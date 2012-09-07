Rihanna sets North American tour after dominating MTV VMAs

After delivering a show-stopping performance and winning Video of the Year at the MTV VIdeo Music Awards, Rihanna is ready to take her show on the road with the 2013 Diamonds World Tour. 

So far, only North American dates have been set, but it’s already a pretty packed itinerary. She’ll kick things off in Buffalo, NY on March 8, wind her way across the U.S. and Canada with stops in most major cities and come full circle for the final show in Brooklyn on May 4. 

Expect some high-powered openers and the occasional guest star to join Rihanna on her trek. 

Here are Rihanna’s 2013 tour dates:

3/8 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center
3/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
3/12 – Baltimore, MD @ 1st Mariner Arena
3/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
3/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
3/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
3/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
3/21 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
3/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
3/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
3/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Center
3/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
3/30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
4/1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
4/3 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
4/6 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion
4/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
4/11 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
4/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay
4/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
4/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
4/19 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum
4/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BankAtlantic Center
4/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
4/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
5/2 – Ottawa, ON @ Scotiabank Place
5/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Ticket on-sales begin Friday, September 14th at LiveNation.com. More dates and ticket information will be announced soon. 

Watch her performance with A$AP Rocky on the VMAs here:
  

