Review: Zack Snyder’s ‘Man Of Steel’ delivers a whole new level of superhero thrills

“Man Of Steel” is the Superman movie I’ve waited my whole life to see.
In the film, the most important struggle that Clark Kent aka Kal-El (Henry Cavill) has to overcome is the tension between his Kryptonian nature and his Earthly nurture. He is the last remnant of a once-vibrant race, and he is also fully human, a nice kid from Kansas. From that small description, this film spins a story so epic, so powerful, that my first viewing of it left me dizzy.
Growing up, I was much more of a Marvel fan overall, and of the DC characters, Batman was the one I really dug. I always thought Superman was okay, but somehow perpetually corny. It occurred to me as I was preparing to write this review that the most fundamental difference between DC’s two flagship heroes comes down to one important detail: Batman is defined by his missing parents, while Superman is defined by his surplus of parents. Batman’s grey moral code and his brutal, cold nature make sense based on his formative experiences, while Superman’s optimism and his belief in the good inside people is completely due to the example given him by Pa and Ma Kent.
The release of “Superman: The Movie” and “Superman II” made the character live and breathe for me in a way that the comics never did, and I loved the way those films made me feel. Revisiting them over the years, I’m amazed at how uneven they are, and how much the seams show from where the Salkinds played their behind-the-scenes games, eventually forcing Richard Donner to walk away from the unfinished second film. I find myself deeply conflicted when I look at the films now. I think the chemistry between Gene Hackman and Ned Beatty is hilarious, and much of their dialogue is laugh-out-loud funny. But is that really what I want from a Superman movie?
Snyder’s film, written by David Goyer and starring an impeccably cast ensemble, is remarkable mythmaking, a canny spin on the oft-told details that have defined the character over time. While there is plenty about it that can be be described as new, the bones of it are instantly familiar. Make no mistake; this is Superman. For my own personal sensibilities, this is the most interesting, emotionally-satisfying, richly imagined version of the story. Ever. Comics, TV, animation, live-action… doesn’t matter. Even the novel that l have often mentioned as “the perfect version,” Tom De Haven’s gorgeous “It’s Superman!”, seems to me to be overshadowed now by my excitement about what this movie does, how it does it, and what it means for the character as a whole.
The film opens with the birth of Kal-El. We hear his mother Lara even before the image fades in, crying out in pain, and we hear the heartbeat of the baby being born. It’s a private moment, attended only by Jor-El, played by Russell Crowe, Lara’s husband and the proud father of the baby. It has to be private because the birth is a crime, an event that hasn’t happened on Krypton in a thousand years. Babies are engineered, not conceived, and nature births are unheard of. Each person on Krypton is created with a specific purpose in mind, a role in society that they spend their lives fulfilling. Jor-El’s heresy is the idea that a child should be allowed to choose their own destiny.
We spend a surprising amount of time on Krypton at the start of the film, and the way the planet has been realized is breathtaking. Right about the time Jor-El jumps on the back of a giant winged beast and takes to the skies to avoid a group of warships, I realized that Snyder isn’t doing anything by half-measures in this film. There’s more visual imagination on display before the rocket containing the baby is fired into space than we see in other entire films. While the film takes its time on Krypton, it jumps forward immediately to the adult Clark Kent as soon as the rocket touches down on Earth. We see that he’s a drifter, trying to make sense of his powers, never staying in one place for long. There’s a thrilling sequence on an oil rig where Clark acts with no regard for his own safety, and once he’s managed to save as many people as he can, he disappears again. Turns out, this is the life he’s chosen for himself, and while he thinks he’s doing a pretty good job of staying anonymous, there’s someone who has started to put the pieces together.
One of the film’s biggest pieces of revisionism is the way they’ve imagined Lois Lane, and I don’t think I can praise them enough for what they’ve done with her. One of the things that has always driven me slightly crazy about Superman stories is the idea that this investigative reporter who is supposed to be great at her job could work side-by-side with Clark while also spending close-up time with Superman and yet didn’t immediately know they were the same person. In this film, Lois (Amy Adams) is on his trail from the very start of the film. She doesn’t know who she’s looking for, but she’s sure there is someone out there at the center of these mysterious stories. She’s two steps ahead for the entire film, and it makes her so much more appealing as a character.
