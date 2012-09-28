Review: Chris Hemsworth can’t save the shabby ‘Red Dawn’ remake from frustrating action scenes

“I miss ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.'”
“Your life is ‘Call Of Duty’ now. And it sucks.”
The original “Red Dawn” was released in 1984, and as much as any film of that decade, it is a product of its times. I was 14 that year, and like most school-aged kids, I had been completely and utterly indoctrinated to be terrified of the Russians. “Red Dawn” played expertly on that fear, and it helped that John Milius, the film’s co-writer and director, is a glorious war-monger, a man who loves the way conflict defines a person. The movie featured a cast of some of the best-known young actors in the ’80s, including Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, Charlie Sheen and Jennifer Grey, and even if you were able to avoid the film’s politics, it worked as an action film. There was something about the film’s invasion scenario that struck a very deep chord with young viewers at the time, and for many of them, it remains a nostalgic favorite.
The new “Red Dawn” is a deeply frustrating experience, and by the end of the world premiere that took place as part of the closing night of Fantastic Fest, it seemed pretty clear to me why MGM had a hard time selling the film off during their bankruptcy problems. The script by Carl Ellsworth and Jeremy Passmore lays down a fairly solid foundation for the new film, and I’d love to read it to see how much the finished film hews to what was on the page. The cast this time is filled with really solid choices, including Chris Hemsworth, Adrianne Palicki, Josh Hutcherson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Brett Cullen, and many of them do really solid work in the film. Most importantly, when it comes to the big action set pieces in the film, they are staged and choreographed well, which is no surprise since the film was directed by Dan Bradley, one of the best stunt coordinators in the business.
So why hire cameramen who are going to make it impossible for me to see anything?
We’ve reached the point where this is a real issue, and it’s gone well past a stylistic tic now. If I took any of the action scenes from “Red Dawn” back in time and showed them to a director or a cinematographer in the ’50s, they would be completely unable to decipher what they were looking at. When did camerawork that would have gotten you blackballed from the system in the golden age of Hollywood become the norm? At what point does cinematic language reassert itself so that I can actually see the stunts and the fights and the geography of the goddamn room again? Shaking the camera to the point of visual incoherence does not convey energy, and it does not make me feel like I’m in the middle of the action. Bradley worked on both of the Greengrass “Bourne” films, and I feel like he picked up some very bad habits in the process. There’s a sequence late in this movie where the Wolverines and some special forces soldiers break into the police station of their small town, and the set is perfectly created to stage a great action sequence. It’s a huge circular room, fronted on all sides by four floors of offices with windows looking into the room, and there are staircases and ramps all over the place. Much of the action that is staged during the sequence is clever and there are some great stunts. And yet the sequence as a whole is garbage thanks to the non-stop spastic shaking of the camera, so none of the rest of it matters at all.
While the action sequences bothered me, the real reason I didn’t like the film is because I think it is politically confused in a huge way. Switching the bad guys of the movie from China to North Korea in the post-production process probably didn’t help, but no matter who the villains were, the film simply doesn’t work in the same way because this isn’t an actual anxiety that we’re grappling with right now. An economic apocalypse is likely, but a straight-up invasion on American soil just doesn’t work on a narrative level these days. A smart update of “Red Dawn” would address the way warfare itself has changed since the ’80s, but this film still feels grounded in that movie’s idea of war. The film’s other major misstep is the casting of Josh Peck as Matt, the younger brother to Chris Hemsworth’s Jed. Hemsworth is perfectly cast in the film, and he gives the movie a weighty lead, someone who feels like he can absolutely take care of himself, and to some degree, the movie is a coming of age story about Matt learning to be like Jed thanks to these extraordinary circumstances. Peck, who was the star of “The Wackness,” could easily be cast in the right role and do nice work, but this role simply isn’t in his range. He’s got a dopey stoner charm, and even late in this film, when he’s supposed to have transformed into a fierce warrior, he looks like he was ripping bong hits between takes. Josh Hutcherson, who plays a supporting role, absolutely handles himself right, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the “Hunger Games” producers saw this before they hired him to play Peeta in those movies. Adrianne Palicki is a credible presence in the film as well, and despite her preposterous good looks, she carries herself with a certain amount of authenticity.
