen. A lot. There’s also a lot of gunplay. I think it will surprise many parents. It’s obviously not “graphic,” but there’s a lot of it, and the film manages to suggest real peril for the various characters. I think Pixar might even be surprised by the way some parents react to it, because there’s no way parents won’t be seeing this film this summer. There are a lot of bathroom jokes, too. Easy laughs aren’t really what I think of when I think of Pixar.
And I know… I know I said I’d let it go… but I really do think the logic issues that baffled me in the first film are even more pronounced this time, to the point where my wife was asking me logic questions about the world as we were driving home, and it’s almost like they’re just doing it to make people who are wired like me itch while they watch the film. Watch the scene at the airport, and you’ll see planes that are parked and ready for boarding, and they’ve got staircases wheeled up to the plane doors. I’ll repeat that. Staircases. It’s a design we all take for granted because it’s part of our world, but stairs for who?
You think I’m kidding, but when Mater eats a big giant bowl of wasabi in one bite, mistaking it for pistachio ice cream, I am just as confused by his desire to eat ice cream as I am by the accidental ingestion of wasabi. Why do they have food at all? They run on fuel. They run on gas and oil and water. And at times, they refer to oil treatments and things as “food.” SO WHY IS THERE REAL FOOD? WHY ARE THEY EATING IT? WHO IS IT FOR?!
It does not matter who, of course. No one will care or question it. The 3D in the film is breathtaking, and the film’s amazing palette is cranked up super-bright to make it stand out. Pixar’s come so far as a company in terms of what they can do technically, and in scene after scene, there is something that impresses, whether it’s the almost hallucinatory beauty of the early scenes on a mysterious oil rig in the middle of nowhere or the trip the film takes to Paris, complete with a glimpse of “Gastow’s” restaurant, or the actual racing itself along with those crazy courses. “Cars 2” is as state-of-the-art as anything out there right now, and looking at the teaser trailer for “Brave” that played before the movie, they’re pushing it even further next year. Michael Giacchino’s score isn’t quite as instantly memorable as the work he did on “The Incredibles,” but it’s fun and effective and just as insistent as the film. The entire cast here does great work, and if you listen closely, you’ll have fun “spotting” guest appearances like Bruce Campbell, Franco Nero, and Vanessa Redgrave. I particularly enjoyed Caine and Mortimer, and would imagine they’ll be part of the movies moving forward. I also thought the way they paid tribute to Paul Newman was quite moving and simple, and just right in terms of a nod to real-life within this silly colorful world.
And speaking of the trailer we saw tonight, we also saw Gary Rydstrom’s new short film “Hawaiian Vacation,” a “Toy Story Toon,” as the opening card announced. Hilarious. Michael Keaton’s Ken is my new favorite character in the “Toy Story” world. Watch his reaction to some bad news here. It’s also nice to see the toys living comfortably now in the world of Bonnie, the little girl from the end of “Toy Story 3.” It’s a nice kick-off to the film, and overall, it’s a package that I recommend. I’m still a little surprised at how much the film serves as an inversion of the original, and I’m hard-pressed to think of any other sequel that so completely reverses direction from the first film.
“Cars 2” opens everywhere June 24, 2011.
Re: “…I’m hard-pressed to think of any other sequel that so completely reverses direction from the first film.”
Like Babe vs. Babe 2?
I never understood the criticism of the first one, compared to some of the Bile we are forced to swallow, it’s a Masterpiece. Also never understood the argument ‘But there Cars’, if you can accept Fish, Toys and Rats I don’t see what the problem is.
I can imagine a lot of people eating Crow over this Release. Personally I am very much looking forward to it.
Find Drew’s article on the trailer for the ‘Cars’ DTV spinoff ‘Planes’ that also talks about the problem with accepting the world of ‘Cars’ wholesale versus all of the other Pixar films. It’s a great read and explains it well.