Clark’s childhood is handled largely in flashback, and it’s used to explain just how difficult his journey has been. Seeing him as a boy struggling to understand his x-ray vision and his super hearing and seeing how it makes him look like a crazy person, you have to feel for this poor kid. He has no idea who he is or why these things are happening to him, and it’s not easy for his father (Kevin Costner) to help him make sense of things. The hardest thing for Pa Kent to explain to him is how to balance his sense of moral obligation with a sense of self-protection. Kent knows that there’s more at stake here than just his son’s happiness. After all, Clark is an alien being, and his very existence both answers certain questions and raises others. I’m guessing that Goyer’s initial pitch hinged on this approach, because it’s something we really haven’t seen in any Superman film so far. Once he reveals himself to the world, nothing can ever be the same afterwards. We know at that point that we are not alone in the universe, but more than that… we know that we are helpless against these things. That’s a terrifying thought.
When Clark finally comes across a long-buried artifact that helps him make sense of his own origin, he begins to evolve into the Superman we know. These are early days for him, though, and before he can get comfortable in the role, he accidentally sets off a beacon that brings General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his troops to Earth, and there is a very specific reason that Zod wants him. While it would be easy to make Zod a simple comic book bad guy, the film doesn’t play it that way. Instead, Zod is what he was made to be, a tireless protector of Krypton, firm in his belief that anything is justified if it will help him bring back some piece of their long-dead home world. This is where the film’s difficult moral terrain becomes most interesting. At no point does “Man Of Steel” make things easy for Clark, and learning who he really is only complicates things further.
I could spend page after page talking about what I love about this film. First and foremost, I am blown away by the sheer scale of it. Marvel’s biggest film so far, “The Avengers,” looks like a charming episode of the Bill Bixby “Incredible Hulk” by comparison, and while size doesn’t always make something better, if you want to sell the idea that these are godlike beings battling, then the only way to truly sell that idea is to show what they would do to our planet in the process. No one has ever staged superhero action like this. No one. The climax of the film begins about halfway into the movie, and then it just crescendos bigger and bigger, and Snyder more than proves himself to be one of our most ingenious visual stylists. It’s not just the big stuff, either. There are boundless small details that sell all of this as “real,” and I was shaken by just how aggressive and percussive it all is.
I was equally impressed by how moving the film is. Almost from the start, I found myself completely hooked in, and there were several places where it broke me. I’m not surprised that Kevin Costner crushes it in scene after scene, and he features in what may be one of the most painful scenes of the summer. Diane Lane as Ma Kent is equally good, a figure of quiet strength who also lands some of the biggest emotional punches. The movie understands that in order for myth to really work, we have to have a human, emotional stake in what’s going on, and unlike the Donner films, there is a consistency of tone that builds over the course of the film’s running time. There is a sense of urgency that just keeps building and building, and yet even when the film is at its most epic, Snyder keeps bringing the focus back to the personal. The fights, for example, are not just about kinetic motion. Each one has an emotional rhythm, and they mean something. You see Superman and Zod testing each other, and you see Superman slowly starting to realize what he’s capable of, and what that means. Because the fights are all driven by character, it never deteriorates into the random chaos and noise that so many modern action films are guilty of.
Perhaps the highest praise I can offer to Henry Cavill is that I never once thought of Christopher Reeve during the entire running time of the film. One of the things that turned me off completely about “Superman Returns” was the almost slavish devotion to Donner’s films, and while I think Brandon Routh was fine in the role, he was handcuffed because of what Bryan Singer was trying to do. The reason there’s no comparison to be made here is because this imagines a totally different version of the character. The same is true of Amy Adams, who doesn’t seem to be drawing on anyone else’s interpretation of Lois. The chemistry between the two of them is very strong, and it sets up a very promising dynamic that I look forward to seeing play out in future films.
Michael Shannon and Antje Traue also do great work in the film as Zod and Faora-Ul, and I particularly like the way Faora is part of the action and not just relegated to the sidelines. She’s terrifying precisely because of her lack of conventional morality. Anything they have to do to accomplish their goals is allowed, and that distinction gives them the edge. Shannon is the last guy in the world I would have imagined in the role of Zod, but seeing how he approaches the character, I can’t imagine anyone else playing it now. His fanatical devotion to the civilization that banished him before being destroyed doesn’t make sense on a logical level, but when you take into account his genetic programming, Shannon does a great job of playing the damaged soul of this warrior.
