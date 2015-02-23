Richard Pryor’s widow: Bill Cosby is ‘a piece of s***’

Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby may have starred in two films together, but as Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee Pryor tells it, there was no love lost between the two comedians.

“Richard was dirty on the outside, but he was a good person, he was clean on the inside,” said Pryor during an appearance on the “Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend” podcast. “Bill, he hated Richard because he ‘worked dirty”. Bill worked clean, so therefore, you know – Bill”s just a fucking hypocrite, and dirty on the inside…. It was a well-kept secret that Bill fucked everything that moved. This kind of shit that we”re finding out about is beyond-I mean, I wasn”t aware of this kind of business. There are people in the business who were aware of it, and they”re coming out now too. I think there are now 34 women, by the way, who have stepped forward. It's so crazy. They came to our house one night for dinner…I've never felt so judged and so shamed in all my life.”

As for Cosby's wife Camille, Lee Pryor isn't letting her off the hook: “I think she had to [know about the assaults]. First of all, there was a lawsuit, what, ten years ago – there was a lawsuit and a settlement. And he also, there”s also a story a journalist told me about, about him stopping a National Enquirer story by throwing one of his kids under the bus. So, of course she knew.”

In conclusion:

“He”s done… he”s a piece of shit.”

You can listen to the full, wide-ranging interview here.

[h/t Flavorwire, Salon]