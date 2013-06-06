Review: Even Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn can’t save the awful ‘Internship’

If you feel like cinema peaked with Ron Howard’s “Gung Ho,” then “The Internship” may be the film of the year for you.
Personally, I’m baffled by the whole thing. Does Google have actual money in the film? Did they co-produce it in some way? Because if not, I’d love to know why a major studio produced a feature-length infomercial for a tech company. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are in it, sure, but this is “Larry Crowne” with corporate sponsorship. This is the sort of thing you show all the interns on the first day of the program to get them all revved up. What it’s not is a film I would recommend to anyone, or a comedy that I would call funny in any way.
I was worn out by the end of the film simply from the full-body cringe of embarrassment that is “The Internship.” If this is what Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn were waiting on as a follow-up to “The Wedding Crashers,” that is tragic. This is the best piece of material the two of them have read since that film came out? This was the winner out of all the possible combinations of those two guys that you could have possibly come up with? I find that hard to believe, yet somehow, this is the film they ended up making together.
The film begins with the two of them playing fast-talking salesmen who sell high-end premium wristwatches to dealers. As they’re at dinner with a client, they get the bad news that their company is folding and they are out of work, instant dinosaurs in a world that demands skills neither of them have. There’s certainly potent material to be mined from this idea, but not the way the script by Vince Vaughn and Jared Stern handles it. From the very start, there is a war of tones going on in the film, broad laughs piled on top of attempts at sincerity and, of course, a near-reverence for all things Google, and it is a singularly unappealing combination.
I feel like Hollywood failed both Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, honestly. These guys shouldn’t be stuck in movies that feel like they were originally developed back when junk like “The Secret Of My Success” and “Twins” was considered the state of the art of studio comedy. They are both capable of way more than that, and when you cast them in something this artificial, this calculated, they don’t fit. There’s not a moment in this film where it feels like they’re playing actual characters. More than that, though, there’s no consistency in how they’re written. They are written as fools in one scene, sly and worldly in another, and at no point do they act like real human beings in this situation might act. The cast around them, including Rose Byrne, Aasif Mandvi, Max Minghella, Josh Brener, Tiya Sircar, Tobit Raphael, Dylan O’Brien, and Josh Gad, is called upon to make paper thin character sketches into walking talking characters. Gad, playing a character left over from the ’80s film “Real Genius,” is the only person who got a laugh out of me in the entire film, and it was once.
That’s not an exaggeration, either. I laughed one time in what felt like two full hours of motor-mouthed nonsense, and it wasn’t because of something either Wilson or Vaughn said. That’s not good. I actually sort of dug Shawn Levy’s last film, “Real Steel,” and while there were laughs in the film, it’s not a comedy. That’s the only one of his films I like, and it makes me think that I just plain don’t get what it is that makes Levy laugh. There are shapeless scenes, a sort of halfhearted staging to a lot of it, and more noise than anything else, and it makes me wonder if this really does represent what Levy thinks is actually funny.
It’s interesting to see how close this is to “Monsters University” in the broad strokes, with both films being built around a competition that determines their right to be where they are, and there’s no question… Pixar bests them, and without even trying. Everything about “Monsters” is thematically focused, and the character work plays with archetype while also giving the various characters enough detail and nuance to make them feel genuine. In “The Internship,” Wilson and Vaughn end up teamed with all of the leftovers from the intern program in a summer-long competition that will guarantee the winning team a place at the company.
Guess what happens. Go ahead. I’m not going to spoil it. You just take a wild stab at it and tell me if you think Wilson and Vaughn and their band of lovable misfits manages to pull it off.
If you’ve seen pretty much any movie ever, then you know exactly where this thing goes, and it is depressing watching it go through the motions. Or at least, it’s depressing when it’s not infuriating. There are entire scenes designed to show off some feature of the Google campus or some perk for the employees who work there, and every single one of those moments just rubbed me the wrong way. There was even a way to approach this that wouldn’t be insulting, a way that really examined how a company like Google is replacing entire fields, leaving people out of work even as they open up employment opportunities that have never existed before. The world is changing, and I’m not above seeing a film that reflects that honestly. But this is full of people earnestly saying things like, “Maybe I just believe that working here makes the world a better place for people every day.” It repeatedly underlines the idea of “Googliness,” an overall quality about people who work at the company, and at some point, it all started to feel so Jonestown/Body Snatchers creepy that I just rejected the whole film.