The supporting cast is strong across the board. Russell Crowe is very good as Jor-El, and when you see how he’s brought back for the middle of the film, he makes some very interesting choices. Ultimately, the way Kal-El/Clark incorporates the teachings of both of his fathers is what makes him stronger than Zod, and when you see how he wrestles with every choice he makes, and one in particular, it’s apparent that this is not a superhero on cruise control. Everything he does, he’s doing for the first time, and he is still struggling to figure out who he wants to be. The face of the regular humanity impacted by these events is ably represented by Harry Lennix, Richard Schiff, Christopher Meloni, Laurence Fishburne, Rebecca Buller, and Joseph Cranford, and it’s important that they connect in their relatively brief screen time because it establishes who it is that is ultimately affected by this clash. Yes, there are stakes for Superman and for Zod, but when you see Buller, terrified, about to be destroyed as mere collateral damage, it makes it all feel more real.
Hans Zimmer’s score is an exercise in dynamics, and while there may not be a theme as instantly iconic as the famous John Williams one, it fits this film perfectly. Amir Mokri’s photography is rich and moody, and it serves Alex McDowell’s bold production design quite well. And while I agree that the new Superman suit, designed by James Acheson and Michael Wilkinson, is a departure from what we’re used to, by the time the film was done, I completely bought it. I think that may be the thing that Snyder and his team did best. While there’s nothing inherently more realistic about Batman than Superman, it’s always seemed like there was more you had to accept to buy into the Superman mythology. With this version, Snyder’s done far more than convince me that a man can fly. For the first time, I believe that Superman is the most important hero in the world of this movie, and that we need him, not just as a protector, but as a symbol of what we can be when we are raised by the right people and given a chance to find our way in the world.
Oh… and the last exchange of dialogue in the film? Perfect.
“Man Of Steel” opens Friday. You are not ready.
Now, I’m even more excited to see it.
Wowzer
Thanks for the great review Drew. I’ve been on the fence, but you’ve just sold me. Definitely looking forward to this now.
Let me just say… In the grand tradition of recent Drew McWeeny reviews… I haven’t read the review, but I’m not going to let that stop me from remarking: this “A+” business was because your sons got to get their picture taken with Zod and Superman, right??????????????????
Just stop.
Please don’t respond to these, Drew. You’ve written a great review and I feel very confident in saying that no one here cares about what the trolls are dishing out tonight.
How ’bout reading before actually commenting? Otherwise, you look silly.
It actually sort of saddens me that y’all thought I was being even remotely serious. I assumed the numerous question marks would have given the sarcasm away. Or just the general phrasing I used. Oh well.
It’s in fact true that I didn’t get a chance to read the article yet, but I have never had any reason to doubt the sincerity of Drew’s reviews. Just trying to lighten the mood a bit, since over the past few months Drew’s had to deal with a bunch of idiots in the comment sections. I both look forward to reading this review when I get a chance in the morning and to seeing the movie for myself.
Glad to know it was sarcasm, though…yeah, the internet is actually a pretty sad place, and seems to be filled with real people who would actually write the thing you wrote non-sarcastically.
Yeah, I was surprised people didn’t realize this was sarcasm. I mean, you actually stated that you didn’t read the review. No one that actually believes that Drew is biased would ever admit that.
This is the coolest Superman movie ever! *****5 Stars!
Can’t wait to see this one. Superman Returns had only one part that really took advantage of new technology and that was the plane crash. From the sound of this review it seems like they really get let Superman loose.
I was questioning the worthiness of this movie, but with your review…I believe I’ll have to watch it to see if it lives up to your critique. :)
I love that I’m excited to see this.
Snyder, Nolan…take my money.
From that first trailer you just knew this was going to be special. So glad Costner nailed it. Love that guy.
Drew–I know this gets asked in every review of a PG-13 superhero film, but are you planning to take your boys? Got two kids (8 & 6) that are pestering me to no end to go.
Thanks for the superb review. Gonna’ be tough to wait till 7:00 pm Thursday night.
Great review. Good to see there are some critics out there with some sense.
I…. can’t read this review. Even if its 100% spoiler free (which I’m sure it is). I must see this film for myself.
The fact it got an A+ is thrilling.
Just saw it finally. I would’ve seen it opening night but I was out of town.
Is there a rating higher than A+?
I give it a A+++++++++++
Superman is back and his name is Henry Cavill.
Is there a post credits scene?
No.
Not a Superman fan but the trailers, and this review, have me SO excited to see the film it’s not even funny. I know next to nothing about the Superman mythos but the trailer gave me chills.
Just when I thought I couldn’t be any more excited for this film… BAM! This review. Can’t wait!
