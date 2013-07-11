Watch: Rob Delaney and Julie Klausner play some board games

I’d seen comedian Rob Delaney talk about his new board game on Twitter, but I guess I thought it was a joke I was too imbecilic (that’s a smart word for “dumb”) to get. But no, it turns out that I am a genius, and Rob Delaney really does have a board game!

It’s called Rob Delaney’s War of Words and it involves tying to be funnier than your friends, I think, which is my personal favorite pastime. In a video for Vulture, Rob sat down with fellow comedian Julie Klausner to play a variety of other board games.

The conclusion here is that a hippo killed Mr. Body.