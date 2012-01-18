Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ loves the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100

01.18.12 7 years ago

Rihanna”s “Love” story with the Hot 100 continues as “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris spends its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The tune, which got the “Glee” treatment Tuesday night, is the singer”s longest lasting chart topper and, according to Billboard, it is the first song to spend 10 weeks at No. 1 since Beyonce”s “Irreplaceable” in 2006-2007.

Rihanna fends off a strong challenge from Adele”s “Set Fire to the Rain,” which leaps 4-2, pushing last week”s No. 2, LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” down to No. 5.

Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” jumps 5-3 and Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain” rounds out the top 5, falling 4-3.

Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” stays at No. 6, though we”ll see if the new acoustic version of the song can propel it back up the chart next week. Similarly, Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Ni**as in Paris” stays at No. 7.

Rap also dominates at No. 8 and No. 9: Tyga”s “Rack City” skyrockets 23-8 to mark his first Top 10 hit, while Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa”s “Young, Wild & Free” featuring Bruno Mars moves back into the Top 10, rising 11-9.

Like Tyga, David Guetta”s “Turn Me On” featuring Nicki Minaj leaps 15 spots from 25-10, giving Guetta his fourth Top 10.