Post a comment…
Me too!
I was able to see the film at a special premiere screening tonight. It was screened for us in IMAX 3D and I have long been a fan of Superman so my review may be a little bias but I felt it was like Drew said the Superman I have been waiting for. Synder’s visuals and artistic style when it comes to action mixed with Hans Zimmmer’s, possibly Oscar winning, score and David Goyer’s writing brings to a life Superman through an outstanding blockbuster movie experience. The flight scenes alone, especially in IMAX 3D were incredible. I have to say I was totally impressed and left wanting to see it again right after.
I was pretty underwhelmed with it. The first twenty minutes are borderline awful, and just as the film had won me back (just about all of the “developing Clark” stuff is excellent), Zod shows up in the film kind of goes to hell.
Maybe I’m a crotchety old man (27 years old and ancient!), but there’s a point in this film where the action becomes flat-out boring. There are only so many times seeing a Kryptonian fly into another Kryptonian and crash into a building is entertaining.
The emotional stuff doesn’t pick up the slack, as most of it (Clark’s relationship with Lois especially) is considerably half-baked.
Reply to comment…
I’m also a crotchety old man (48 and ancienter!) and I absolutely loved it. This version of Superman jumps off the screen and grabs you by the short hairs. It was dynamic, heartfelt and most of all, fresh! I can’t stress how important that is, really – taking a 75 year old story that’s been told and re-told dozens of times and making it feel new and exciting.
Other reviews share your complaints Matt. As Drew mentioned in his Synder interview post, some people do have script issues. And indeed that is the case.
That is not to say superman isn’t great. Even Avengers had some issues (weak opening, Lokies unfocused plot) but that movie still rocks.
Given Drew’s spotty record of late I am taking this with a huge grain of salt. But just reading the Russell crow rides a George Lucas flying beast makes me cringe.
But if the action is as good as everyone is saying then maybe we can forgive alot. Though I am reading that there is alot of collateral damage that superman doesn’t seem concerned about. Which is way out of character. In superman II we see superman save peope during the battle and he ultimately retreats realizing the danger people are in.
That’s superman.
I found the hand-to-hand to be repetitive and, by the end, outright dull. The last sixty minutes of this film is a rinse-repeat cycle of “Superman flies into Kryptonian, crashes into something. Kryptonian flies into Superman, crashes into something.”
The first time a skyscraper comes down? A great visual and sort of horrifying. The third time Superman intentionally spears Zod through a skyscraper and levels it? I start to question the filmmakers. The fifth time? I’m just sort of bored.
It’s frustrating because I think the Kansas stuff works incredibly well in this film, but everything related to Krypton and Zod just didn’t work for me.
I liked SUPERMAN RETURNS more. There was just more of an emotional undercurrent to it, and as silly as Lex Luthor’s plan was, I was far more invested in Lex kryptonite-shanking Superman than I was the eighth time Superman and Zod/Zod’s lieutenants went at each other with their fists.
They’re bringing a comic book character to the big screen. Only the comics and cartoon series showed the scale of what happens when Supes fight and it seems they’ve FINALLY brought it to life on screen…can’t wait!!!
I think most of you in this column need to watch MAN OF ROMANCE not MAN OF STEEL… for guys like most of you whom get too emotional
I found the movie tedious..repeated a to of destruction, with a volume level so high I thought my near drums would burst. The plot, if you can call it one, was second to the destruction. A total bore.
I realize that there are plenty of people who liked Superman Returns. I am one of them. I also happened to love Man of Steel. What is disheartening to observe is this schism in fandom that cannot appreciate both approaches. Yet again, it’s an example of binary thinking. Superman must be all of one thing or all of another. Superman must be light hearted and romantic. Superman needs more action. Superman isn’t American enough. Superman panders to Americans. I think Superman as a character demonstrates how conflicted fandom is about what it expects from its super heroes.
Great review! I saw this last week at a press screening and I was blown away! This is how a Superman film should be! Can’t wait to see it again!
Ive always been a big Superman guy, and while I’m pumped to see this latest reincarnation of the character, I feel like the reviewer did exactly what the film makers set out for people not to do, which is to compare it with previous installments.
The Donner films do have their flaws but they were extremely well done considering the technology of the time and the rush job put forth by the Salkind’s.
I do think the problem with Routh’s performance in Returns is that he isnt playing Superman, but rather he is playing Christopher Reeve playing Superman. Not puting his own spin on the character was his downfall.