Overall, the new “Red Dawn” is too confused and too muddled to be either a love-letter to the militia movement or an indictment of putting guns in the hands of kids, and without any specific point of view or focus to its storytelling, it just doesn’t work. FilmDistrict will probably do well enough with it thanks to the presence of Hemsworth and the fondness for the original, but this will be forgotten quickly, just one more shabby remake to throw on the bonfire that has been 21st century studio filmmaking so far.
“Red Dawn” opens November 21, 2012.
Okay, NOW I’m curious. I watched the original for the first time a few months ago and I hated it. Despite lots of great ideas, it didn’t work as kids-become-men drama or cheesy actionflick. It was just a group of boring kids, either moping in the woods or killing lots of faceless Russians without any trouble (until the end) like they were little Schwarzeneggers. So I might watch the remake, just to see if I hate it more or less than the original.
I`m sure it has`nt aged well but for me as a kid when it first came out the idea of an invasion was`nt that far fetched. To this day I`m 43 now, some of my friends and I still howl WOLVERINES from time to time lol. It`s also the name of my bar league hockey team. It had that name long before I joined. I asked if it was from “Red Dawn” and they immediately accepted me on the team lol.
I hate that shooting style, because it usually means a lot of quick cuts in the editing and a dark, grungy desaturated colour grade.
All that equals a big blurry mess that the audience can’t follow.
Drew, this review might be better if you kept in mind not everyone has seen the original. I know you don’t want to limit your writing to just film geeks and those of a certain age, so a line or two about the plot of the movie might help. For instance, you drop the word Wolverines without saying who they are (and yes, I knew, being way beyond a certain age)…
America gets invaded. Teens go to war. That’s “Red Dawn” in a nutshell. GO rent the damn thing. It’s practically a time capsule on the political and world views of of the Mid-west circa 1984. It’ll also help to understand that most of our politicians STILL think it’s 1984 and this movie is like peeling back their foreheads and getting a good look at their thought process.
Come on dude, ever hear of Wikipedia? I can see you commenting next summer on Drew’s Man of Steel review. “hey Drew not everyone has heard of this “Superman” could you please explain who he is?”
Vern will have a fit over these action scenes.
The original film was terrible anyways. Had I seen it as a kid in the 80’s, it might have retained some nostalgic value, but I saw it for the first time last year, and it’s awful. Basil Poledouris’ score is the sole redeeming factor (aside from Lea Thompson in her 80’s prime).
I saw it as a kid then (on cable) and it was awful then too. Completely ridiculous, insane and paranoid, and believe me, I wasn’t the least bit political at 15. It plays like the lunatic rantings of your drunken uncles who think the Commies are coming to getcha. In reality, they could barely keep their own country running, much less take over ours, but again, I wasn’t even aware of that back then. That’s just how ludicrous the movie’s premise was at the time. Today it’s probably even more hysterical and f***brained, and the idea of a modern remake always struck me as completely wrongheaded. Why would China need to take us over literally when they already practically own us economically anyway? Get real.
Roger Ebert once famously said “It is not what a movie is about, it is how the movie goes about it is how it is about it”.
Is the Hunger Games or Green Lantern more believable for you?
The original takes the premise and runs with it in a realistic way. The characters progress and there are some intense scenes: the first kill, the girl’s back story, seeing their father at the camp, the bug scene, etc. For what it is, the original Red Dawn delivers some real war movie beats to a standard 80’s action film. Remember this was pre Platoon and the era of “war is hell” movies that followed. It may be a product of iut’s time but if you instantly dismiss the original Red Dawn, you miss out on why many men from age 35-45 list Red Dawn as a classic.
@MDOC – I saw the original when it was released, age 18. I found it to be ridiculous, poorly acted, abysmally written. On top of all that, the action was completely unrealistic and fake-looking.
