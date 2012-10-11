‘Rise of the Guardians,’ ‘On the Road’ and ‘Life of Pi’ among AFI Fest galas

LOS ANGELES – After already setting “Hitchock” as its opening night gala and “Lincoln” as its closing night gala, AFI revealed its slate of centerpiece galas and special screenings for the 2012 AFI Film Festival.

This year’s centerpiece galas include best animated picture contender “Rise of the Guardians,” Ang Lee’s 3D visual extravaganza “Life of Pi,” Walter Salles’ already well traveled “On the Road” and Jacques Audiard’s Cannes breakout “Rust and Bone.” The latter ties into a special Tribute to Marion Cotillard that will be held during the eight day event. Cotillard, a prime best actress contender, received a similar honor at the Telluride Film Festival last month.

Special screenings include Ken Burns’ ‘The Central Park Five,” the polarizing “Ginger and Rosa,” Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut “Quartet,” Amy Berg’s “West of Memphis,” Rodney Ascher’s “Room 237” and David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” which won the people’s choice award at the Toronto International Festival just a few weeks ago.

As has sadly become tradition, AFI Fest 2012 will continue to offer a select number of free tickets to screenings and premieres for the public.

[Suggestion to all those taking advantage of the offer, when it’s a premiere screening dress for the occasion. We know you’re going to be starwatchers and take photos of the talent at inappropriate times, but the required attire is not the same as going to the gym or Disneyland.]

AFI Fest 2012 runs from Nov. 1 – Nov. 8.