In closing, it will take a hell of a performance out of Shannon to make me forget what the great Terence Stamp did in the Zod role.
Ho-ly shit…..this is terrifying. I’ve always found Superman to be too cheesy….hopefully I’ll be like you after this weekend.
I did not expect such a positive review of this movie.
The mixed reviews are coming from people who like the Donner-esque at times “cheesy” Superman. This is not that.
I liked it a lot and may even be my second favorite film of Summer, but HATED HATED HATED the Bond-like scene where Zod explains his entire plan to Superman. It could be called Man of Exposition with how much is explained to the characters and the audience. I would give this an A- and This Is The End the A+
please share the last exchange of dialogue now :D
great review!! i’m really really excited to see the film hopefully this week. I’ve been waiting this since i saw the bootlegged comic-con reel last summer – talk about a long wait :P.
But from your review it sounds like the finally nailed the vision of superman that fits our time :) about time! :D
Well, the Zach Snyder haters aren’t going to be happy about this. Not one darn bit.
I’m just sad that I can’t see it until next Monday at earliest because I’m out of town on a trip this weekend.
Waiting for inevitable Harold review where he needs to be unstuck from the monitor and keyboard the fap keys worn out.
Jesus I can’t wait to see this.
And great review, Drew. Nobody is doing it better than you are right now in terms of film criticism. We’ll all be seeing a lot of reviews of Man of Steel I’m the days to come. Half of them will be by writers who think they’re above the genre, others will write empty commentary about Superman and “the Zeitgeist,” and others will write for no other purpose than to show how literate they are. I doubt anyone will write so persuasively and honestly about the merits of the film itself as you have. I’ve been keeping mey eyes open for this review for a few days now because I know it’s the best bellwether of what’s in store when I get into that theater. Nice job, as always.
Pardon the typos please. Damn iPad.
It’s been years since I’ve been this excited to see a movie…..ARGH! Can’t wait!
Okay, saw it tonight. TOTALLY lived up to expectations.
I love Superman…but really, only for nostalgic reasons. None of the older movies hold up today…they’re really quite silly actually. But god damn, this movie was amazing! Loved it!!!
This review is really good but doesn’t answer my biggest concern. How is the use of slow-motion in this film? People who don’t like Zach Snyder (like me) thinks he overuses the technique. I’m okay with giving the guy a chance to correct himself but if he keeps the same style, that might be the last film of his that I watch.
Arrow,
According to someone that saw a screening a week or two back, Snyder’s slo-mo bullshit is nowhere to be found here. That makes me a very happy moviegoer if that is indeed the truth.
That’s good. I have nothing against the guy but he has to grow up as a filmmaker.
One of the things that I thought the Singer version bungled, aside from its slavish devotion to the Donner movies, is that it tried to take the American out of Superman. I’m not some mindless jingoistic flag-waver, but to me, Superman’s American-ness is as intrinsic to his character as, say, his ability to fly.
Superman always struck me as a thinly veiled metaphor for the American immigrant experience, albeit draped in Christian savior allusions. Here is an “alien” who gets adopted into American culture and then uses his heritage to better society. Not only that, but his struggles with his cultural identity (is he kryptonian, is he human?) mirror the struggles that immigrants have retaining their own culture while trying to fit into the melting-pot culture in this country.
Sure this interpretation may be a little outdated, but I feel like this is an important facet of the American experience, and as such deserves to be a part of this character regardless of America’s popularity around the world.
Anyways, I’d be interested to see how this plays in this new film. The identity issues are certainly there, but I’m curious to see how they play the more American aspects of the character.
Great review, as usual, Drew.
This weekend can’t come soon enough.
Some major issues with the script. Pa Kent and the tornado incident which didn’t make sense. Clark could have easily gotten involved since he can break the speed of light. Very hollow story point. And, Superman does something completely out of character at the end. He actually kills someone.
On the second, it’s not of character. Superman killed Zod in the comics because he had no choice, and the same is true here.
Can’t say I mind anyway. The Batman/Spider-Man style “I don’t kill even if me not killing you costs hundreds of lives” is ridiculous and not realistic. Iron Man kills. Thor, Captain America, Hulk, they all killed in their own movies and The Avengers. Superman killing just removes an annoyance from the character.
Pa kent REFUSED to be saved remember? He forbade Clark to use his power in order to protect the secret. and FYI Superman does kill in comic, he actually did kill General Zod the threesome in Superman #22 using kryptonite, not to mention he kill Doomsday as well. For me I think it is true to the comic, Superman will kill IF he has no other choices.