@MDOC. The original Red Dawn was still post-Apocalypse Now, one of the most persuasive films to depict war as hell.
Shaky cam = no sale.
I despise that type of filming. Any director that relies on shaky cam to convey frenzied action is incompetent. I refuse to watch any more movies like that.
Thanks for the heads up.
The problem with the spastic ShakyCam® style is that somehow someone got the idea that because some movie some time made some money and had some camera shaking in it, it was the ShakyCam® that was the winning factor and thus must be repeated in ever larger amounts. The problem is getting even worse as now NON-ACTION scenes in movies like The Hunger Games are getting the “camera operator had 15 cups of coffee and smoked meth and we’re not letting him use the bathroom” look in the quietest moments.
What ever happened to studio suits or producers who could look at the dailies and stage an intervention on an ADHD director? Someone who could point out that James Cameron and Steven Spielberg are masters of shooting action that is both epic and NEVER leaves the audience wondering WTF is going on as the geography is always clear and the compositions and editing flow like melted butter and they’ve grossed nearly $15 billion over their careers. Even Michael Bay (lifetime gross: almost $4.6 billion) at his most frenetic, hyperactive and assaultive doesn’t totally fall apart.
The camera is the audience’s window to the story and used subtly it enhances the story and gives voice to a director’s vision, to express an incredibly confused metaphor. But the moment you become aware of the camera, it’s as bad (if not worse) as bad acting; impossible to ignore. While the Bourne movies are the usual touchstone for inappropriate camera fu, my standout for falling down is Roger Dodger. For some reason, they thought seasick camera swaying equaled “dynamic” and doing over-the-shoulder shots with the back of the foreground actor’s head blocking 80% of the frame, leaving the subject barely visible equaled “voyeuristic.”
The Bourne movies get a lot of hate for its shakycam but I love Greengrass’s shakycam. I think he does it very well and it adds to the intensity. Same with his United 93 and Green Zone.
But while he does it well, many people who copy it do not. Like you said Hunger Games is a good example. That did not need it. It’s like 3D. I like it when it’s used well like in Avatar and Hugo, but not everyone is Cameron or Scorsese. The 3 best 3D movies I’ve seen are those two and Prometheus and they’re all done by the best directors in the business.
One additional detail about how well-done Prometheus’ 3D worked was that the editor cut the film while viewing it in 3D and thus could better judge how it was playing and where the stereo effect needed to be toned down in order to make faster action less blurry.
Pretty much expected this…I can’t see how they can possibly sell the idea of North Korea on its own invading America and being successful at it. In the original, although fictional, paints decent portrait. NATO breakdown, Mexican communist revolution, Russian famine…it maybe fiction, but it made sense. North Korea, by themselves, makes no sense to me. It wouldn’t be successful at all. Looks like Drew’s review confirms the silliness of the idea.
Like someone stated above, the China idea was EVEN MORE STUPID! This isn’t the Cold War anymore people, the Chinese arn’t the bad guys anymore. Like someone stated above, they pretty much own our economy, anybody with a brain knows to attack someone whom you share a business deal with would make no sense in the long run. Stupid Hollywood strikes again!
Hollywood can’t afford to demonize China, because its movies can’t cover their costs in the US any more and it needs fast-growing foreign markets more than ever. But business is only part of the bigger picture; more important is to project an image of the world where certain values rule supreme. Every person in the PRC who watches a Hollywood movie is sold an agenda, whether they paid for it or not.
The USA could be invaded by one of the world’s poorest countries? Yeah, that’s dumb, and dumb is the point: to make fools of the audience. The magic of Hollywood is to make you pay for your own humiliation.
The only way for this movie to have some sort of chance to make it is for the attacking army to be “from” the US. It makes the most sense in the world today. Making Red Dawn from the perspective of the “other side” would be a plausible scenario, not this mess
I was 18 when the original was released. I hated it and its supreme stupidity in how it told what could have been an excellent story. It was one of the worst movies of the 80s. I can’t imagine a remake telling the same basic story could be any better.
Is this an example of Chaos Cinema? [vimeo.com]