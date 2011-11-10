Rihanna stays at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘We Found Love’

#Rihanna
11.10.11 7 years ago

Rihanna finds the top of the Billboard 100 for the second consecutive week as “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris remains at No. 1 on the singles chart.

The big question is will “Love” have the juice to hold the top spot for another week and fend off LMFAO”s”Sexy and I Know It,” which rises 3-2, swapping places with Adele”s “Someone Like You.” “Love,” Rihanna’s 11th No. 1, is the first single from “Talk That Talk,” out Nov. 21. The singer will reveal “You da One,”  the second single from the set on Nov. 11 on her Facebook page.

Maroon 5″s Adam Levine claims the No. 4 and 5 spots as Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera  holds at No. 4, while Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts,” which features “The Voice” coach, moves 6-5.

Also inching up one to No. 6 is David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher. Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” falls 5-7.

Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling”  soars four places to No. 8 to log his sixth Top 10, according to Billboard.  Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi feels like hanging out at No. 9 for another week, while the summer”s No. 1 anthem, LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem”  featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock falls 8-10.

 

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSadam levineBILLBOARD HOT 100Christina AguileraCobra StarshipDavid GuettaFLO RIDAfoster the peopleLMFAOmaroon 5RihannaUSHERwe found love