Since I have to wait till Sunday I’m listening to the soundtrack to tide me over. I’m blown away by how varied the range of emotion is in it. Clearly some of the best music by Zimmer in years.
Drew–you really are exceptional at this. As someone said earlier, there’s no one better right now at film commentary and review than you.
Thanks. Just, thanks.
I’ve been away from the site for a while due to a number of difficulties, but such is life. I wanted to make an effort to post about this review and the latest imagining of Superman. Drew urged a number of us during his AICN days to read “It’s Superman!” While I’m really looking forward to Snyder’s version, I urge all of you that read that book. It literally changed my entire view point on the Superman universe. I realized how rich is the source material that is available for these characters. It’ll be a dream to see De Haven’s work come to the big screen, but I think Snyder is paving the way for people to re-embrace on of my favorite superheroes of all time. There’s always hope. Hope is a beautiful and gangrenous thing, just ask Snyder
I couldn’t stop gushing as I read this review. Evidently, you went in with an open mind, though, at the back of it, knowing the Donner classics was the benchmark, and you emerged with a very vividly positive take of this movie.
Read other reviews that appeared as if the viewers went in with preconceived imagery of what they WANT it to be, not necessarily what it NEEDS to be, and came out gnashing and tooth snarling with vitriol.
NEEDS to be? That’s the problem with these movies — they’re trying to satisfy some fan’s definition of what they “need” to be, not trying to create great entertainment.
It’s a joyless, obvious, somber, over-produced slog. Yes, you WANT to smile at Superman. You want to believe he’s on your side, always and forever, not that he’s conflicted about it. You want to believe there is good in the world. I found this Superman about as obvious as they come. The way to reinvent the superhero movie would have been to create something that made you leave the theater thinking, “I wish there really were a Superman,” to make you believe.
Characters who have it all figured out and never stumble or doubt themselves are not the least bit interesting. I want to be engaged. Not coddled.
Drew – I’m a feature film writer and have read my share of film reviews – both good and horrifying. But I have to tell you, that was an amazingly well sculpted and informative piece of writing you just delivered. And I never felt like you were pandering to the filmmakers. Well done, young man!
I’m not sure if it’s been made anywhere before, Drew, but your Batman = no parents, Superman = lots of parents observation has to be one of the best ever. It’s so simple, but it explains SO much about their respective characters.
Drew,
Should we stay til the end of the credits?
Write a comment…I hope so Drew. But the critics are reaming it over on Rotten Tomatoes. 70% is not good when the reviews are just coming in.
saw the flick last night. blown away when Zod revealed himself to be Khan, and then Khan turned out to be an out-of-work actor. didn’t see that coming.
No issues with all the collateral damage? I guess this is the SuperMan movie we deserved…..
Yet your review makes no mention of, or expresses any qualms about all damage and civilians hurt/killed during those action sequences.
Did you not ‘see’ that? Or are you choosing to ignore it?
For futher clarification read Faraci’s review.
SPOILERS AHEAD
I get what people are saying about this collateral damage thing. But I experienced it in a different way. It seemed to me that Superman is just so focused on his direct opponents (which is reflected in the enormous density, speed and impact of the battle scene) that he doesn’t really realizes anymore what’s going on around him. He has to be that focused because he’s not in full control of his powers yet. And I guess his instincts tell him that to stop the dying he should hit the source of all this destruction: the Kryptionans. When Zod forces him to watch people who’re about to die up close, he breaks because this is the first time he actually is that up close. And it totally gets to him. Makes perfect sense to me. A more mature sequel-version of this Superman interpretation could very well be more aware of collateral damage because of what he learned in this here movie.
So tough titties to the probable thousands killed then? Nice. Supes should be incarcerated not adulated at the end of movie.
So he gets a pass because he’s inexperienced?
Thousands of people die and he does not try to take the battle elsewhere to less populated areas?
I understand people are excited to see the latest movie technology brought to bear to finally realize Superman’s powers but what a horrible way to do it.
Thousands of civilians die in this movie as the result of actions – either direct or indirect – of SuperMan.
You can spin that anyway you want but that fact is incontrovertible.
I’ll leave the personal attacks to you to continue.
you guys forget that he was a super alien here,not yet a super hero. he was still getting used to his powers and had never handled alien ivasions before. lastly, the kryptonians chose the place to fight, he simply had to follow them because their main goal was not to fight superman but to recreate krypton.
