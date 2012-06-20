Rihanna to get animated in DreamWorks’ ‘Happy Smekday!’

Rihanna and “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons are joining forces to deal with, not one, but two potential alien invasions in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation comedy “Happy Smekday!”

In “Smekday!,” Earth is invaded by friendly aliens called The Boov, who are on the run from another more vicious alien race known as The Gorg. After a goofy Boov who calls himself J. Lo inadvertently contacts the Gorg, he and a teenage human girl head out on a road trip across a post-apocalyptic U.S. order to save the day.

Parsons and Rihanna will play the lead voices in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember (“Get Smart”) are writing the screenplay are adapting from the book “The True Meaning of Smekday” by Adam Rex. DreamWorks vet Tim Johnson (“Antz,” “Over the Hedge”) will direct, while Chris Jenkins (“Rio”) and Suzanne Buirgy (“Kung Fu Panda 2”) are producing.

“Smekday!” is planning to be released sometime during the fourth quarter of 2014.

Rihanna, who returned to the top ten singles chart last week, recently made her feature debut in Peter Berg’s pricey flop “Battleship.” Parsons will reprise his role as geeky Sheldon in the sixth season of “Big Bang Theory,” expect to premiere this fall.