Rihanna and Coldplay to duet at the Grammys

Rihanna and Coldplay have been added to the list of performers for the 54th annual Grammy Awards. Rihanna broke the news via Twitter last night, tweeting, “My friends @Coldplay and I will be sharing the stage for a performance at this year”s annual Grammy Awards! #Bonkers.” Coldplay then retweeted the message without additional commentary.

[More after the jump…]

The pairing will most likely perform “Princess of China,” the songs they sing together on Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto,” but wouldn”t it be awesome if they did “We Found Love,” as well? The song spends its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Both Rihanna and Coldplay are up for multiple Grammys.

Paul McCartney, who will be honored two nights before at the annual MusiCares dinner, will also perform at the Grammy Awards, which air Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Although nothing has been officially announced, among the artists expected to pay tribute to Sir Paul at the MusiCares dinner are James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Coldplay and Norah Jones, according to Hits Daily Double.

Previously announced performers for the Grammy Awards include Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, and Nicki Minaj.