Yeah, that awful Superman. He just saved the human race from complete annihilation. How terrible of him.
Superb review . Clearing the doubts.
Just saw it. I think it’s as good as Batman Begins — similar use of flashbacks, internal emotional conflict, etc. but on an epic scale that deluvers on the promise of the set up. The horrifying, but inevitable moral decision and the devastating emotional consequences makes this story read like a bittersweet tragedy.
I’m trying to comprehend why someone here thought the first “twenty minutes were awful.” I’m seriously perplexed, what was the issue with the opening? Drew, do you have any ideas what they had issues with? No coherent argument was articulated.
Snyder and Goyer have given their best in Man Of Steel. Like Nolan’s Batman series, I think there are going to be prequels of Man Of Steel. I mean who knows that it might get true. Now in 2013, the movie-goers have an opportunity to watch the Superman going against the enemies of the world including the wackiest and the most dreadful – Zod. Also, I’m a great admirer of Superman Man Of Steel Leather Jacket and I think the pleasure of watching this movie would get accentuated with it.
[www.celebsjacket.com]
Drew, you say that Zod’s devotion to his civilization doesn’t make much sense because he had been banished by this very civilization. I thought it was more like Zod raging at one elite in control of Krypton that he found to be utterly corrupt. It is exactly because of his devotion to his civilization that he starts the civil war in the first place. I don’t see any logical problems with that.
And great review. Captured my feelings exactly. The only thing I’d stress a bit more according to my viewing experience would be what you describe as mythmaking. I’m not religious myself. Meaning I don’t believe in gods. But I found MAN OF STEELs take on the whole messiah trope to be very touching and spiritually engaging. Quite a few reviews contain this LAST TEMPTATION OF THE CHRIST reference. This one and MAN OF STEEL obviously feel enormously different. But I still think the comparison is somewhat apt. I love how MAN OF STEEL feels like mythical story first, superhero story second.
Are you taking your kids to see it, or is it too much? I’m thinking of taking my 6-year-old.
I watched it last night and I can’t wait to see reviews… For me, the director, producers and the cast were perfect. They made Superman more interesting and more admirable. Man of Steel though, it lacks the humor, the natural ones we see in Marvel franchises, is highly notable for its sensible dramatic touch. It has Superman’s past, his story and struggles which makes me like it even more. I wonder why his anonymity was revealed though, but the twist makes it more exciting. I’m thinking now, how will the plot go then on the sequel..
Thank you Drew Mcweeny, I am really glad we share halfway the same perspective.
p.s. Cavill is brilliant and on fire. :)
I can’t say I came away all that impressed. It was an okay film, but there were a LOT of script issues. It’s a startlingly flat script that the actors and actresses try their best with. Really strong performances push through the cliches. Snyder shows restraint and subtlety – at least until the movie goes all crunchy with destruction.
I blame nearly every weakness in Man of Steel on David Goyer’s script. It’s amateurish for someone with so much Hollywood experience.
I just saw it this morning at a press screening. Wow. Nothing I could write would add anything to Drew’s superlative review. I’m a pretty jaded film snob who’s kind of in the vomit phase of the superhero movie renaissance and this film completely knocked me on my ass. This film has Nolan’s fingerprints all over it. This is a film I’ve been waiting my whole life to see. I never thought anything could rival the way I feel about Nolan’s Batman as far as what a comic book film could be but this is a more personal film for me. Superman was always my first love. I’m glad WB has decided to keep this team together because I’m fascinated at where they could take this character. Superman is back in a big way.
Completely agree with everything you wrote. Cheers.
Any chance you’re at all being prisoner of the moment right now? A+?? That’s all-time greatness right?
I disagree. Here’s my two cents, there’s no major spoilers.
People gave a lot of flack to SUPERMAN RETURNS because it was too in love with Donner’s original film. Well, MAN OF STEEL suffers from the same affliction, only its too in love with Goyer and Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Make no mistake, there is absolutely no difference between MAN OF STEEL and DARK KNIGHT. Which means, there’s now no difference between Batman and Superman.
Bruce Wayne’s rich and powerful parents die when he’s young and he’s raised by Alfred. He remembers what his father taught him during the small amount of time they’re together and listens to what Alfred continues to teach him, and uses this to ultimately become Batman.
Kal-El’s rich and powerful parents die when he’s young and he’s raised by the Kents. He remembers what Jonathan Kent taught him during the small amount of time they’re together and listens to what Jor-El continues to teach him (which is far too much like STAR WARS, imo), and uses this to ultimately become Superman.
