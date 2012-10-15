Review: Jack White at Austin City Limits, and the lady limit

“God Bless Neil Young.”
Jack White didn’t say much during his hour-and-a-half headlining set on Saturday night, but those were his last ones before departing, to probably hop on a golf cart and go watch the rest of Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
White and Young played at opposite ends of Zilker Park during the 2012 Austin City Limits music festival on Saturday night, a truly difficult scheduling quandary during this rock-centered fest. Whereas other major festivals will set up hip-hop versus album rock, or dance stage versus popular reunion, Saturday put rock legend versus growing rock legend up against one another, both starting at the same time, though Crazy Horse played ’til the bitter, bitter (10 p.m.) end of the night.
The Third Man Records man tore through most of his album “Blunderbuss” and cranked out the Raconteurs hit “Steady As She Goes,” plus cuts from multiple eras of the White Stripes catalog including “Slowly Turning Into You,” “Hotel Yorba,” “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends.”
It’s on the latter two that White’s genesis from slapdash guitar genius to nimble Everything, Every Time, Man is apparent, as he switched between electric guitar and organ sometimes in the same phrase, and transformed a simple childlike melody into a full-bodied glammy jam.
White has gotten guff before for this kind of behavior — this Serious behavior. When White Stripes records sunk into to psych after three albums of workshopped garage echoes, when his band when from a two piece to a three or four, and now that six-piece full backing band and the crew is synchronized, styled and shined.
Furthermore: there have been complaints that the current backing band The Peacocks is all-female, after an apparent 21st-century eye-opening that novelty could infringe on Serious Art. I say it’d be a problem if White hasn’t spent half his career championing, embracing and nurturing female artists, combining with them or collaborating so that they could stand alone: Loretta Lynn, the Black Belles, Wanda Jackson, Ruby Amanfu, Alicia Keys, Karen Elson, Norah Jones, The White Stripes… Sure, one of ’em females was his (now-ex) wife, another was already his ex. How should this discount at all this current incarnation’s obviously able outfitting: that drummer Carla Azar can be loose and metronomic simultaneously, that Brooke Waggoner’s deadpanning is countered with dancing fingers, that Amanfu’s creaky voice is the Bonnie to White’s Clyde as though they’re getting away with something?
Festivals like ACL have featured all-male headliners all summer with the Red, White, Black and Young brothers (as in, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, the Black Keys and Neil Young) leading the bill in Austin. Female-fronted Metric, Florence + the Machine, Metric, Crystal Castles, Alabama Shakes and Tegan and Sara are still working to get theirs; so what White offers a way to get ladies out of the opening-slot grotto? Everyone on stage may be winking, but the job they’re doing is quite Serious.
Jack White should be commended for penning Seven Nation Army and his work with the Raconteurs. However, if his performance at ACL is any indication, he reallly lacks an ability to connect with the crowd, and his band. I had a very close vantage to the stage and the expressions on the faces of his seemingly contrived all-female band were telling. Instead of having fun playing for an appreciative ACL crowd, they all appeared stressed (from playing with Jack White). I anticipated seeing Jack White perform, but several songs into his set, I couldn’t help but think, this guy is so overrated. His guitar playing is extremely sloppy and overall he is an uninspring performer. As he cut his set short once again, it seems that he didn’t get what he wanted out of the crowd, or maybe he was pissed that he didin’t win his head to head with Neil Young. Maybe he doesn’t appreciate the difference of his being told he is great, to someone like Neil Young who has earned his status. Or maybe deep-down he does and he can’t handle the pressure his premature coronation as a music god has brought upon him.
Someone seems to be acting a bit high and mighty… Jack was great! One of the better acts I’ve ever seen.
