Review: Reese Witherspoon goes for it all in ‘Wild’

TELLURIDE – There is a moment near the end of “Wild” where Cheryl Strayed (Reese Witherspoon) runs into a young boy and his grandmother out on a weekend hike. Strayed has walked hundreds of miles on the Pacific Crest Trail in an attempt to deal with personal, emotional pain that has plagued her most of her young adult life. After learning of Strayed's heartbreaks the young boy (Evan O'Toole) sings her the song “Red River Valley.” In the hands of a lesser director this scene could have been overly saccharine and misplaced. But director Jean-Marc Vallée makes it as artful and touching as it needs to be. Clearly, we should not have doubted him.
Vallée was one of the main creative forces of “Dallas Buyers Club,” but did not earn a Best Director Oscar nod. Instead, he made due with an editing nomination. This was disheartening in some respects because there was not a public appearance that went by where the film's producers would not do everything possible to give him credit for making “Dallas” the artistic success it turned out to be. That film's storyline could have easily been shot as, for lack of a better description, an HBO movie. Instead, Vallée used the film's low budget means and superb performances to transform it into something that transcended its genre. In many ways, he does the same with “Wild.”
If you think about it, a movie that follows a hero on a gigantic trek is something you've probably seen before. It's the major conceit of the road trip genre. “Into the Wild,” “The Straight Story,” “The Darjeeling Limited” and “Broken Flowers” are some recent prestige examples (and Fox Searchlight's own “127 Hours” spent most of its screen time in the wilderness as well). Thanks to a powerhouse performance by Reese Witherspoon (more on that later), Vallée succeeds in avoiding those potential cliches again and again and again. It's no easy feat. And Nick Hornby, the “About a Boy” novelist and “An Education” screenwriter, delivers a screenplay which utilizes a flashback structure that easily could have gone off the rails, but doesn't.
Of course, Vallée's fuel in bringing Strayed's 2012 memoir to life is his leading lady, Witherspoon. The 38-year-old actress developed “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” and it's clear she's deeply invested in its story. After going through a painful divorce and drug and sex addiction, Strayed took a life-changing journey on the Pacific Crest Trail from California to Oregon. Vallée and Hornby use the flashbacks of the film to contrast Strayed's difficulty on the trail with the dramatic experiences of her past, but they would be nowhere without Witherspoon, who gives it her all in the “present.” She gets dirty, she wades through creeks, she shows the extreme exhaustion of such a major trek, but it's in the flashbacks that she truly shines. Often playing almost half her age, she has to bring Strayed to rock bottom in what could be constituted as a second arc for the character. Witherspoon is so good many will argue this is the best performance of her career. That may not be giving her work in “Mud” and “Walk the Line” its due, but “Wild” is clearly her most transformative work to date.
“Wild” is also assisted by fine supporting work from Laura Dern, as Witherspoon's mother, who is integral to Vallée's flashback structure. Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom”) also deserves kudos for making Strayed's ex-husband Paul an intriguing character in his own right with very little screen time.
Director of photography Yves Bélanger, who previously collaborated with Vallée on “Dallas,” brings a wondrous scope to Strayed's journey and makes sure Witherspoon looks as rough as the story requires.
For those curious about the film's awards season prospects, Witherspoon clearly moves to the front of the pack of Best Actress contenders. Dern has a shot for Best Supporting Actress depending on the field, and Hornby could find himself with his second Best Adapted Screenplay nomination. “Wild's” Best Picture nomination prospects will depend on Fox Searchlight's ability to channel a passionate fan base for the film. Judging by the women crying at the end on either side of this writer, they are certainly out there.
“Wild” opens in limited release on Dec. 5.
Just quick note that the trail Strayed hiked was the Pacific Crest Trail (north/south hiking trail along the Cascade mountains) not the Oregon Trail (east/west wagon trail traveled by pioneers in the 1800’s from Missouri to Oregon City, Oregon).
Great review, Gregory. Out of curiousity, how does the film compare to the Aussie film ‘Tracks’, which was another film about a long distance trek anchored by a rock-solid female performance by Mia Wasikowska?
Nice review. This is one I’ve been anticipating for a while because of Dallas Buyers Club, and it’s nice to see that Witherspoon has knocked it out of the park once again. Looking forward to hearing more about it.
Wasn’t Vallee also nominated for best original screenplay?
No, the film was written by Craig Borten and Melisa Wallack. So far, Vallée has only written his French-language work.
I know there’s a lot of road up ahead, but it would be absolutely glorious to see Dern awarded an Oscar. She has been doing extraordinary work for nearly 30 years, yet has been truly under-appreciated.
I saw the film and to me it’s not for Best Picture nomination and Dern is the best of it. Whiterspoon’s good but no for Oscar nod.
I give it 3 of 5 stars.
Finally! I like her in Election, WTL, Rendtion very much, she was cool in Mud, but really deserved a movie like Wild. Go, Reese!
This definitely went a long way toward opening up my interest to the film, particularly since I like Hornby quite a bit as a writer and I didn’t know he was behind this film. It sounds like Vallee is a guy I’m going to keep paying attention to. I don’t LOVE Reese, but I’d be willing to let her show me some chops. On the other hand, I’m still a little ‘meh’ on the general story line, thanks to the similarities to many of the films mentioned in the review.
Good review, sir! How much nudity is there? Could you describe her nude scenes?
Jean-Marc Vallée is a truly gifted filmmaker and it’s clear that he has brought the best out of Reese Witherspoon in “Wild”. She goes really against the type here and seems to be indeed intensely committed to her role and putting up possibly her best work to date. That being said, she’s definitely not the kind of actress that deserves a second Oscar nomination. Not in a world where an actress like Marion Cotillard gives the one legendary performance after another and still hasn’t scored a second Oscar nomination (?) The fact that she’s clearly really good in “Wild” isn’t enough to justify the hype she gets. Because let’s be honest, shall we, she is and always be an actress of indisputable talent but also indisputable obvious limitations that are strikingly evident even in her strongest screen work. Make no mistake, this is not at all some hating comment for Witherspoon. She’s talented and likable, that’s for sure, but she belongs to that long list of well known stars like Sandra Bullock and Halle Berry who, while having some undeniable acting virtues and screen magnetism, have also undeniable limitations in terms of acting. They’re not actresses like Marion Cotillard, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet and many more that have never won an Oscar like Isabelle Huppert, Lesley Manville, Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, Samantha Morton, Emily Watson, just to name a few, all of them actresses of otherwordly talent in acting, tremendous technical skills, obviously limitless depth and an almost terrifying level of commitment to every role they so brilliantly portrays on screen or on stage. And that constant desire to defy every expectation of their audience, approach not even a single role as an Oscar vehicle and take risks that seem almost inconceivable. Well, those ladies deserve five Oscar nominations each. Witherspoon is not even half of the actors they are.