Essentially, it comes down to the fact that all of the other films, despite their own distinct environments, still take place in a world that is akin to our own. There are still humans present (or their presence felt) in every Pixar story save for ‘Cars’. And it’s that difference that would seem to serve as the disconnect for a lot of people, whether they fully realize it or not.
Only Pixar film I’ve never seen was Cars. It just looked stupid, and that was even before Larry The Cable Idiot showed up. Then again I loved A Bug’s Life and still think Monster’s Inc is the worst Pixar flick.
Errrmm… “Monsters, Inc.” is easily one of the best Pixar films.
I realize I’m in the minority not liking Monster’s Inc, but “easily one of the best?” I don’t know anyone that even puts it in their top five of Pixar films.
You may be in the minority but you’re not alone. I don’t like the term “worst” when referring to Pixar movies. It’s like saying one pizza is “less delicious” than the next. But I do agree that Monsters Inc and Cars are Pixar’s lesser works.
We reached the singularity. It coincided with a super bug that wiped out humanity. We were forced to upload our selves into machinery. That’s why cars like ice cream. That’s why the vehicles have interiors and the planes have stairs. This is our world. Or it’s a dumb universe for children.
personal headcanon now, thanks
The Doc Hollywood criticism leveled at the first Cars might stick if Doc Hollywood had been an original story to begin with. The “city guy gets seduced by the charms of small town life” story has been done for decades and could only exist in the fictional small towns that only populate Hollywood movies. I would love to see that story get told against the backdrop of a more realistic rural area, say the Harlan County of TV’s Justified.
The small town appeal angle of Cars is secondary to the depicted harm/consequences of “progress,” however you want to define it. The reality of the movie is that it celebrates a way of life and a civil order that no longer exists, or will be allowed to. That’s something very different from a “slow down” message.
So yeah I think the movie gets knocked unfairly.
I liked the first one, and I can’t wait for this. But the whole world of Cars doesn’t make sense. It’s not that we accept, fishes, bugs, monsters and not Cars. It’s totally different here.
Hey, McWeeny (is that your real name???), I got news for you. THE CARS IN THE MOVIE ARE IMAGINARY!!! I had heard about people like you, but who knew that they really exist… You’re really looking for realism in a cartoon? The child in you is dying… Do something about it, please.
Not all “cartoons” are created equal. The good ones (and Pixar’s equal has yet to be seen) manage to thrill, amuse, and engage the widest range of audiences wihtout treating them like morons. I’ve disagreed with this critic on several things, but your coment is unwelcome.
I never questioned the review, just the fact that he is worried about whether or not the plane ramp has stairs. I mean, who cares? And I didn’t post the comment to make you feel warm fuzzies, Megalodon. Chill out…
Thanks for the review, even though you don’t say it directly it permeates through the review: the story is the weakest link and it kinda sucks, it reads like it’s scatter shot, no connective tissue throughout, no character act or meaningful themes, no clever humor all present on their other movies (even Cars 1); which is heartbreaking coming from Pixar and it old standard of story is God.
Hello Mr. McWeeney!
I used to grapple with the logic of the first Cars as well. Especially since I had a 4-year-old watching it every day for a year.
The trick is, you can’t look at it so literally. The cars in the movie are simply stand-ins for people. Using vehicles in place of people started to feel thematic, after enough viewings.
Vehicles often reflect the personalities and status of their owners. It’s marketability to the kids, and a consumer-culture conversation for the adults.
…or maybe I just watched that movie enough times to lose my mind.
I think you just simply lost your marbles. Ha. You make a valid point, but I still think they are splintering their own reality. I am curious if anyone has asked Lasseter about this particular issue in the numerous press days for the film. Would be interesting to hear what he has to say.
Drew, great review. You go off on a tangent here and there, but this is ultimately your opinion and it still informs and entertains.
It’s a shame that it sounds like they are making more of these films though. I wish it would stop. But when you make $2 billion in sales annually since the release of the first film, and you really have no competition for the young boys market, most of us would be hard-pressed to get away from making a sequel and more.