I can’t imagine people will enjoy this. I think it is as impersonal and artificial as mainstream comedy gets, and more than that, it feels like a pitch that no one really fleshed out beyond the logline they sold initially. I would urge you to try some of this weekend’s smaller releases, like the lovely “Frances Ha” or “The Kings Of Summer,” still rolling out in wide release, or even Joss Whedon’s slight but sweet take on “Much Ado About Nothing” before subjecting yourself to this. Even the most hardcore fans of Wilson and Vaughn are going to walk out feeling defeated, wondering if this is the best that Hollywood can do by these guys.
“The Internship” escapes tomorrow.
Wedding… singers?
I got the exact same vibe off the trailers alone so this review doesn’t surprise me. Shame, because minus the creepy Google-worshipping (they probably could have gone with a fake Silicon Valley company and mined it for a lot more laughs) I like the idea of it. It just looks terrible though.
I knew this thing was going to be a stinker, when I started seeing YouTube “influencers” posting interviews and cringe worthy sketches with Vince and Owen. Yikes!
I’ve been feeling bad about this movie ever since the first trailer. It just didn’t look funny at all. I had no idea Shawn Levy was directing this and I’m really bummed that he’s following up Real Steel (Which I LOVED) with this. Levy movie’s are so all over the place for me. I sincerely enjoyed the hell out of Real Steel, BIg Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen and the Night at the Museum movies but cannot stand some of his others like The Pink Panther, Date Night, and Just Married. So bummed this is Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn’s follow up movie to Wedding Crashers.
Definitely gonna skip this and try and see Frances Ha (Still no Kings of Summer near me and it’s MADDENING!!!) or catch After Earth which I missed last week (I’m intrigued by it).
The best Hollywood can do by these guys? Didn’t you say Vince Vaughn was a co-writer? How has Hollywood failed him? Sounds like he’s failed himself. But then again, I’m kind of biased as I’ve always felt he’s an irritating actor with zero range.
Agree completely. Vaughn and Wilson are not victims. They’ve done this to themselves.
Yeah, not to argue with the review in general but if Vaughn co-wrote the film, and came up with the story, then it sounds like the person who’s most to blame here would be… Vince Vaughn. Don’t you think?
Also agree to this. All of this. I don’t think it’s a bias to have an opinion of an actor, and mine aligns with yours, Kobayashi. I enjoyed his deadpan delivery in Dodgeball, where he played the straight man and was forced to tone it way the hell down, but his usual act turns me right off. And yeah, I don’t see victims here.
Vince Vaughn is not, and never has been, a funny person. He represents mediocrity at its worst.
This review reminded me of the new season of Arrested Development. They never mention google or show the logo unblurred. But Michael is driving one of their mapping cars.
Is it really just tongue in cheek or did Google really not want to be mentioned? AD is a better google advert than this limp film.
I think it was a joke. Otherwise they probably couldn’t use the car at all, given that it’s so recognizable.
Hey now, GUNG HO is one of my all-time faves! Grew up with that movie, know it by heart.
I dug Gung Ho too. I liked all of Keaton’s 80s comedy’s.
Loved Gung Ho, The Secret of My Success and Real Genius!
I’m only slightly interested in this movie because I did some work for Google before they had the big campus and it’s only for sentimental reasons. I get that it may be nauseating to watch the google worshiping, but there was a time when they were a small company, and it was exciting to see the little guy get huge.
Still, there appears to be nothing funny about this film.
Yeah, I have no interest in this movie, especially after Drew’s review.
Friends, Romans, Countrymen… lend me your ears!
Drew comes to bury The Internship, not to praise it!
This is about as good a written takedown of a film as I’ve ever seen.
Though, I wonder Drew, with as bad as the film is, and I trust you that it is, instead of then setting out to have to sit down and try to analyze garbage, wouldn’t a review of 7 words been a better use of your time:
“The Internship is horrible. Don’t see it.”
When you think about it, this film has not only taken away the 90 minutes from your life in watching it… it has taken from you the time you had to spend thinking about just how bad it is, and then the time it took you to write the review, then the time it took you to correct it, to post it.
We’re talking like maybe a quarter of your day wasted by this film.
That’s time you’ll never get back. Ever.
But thanks for jumping on the grenade on our behalf!
I’ll remember you as I’m doing something better with my time.
Like folding my laundry. ;-)
But it’s his job to explain WHY it’s horrible and you shouldn’t see it. That’s what he gets paid for. If he just used 7 words, you wouldn’t believe him.
I have not seen this movie, however, if you are going to write a legitimate review of a movie, then perhaps you should have someone proof your work before you post it for the planet to read… “The Wedding Singers”. Unless I missed Adam Sandler in the first movie these two did together. $10 says you have iPhone/mac since you seem to be hating on Google.
