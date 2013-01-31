Review: Pacino and Walken are helpless against the inertia of ‘Stand Up Guys’

Boy, I’m tired of “Tax Shelter Theater.”
I know the landscape has changed in the last decade for independent financing, and I know it continues to change. It is a scary time to be making movies, if only because so many things seem to be evolving as we speak, and one of the things that feels most like a holdover from the ’80s and ’90s is this certain kind of low-budget picture that exists as part of a deal with a distributor, a pipeline of garbage that somehow lands big-name actors while rarely, if ever, cranking out anything worth watching. There are certain producers who show up on movies and as soon as I see their name, I automatically assume I’m about to see an indifferent piece of junk, and certain company names that set off the same warning bells. What gets me most about these movies is that they don’t have to be so bad. It’s financing that exists simply to service a deal, so why couldn’t that money be used to attach those same big names to genuinely worthwhile and adventurous fare? You can’t tell me that a movie as generic and paint-by-numbers as “Stand Up Guys” is the best that can be done with these resources. You just can’t.
Fisher Stevens, probably best known for either his role as the wacky Indian guy in the “Short Circuit” movies or as Michelle Pfeiffer’s most unlikely ex, is the director here, working from a script by Noah Haidle, and it’s a rough sit by any standards. Al Pacino plays Valentine, a guy just getting out of prison after serving a long stretch. He’s the guy who got popped, the guy who went down so everyone else could get away, and he did his time without flipping over on anyone and without complaining. Now, 28 years after he went in, he’s out and his best friend Doc (Christopher Walken) picks him up and takes him out for a celebration. Doc’s got orders, though, from Claphands (Mark Margolis), the crime boss who has been harboring a grudge for those full 28 years, and he’s been told he has to kill Valentine before 10:00 AM the next morning. So Doc takes Val out for a long boozy wake, a night on the town before he goes, and along the way, they have adventures involving boner pills, Lucy Punch, a naked woman in a car trunk, and Hirsch (Alan Arkin), an old friend who they break out of a nursing home.
And over the course of that night, you will not be surprised or see anything that resembles actual spontaneous human behavior even once. The pleasure of watching Pacino and Walken and Arkin bounce off each other should be enough for any movie, but “Stand Up Guys” squanders it. This is a drag from start to finish.
There are a lot of talented people struggling to make this thing come to life. Julianna Marguiles shows up as Hirsch’s daughter, and the “E/R” fan in me was delighted when she showed up in nurse’s scrubs, but it’s a nothing role. Same with Lucy Punch, doing a horrifying American accent as the madam of a whorehouse who took over for her mom. Vanessa Ferlito, Bill Burr, Addison Timlin… they all try, and it’s not their fault, but it’s just so wildly phony. For me, the moment where I went from bored to actively irritated was when Pacino basically recreates his “Scent Of A Woman” dance scene with a young woman at a bar, and it’s such a reach, such an artificial “movie moment,” that I just gave up.
Technically, it looks fine. It’s not poorly made. But as you watch seven different company names go by and see seven different listed producers, it feels like a lot of people were involved and yet no one asked at any point, “What is the point of telling this story, and who is going to want to watch this?” The worst moment in the whole thing came at the very end, when the first credit dedicates the film to the memory of the late Bingham Ray. Considering how much good he did for the indie film community and considering how actively he embodied the spirit of taking risks on art you believe in, making this soft-boiled mush a memorial to him feels downright disrespectful.
Don’t waste your time or your money. I’m sure it’ll wash up on home video almost instantly, where it will be promptly and deservedly forgotten for good.
“Stand Up Guys” is in theaters now. You’ve been warned.
It always amuses me how eye of the beholder most things in life are. Drew and Ebert saw the same movie. Ebert gives it 3 1/2 stars and Drew gives it a D.
Ebert has always been a big softie except when something gets under his skin, like the idea that video games could be anything other than a juvenile waste of time. He always makes good arguments, and God bless him for his recent medical triumphs, but it seems like he’s so glad to be alive and still writing about movies that he gives almost everything a free pass.
I thought this was interesting too, especially because they largely describe the movie in similar terms, as well: “Director Fisher Stevens begins with a permissive screenplay by Noah Haidle that exists in no particular city, for no particular reason other than to give the actors the pleasure of riffing through more or less standard set-pieces.”
and
” If you haven’t seen an old criminal crony in 28 years, and you have to kill him, obviously you drill him as soon as possibly convenient. The clock ticks down entirely for the entertainment of the audience and the convenience of the director.
But no. Doc and Val first have to collect another stand-up guy, Hirsch (Arkin). He was their gang’s old driver, now hooked up to oxygen tanks in a hospital. They go to see him, spring him from the hospital, and the plot provides reasons he must drive for them once again. The best reason is that this is an obligatory plot point.”
The main difference is that Ebert enjoyed Pacino, Walken and Arkin. While reading his review, I would never have guess it was a 3 1/2 star review. I guess he just had a good time.
Pity… I liked the trailer and so much wanted this one to work.
Maybe it will for you. There’s other critics that think it does work. A big part of Drew’s review was how he decided it was a piece of crap the moment he saw who produced it and then the actual movie only confirmed his initial feelings. Maybe the names of the producers will mean nothing to you. You never know what you’ll think of a movie until you actually see it.
That’s true. I thought Drew oversold Looper. I thought it was overhyped and the plot’s premise that a gangster organisation controlled time travel weak.
I think it’s hard to read the sentence “There are certain producers who show up on movies and as soon as I see their name, I automatically assume I’m about to see an indifferent piece of junk, and certain company names that set off the same warning bells.” in any other way than that you set out with a very negative opinions out this movie even before you saw it though. But yes, you said you “assumed” it was crap, not that you had decided it was crap.
What’s with the condescending attitude? I’m just pointing out that what you wrote comes across as a bias towards this movie before you saw it, since you said you assume that certain movies are indifferent pieces of junk based on the producer and company credits. That’s literally what you wrote, it’s not semantics. If that’s not what you meant, or if you don’t include this movie in that category even though it’s in this review, that’s another matter.
That doesn’t mean you decided it was terrible, and I don’t agree with What Lies Beneath that you did.
>”But as you watch seven different company names go by and see seven different listed producers”
I’ve noticed this more lately when the first 90 seconds of the movie are a parade of cheaply-made logos from companies I’ve never heard of. I remark to my girlfriend, “Looks like they had to cobble together the money from various rich plastic surgeons and bingo clubs.”
It’s not impossible to do a “last night of fun before bad things happen” story – case in point, Things Change, the 1988 David Mamet lark with Joe Mantegna as a Mob soldier who has to babysit Don Ameche for a weekend before he goes to prison in the place of the Mafia don he looks just like. Rather than staying cooped up in a Chicago hotel room, he treats him to a trip to Lake Tahoe (IIRC) and hijinks ensue. It’s a light film by Mamet standards (like State and Main – “Go you Huskies!”) but it’s sweet and you care about the characters.
You’re right, Things Change is a gem.
This is more or less to Drew. Your review was about what I expect from someone who reviews movies all day, and I would be unlikely to go and see the movie based on how you described it.
Then, I read the comments, and saw how vitriolic your responses were to comments, and all I can think is that you are a somewhat bitter individual in general, and so your opinion about how well a movie works becomes questionable.
You have the right to your opinion. However, I think his responses are perfectly reasonable given that the comments in question seem determined to misunderstand what Drew is saying. Is it “bitter” for a critic to defend himself and clarify his position? I don’t think so. Why would it be? And this is coming from someone who doesn’t always agree with Drew’s opinions (but respects his right to say them).