Kyle and Carl – you have hit both my enjoyment with Cars and my unsettling fears going in to Cars 2. I am a huge animation fan and with a 4 year boy also, we have seen Cars probably 200 times. He finds new movies but always comes back to the story, the imagery and the songs. It is about a slower life that is cheesy to many, especially those without families.
But for our family, simpler times without the cellphones, internet, etc. is something that we do strive for at times. It is just a fun movie and why it has done well for years now.
As for Cars 2, the marketing ahead of time has very much tempered my own desire to see the movie. But we will Friday night regardless. How could we not with the 4 year old figuring out how to count down from 21 to 0 [days left]. Now we jsut have to convince him not to replace his entire room with Cars 2 merchandise.
As for the potty humor – well I can already hear my son laughing out loud. Oh well.
Drew, I just need to quote/comment:
“I think the original “Cars” trades on a nostalgia for a car culture and a way of life that doesn’t really exist anymore, a longing for the days when Route 66 was an American tradition, a major part of our country’s circulatory system. Lasseter comes by his longing honestly, and I think the film deals with themes that most kids can’t possibly identify with…”
I’m 32, far from being “a kid,” and *I* can’t possibly identify with this. The mark was missed by a VERY wide margin with this franchise. Basically it’s the kid-friendly design and pretty images that kids are eating up, here. Hey, whatever works, but I’m sure that’s a major reason this is not high on the list of “favorite Pixar franchises” for most geeks.
Brendan – I think you don’t give kids enough credit. Most of our younger children’s friends do get the messages of friendship and being part of a group. The longing for things past is not for the kids. Yes the imagery helps but maybe it is jsut that the geeks can’t understand the love affair with automobiles (see yesterday’s USA Today cover story “Final Word: First car, First love: One and the same” as a coincidence).
Where did you grow up, Brendan? I think identifying with Cars may have something to do with that. Coming from small-town Wyoming, and spending summers in even smaller-town Colorado, I very much identified with the original.
I expect location has much more to do with how much people like this movie than their age does.
I saw it Fri. June 24. Liked it. Thumbs up.
Brent Mustangberger, good one.
The fictional Italian riviera was an amalgam of the more touristy parts of the Cinque Terre but amplified and expanded to make the towns look like large, multi-storied and multi-accreeted medieval castles.
All of the beauty of the architecture reminded me of the dire straits the Earth is in, at how much humanity has taken from the oceans, lands, and air and animals to build our castles. I am basing my observation on the just released report by the world’s first group of non-corporate top scientists who were able to read and hear the bad news given by Earth and climate scientists in other fields. They say that the momentum may be too strong for humans to put on the brake much less reverse the degradation.
However, I am hoping that reversal is possible so I will write to Lassiter to suggest that that only another more focused, pro-environmental warning cartoon can convince us to remediate our gluttony; Scientists and politicians have not been able to.
Don’t even get me started on the logic of a world full of freaking CARS! It’s puzzeled me how anything happens in that world since they can’t even pick anything up, how is anything built? The cars don’t seem to have parents, how are new cars ermm… created? The entire thing was not well planned out.
At least all the other fish, toys, monsters etc. exsisted in a world where humans exsisted. It gives me a headache even trying to sort any of that logic out.
1. Don’t care about the “car” logic. Name one movie that is entirely logical.
2. Miss the small town, slowed down feel of the first. :(
3. Cars dying?? Scratch that. Getting killed??!! Though I haven’t confirmed it, my gut tells me the creators/writers/producers are entirely different people hoping to stuff their hearts with more money.
While visually appealing, this movie was a let down.
I’ve tried so hard to like this movie. Like many, I’ve got a young one in the house who adores Cars 2. Quotes Mater at 6am on blast every Saturday morning. For months now. Pixar, please, PLEASE don’t do a Cars 3 – I’m not sure how much more I can take.
BTW: Here are the quotes the little one is on – the fact that I even bothered to look this up scares me, too….