They begin on slightly different paths but ultimately reach the same destination where both believe the same about people and the places they live in. Even their suits and cities have the same dulled down color scheme; Metropolis looks almost exactly like Gotham, its just filmed more during the day, and the suits bare the same militant inspired design – Batman, with the exposed body armor and Superman with the armor chain mail look. By the ends of THE DARK KNIGHT RISES and MAN OF STEEL, Bruce and Clark are entirely on the same wave lengths both aesthetically and figuratively.
This is fundamentally wrong.
My biggest beef with the Nolan DARK KNIGHT trilogy is how he insists that Batman is a symbol, not a leader. This is a mistake if not only for the reason that “symbols” ultimately have no accountability – only leaders do. Superheroes are leaders for this very reason. Especially if they possess something that normal people don’t. Nolan gave Batman the gift of unaccountability, which is why at the end of his run Bruce can relax drinking coffee believing he’s done something. While Keaton, Kilmer, and even Clooney’s Bruces are left for all cinematic eternity in constant motion, never resting. Say what you will of the pre-Nolan Batmans – THEY were superheroes.
Now Superman joins the ranks of the unaccountable. He’s nothing more than a symbol. He “Acts as If” just as much as Bruce in the DARK KNIGHT films; showing regret and getting brooding close-ups. Yet, never actually has to do anything that would suggest he’s anything but a victim of circumstance due for a rest.
The past Superman movies ended with Superman flying the globe, giving a winking smile to the camera. Letting us know he’s on the job, never taking a sick day. MAN OF STEEL ends hoping you’ll cheer knowing Superman isn’t thinking about you or the countless others that were harmed or killed during the climatic third act battle. HE’S home.
Its also genuinely concerning that we’re on the road to a JUSTICE LEAGUE film. Obviously there’s going to be the big moment in movie history when Batman and Superman finally meet for the first time ever. Only now its going to be disingenuous. They’re of course going to play up the idea that these guys stick in each others crawl. Yes, they both fight for earth and peaceful human life but that guy is going about it the wrong way…
But the reality is, the way they’ve made these characters and films – Batman and Superman wouldn’t have a problem with each other. If they sat down and charted out their beliefs and way of actions, they’d have a perfectly symmetrical pattern leading to the same conclusion.
That should make a sincerely bland “superhero” assemble.
Other Thoughts:
* Its ironic that SUPERMAN RETURNS has, and surely will, receive the label as the obviously weaker Superman installment …when Zod’s plan is almost identical to Luthor’s plan in RETURNS.
* Its official: No matter what the subject matter or budget, today’s “Epic Blockbuster” still basically consists of buildings being destroyed and collapsing. Space ships? Giant robots? All take a back seat to a chunk of building getting whacked out of place and people running from it. 9/11 really did change everything.
* The “female badass” craze needs to end. Yes, Lois isn’t as ditzy as past incarnations, but she’s not any more realistic either: If journalists possessed the skills she supposedly has in this movie, they’d have no need for military chaperones. Which makes the required Superman rescuing make her look like an arrogant spoiled teenager – like her predecessors.
* Hollywood: The lead unloading his feelings to a priest/pastor/etc. …stop it.
* Remember WATCHMEN’s provocative exclamation that God is NOT American? …evidentially, not unless he’s from Kansas.
I haven’t seen the film yet (don’t care about spoilers) so I can’t verify for myself Drew’s review or your critique, but it is nice to hear someone acknowledging the faults in a film, and its similarities to other films. I feel like Drew has given similar high praises to films in the recent past, films that other people have several of problems with, and then when people bring up the faults, he acts like he can’t hear them. (Unless they sling a personal insult his way.) Even when there’s a “second look” discussion, it doesn’t acknowledge anyone else’s opinions or gripes. He did that with Dark Knight Rises and with Iron Man 3 (still no second look for IM3 – he might have to acknowledge it was idiotic), and after all his personal glee that we’ve watched building up for months over Man of Steel, I’m suspecting that TONY, right above you, is correct. Unfortunately, I know Drew will never recant a review or admit he might have gotten swept up in the moment and neglected to notice the flaws.
Hi Drew:
What is your reaction to the mixed/negative reviews this movie is getting? Your review seems like in outlier
Drew:
What is your reaction to the negative/mixed praise this movie is getting? Your highly positive review seems to be an outlier.