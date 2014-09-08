Review: Jennifer Aniston’s impressively raw performance tells her critics to eat ‘Cake’

TORONTO – Chances are that anyone who saw Daniel Barnz's “Phoebe in Wonderland” at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival has been wondering if we'd ever see “that” talented director again. In the years since, he tried to jump on the YA wagon with the misfire “Beastly” and got terribly lost in the studio world with 2012's “Won't Back Down.” He may still be a little rough around the edges, but the Barnz who showed so much promise with “Phoebe” is back with the new drama “Cake,” which premiered Monday at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. And as much as “Cake” is something of a comeback for Barnz, it's really on most people's radar for being a rare dramatic turn for Jennifer Aniston, and she doesn't disappoint.
We're first introduced to Aniston's character, Claire, at a chronic pain support group trying to cope with the suicide of one of their members, Nina (Anna Kendrick). The only person who isn't having any of it, though, is Claire. The audience quickly realizes that as funny as her sarcastic retort is about the unintentionally comic details of Nina's passing, she's personally suffering from something more than physical pain. She's just not in a good place. Moreover, her comments are so harsh she is actually asked to not return to the group.
Eventually we discover that Claire's physical injuries were suffered during a car accident. She severely screwed up her back and was left with visible scars on her face. Her mental trauma comes not just from her constant discomfort, but from the loss of her child during the accident. This has set her on a course to destroy her marriage with a seemingly good man (Chris Messina) and become addicted to every pain pill you can imagine. The only solace in her life, whether she even realizes it, is her housekeeper Silvana (a fantastic Adriana Barraza), who is probably her only real friend (and increasingly losing patience with her).
Nina's suicide, however, is haunting Claire. So much so that she begins to appear as an apparition, taunting her at times. This prompts Claire to make more inquiries about Nina's death. She eventually finds her home and befriends her husband Roy (Sam Worthington). Frankly, outside of Aniston's performance, this isn't the strongest part of the film. The narrative is slightly meandering and there are seemingly unnecessary scenes along the way. Then, surprisingly, something strange happens in the third act.
Mostly thanks to Barnz's direction and Aniston's performance it all starts to gel; Claire's arc begins to coalesce. Barnz and screenwriter Patrick Tobin's thoughts on how we cope with pain and how we can transcend are finally clear. The audience connects to the emotional aspect of Claire's journey. It's actually quite moving and Barnz finds the right emotional touch points without going overboard (one of the best features of “Phoebe in Wonderland”). It's a bumpy ride to get there, but they pull it together in the end. And a lot of that credit has to go to Aniston.
Frankly, the last time Aniston seemed like she was playing anyone so far from her public persona was “The Good Girl,” well over a decade ago. Yes, the makeup's off, but so are almost all of Aniston's familiar mannerisms we've seen in one studio comedy after another. Aniston makes you believe in Claire's pain. She makes you believe this character is at her lowest point and only she can pull herself out of it. There is no Oscar scene. There is no massive crying fit. It's a complete performance from beginning to end and she deserves the appropriate accolades for it.
There's no guarantee “Cake” will be an art house hit or earn Aniston the respect she deserves as an actress. Audiences can only hope they don't have to wait another 10 years before she challenges herself to this extent again.
And as for Mr. Barnz? Welcome back.
Good gravy. Aniston is nearly 46 years old. Why on earth is everyone treating this woman with kid gloves? She’s sucked in movies for years. If you have to go back to 2002’s The Good Girl to cite a decent performance, then there’s a real problem. No actress who’s had as long a career as she’s had should be having a “breakthrough performance” after nearly 25 starring credits in films. It’s just pathetic the way critics have molly-coddled this woman’s inept acting all this time and now want to pat her on the back for doing a decent job for a change.
Her breakthrough was Friends, so, yeah, she’s past breakthrough phase by almost 20 years.
That said, this is making Best Actress more interesting. Default Streep Spot looming, is Amy going to be bridesmaid for the 50th time and return of Swank in another de-glam-always-works-for-me role are BIG YAWN. I’d rather have Aniston over Swank, Maleficent over Evil Streep (think of the narrative here especially if Brad snags a nom for Fury!) and some other out-of-the-box inspired choice over Amy to spice things up.
Friendly correction: Barnz’s 2012 film was WON’T Back Down – Never Back Down was the ’08 teen fight club movie.
YES! Played by obviously late 20something “teens”. Amber Heard was stunning in it, though, but when she isn’t?
I agree that she doesn’t need the “breakthrough” label for Cake, but my problem isn’t how late it’s coming, it’s how people are quick to use the word whenever somebody gives a “good” performance specially in a dramatic film. I bet Carell and Tatum are also getting their “breakthroughs” here and there with Foxcatcher.
My problem is that to me the word “breakthrough” is for that moment when you…yes…brake through with a performance that was successful and got you noticed, and didn’t Aniston do that years and years ago?
And if you want to use the word for that “finally a good performance” moment, then it’s late, it should’ve been used for The Good Girl.
You don’t have to go back to ‘The Good Girl’ to identify a good performance – she was very good in Holofcener’s ‘Friends with Money’: the character of Olivia was nothing like Rachel Green. The character in Management, another indie, had none of those mannerisms, either.
The best of the film is Adriana I’ll say. Aniston is good but nothing to Oscar, nothing really.
Aniston in the Oscar nomination for this performance? No, please no.
I liked Aniston a LOT in “Friends With Money”. It had some of her mannerisms, sure, but it felt like she was beautifully downplaying (which she’s prone to anyway) and her character was an actual human being. Nicole Holofcener did something similar with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Enough Said”.
Aniston’s career has been so disappointing. I was actually rooting for her at the beginning because it was obvious she was trying to be more than just Rachel, and the way she was pushing herself instead of playing off her persona was admirable. But then she became Ms. Brad Pitt and everything went to shit. It’s as if she thought she had finally made it and basically stopped trying. It is so unfair that she is one of the rare actresses who can enjoy success pass forty when so many better actresses fall on the wayside.
I don’t know if Cake will put her back on the right track but she has a lot to answer for.
Her performance aside… this was a lifetime channel movie of the week.
E-HEM. Now that I have everyone’s attention. Having not seen the film I can’t judge whether her performance was good, or whether the most is of quality, but am I the only one who remembers Matthew McConauhey as a stud and sex symbol turn great actors thanks to ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and winning an Oscar after being in one B-movie after another, same as Jennifer Aniston. So why is everyone giving her a harder time? I sense a double standard here. As a casting director, you have to be open-minded and avoid depending on an actor’s previous roles to know how talented they are. There are bad actors, just like there are bad directors, and sometimes even good directors make bad movies, so how is this any different? An actor can’t perform a wide range with the same role given over and over. Before “Dallas Buyers Club” I would’ve never imagined Matthew even having decent acting skills to begin with.
I tired very quickly of reviews that critisized Aniston in this wonderful movie, saying she was the only good part of the movie. The movie is NOT about Aniston, but about people in pain, physically and mentally; how people are all alike in reality, and how people need each other in various ways in order to survive. We all dream, want to be respected and have something to offer in life. I feel bad for the losers who did not get this film.
I am not a Jennifer Aniston fan, but I have to say that her performance in this movie was like watching someone with chronic pain and depression through a home video. She embodied so much of what I have personally seen friends go through from start to finish in the movie. I loved the dry humor that I have seen people who’ve been through hell convey and the utter wariness they often feel. The accolades the movie and Aniston received were well earned, in my opinion.