Wedding Crashers sucked too. I still can’t believe it grossed more than twice what The 40 Year Old Virgin did.
I agree, I thought Wedding Crashers sucked too. 40 yov was way better
Vince Vaughn wrote the movie. A typical Drew McWeeny fail.
Not saying you were wrong about that, agreeing with the several others who don’t remotely blame Hollywood, as you did, when he wrote his own movie. I would hope he thought it was a great idea if he wrote it. Even if it does end up sucking. I’m sure you feel the same way when ou write things too, regardless of the eventual quality. But you always argue the wrong points.
And the sad part is they filmed only 2 weeks at Google in Silicon Valley, the rest of the time was spent on sets in Atlanta. Even the Google affiliation isn’t genuine
the film always looked “meh”. but I have friends who will LOVE this movie! I don’t get it, but mainstream audiences well pay to see it.
Hey wait a minute what’s wrong with gung ho
It’s kind of racist?
You tweeted for at least a week or two about a summer movie, that you have nothing good to say about, without telling its name. Was that the one or are can we expect a highly negative review for MAN OF STEEL, LONE RANGER, WORLD WAR Z or another one that I forgot?
The embarassment of the movie may not overshadow the embarassment of your fact-checking and research skills. They were in “Wedding Crashers” not “The Wedding Singers”. And you’re a movie reviewer? Figures.
“THESE TYPOS WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED!” The Internet cried out in unison.
Meanwhile, reasonable people continued to not care.
Drew, I cans see why you don’t like the Night at the Museum movies. They’re pretty horrid. But what was wrong with Date NIght? I thought it was pretty funny and it really did have a great cast.
I understand your point about the product placement, sure it appears a little bad, however it does not turn me off going to see it. Your review was unnecessarily harsh, did you seriously just sit there and not laugh once? Come on now be truthful. We all know that this film was never made to be an Oscar winner. This is a think-not-at-all comedy featuring a fabulous comedy duo. Who cares about the product placement when we have two hilarious, feel good actors up on the screen. There is nothing better in the world than laughing, you should try it sometime.
Saw “The Internship” on Friday. It’s not as bad as Drew makes it sound. Now, that isn’t an endorsement of this average film by any means, but I don’t think it’s the worst movie ever made, which is how the review reads.
If you’re a fan of the Owens-Vaughn combo, you’ll go and find some laughs. Wedding Crashers level of laughs? Not even close, but some of the dialog and cameos are funny. As I hinted to earlier, an overall average comedy film.
I saw this movie at the dollar theater, and it was only with all the willpower I could muster that I didn’t go completely insane. I want my dollar back. Why oh why didn’t I just leave after the first 10 minutes? I thought maybe it could get better? Or it could become laughably bad? No, it was just 100% cringe-worthy. It is seriously one of the top 3 worst films I have ever seen in my entire life. Everything is forced or patronizing. Everything is so unbelievably fake. I curse everyone involved in the production of this film for poisoning my mind with it. Especially Vince Vaughn.
Amen Bob, you nailed it! This movie is so bad it actually makes me angry. A complete waste of 2 hours, and even worse, like you said, my mind is now poisoned from this predictable, cliche-driven garbage. One of the worst movies ever made. Seriously.
What you talking about? For a 2 hour movie in a summer of other crap. Th movie was pretty decent! I had quite a few laughs and forgot my worries for the day. I mean seriously wtf is a movie for?
I think too many people are too snoobish about the google advert to just enjoy themselves.
The interview was pretty, the nerdy manager was pretty hot (fact manswer had proved smart girls are by far better in bed the strippers, drunks, and the dumb blonde!), and its pretty insipirtional too.
I mean i was unemployed for a time and felt mesed up. But now i sell booze just because i gave it a shit.Iif there is a inkling of feeling young and getting to do something like this. Its worth the shot.
Btw there was some serious stuff, getting job for young folk is dam tough. Good marks just doesnt cut it. It gives a decent balance that even if you just study and become top dog there, you need to have some street cred to really excel.
I can’t help but think that you don’t get Vince Vaughn / Owen Wilson movies. Sure, you obviously dislike product placement but wouldn’t you be better off reviewing Independent French Film Projects, rather than commenting on a style of comedy that evidently goes over your head.
The Internship would only go ‘over your head’ if you were an ANT. A freakin’ MIDGET ant to boot.
I agree 100% with Drew McWeeny. This movie was awful in so many ways. Predictable, cliche, and NOT even close to being funny. Many cringe-worthy moments and annoying, unlikable characters. By the end, I was actually angry for wasting 2 hours of my life. Terrible, terrible movie.
I liked the movie, its an acquired genre and not really for old farts.