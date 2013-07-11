Watch: Rob Delaney and Julie Klausner play some board games

07.11.13 5 years ago

I’d seen comedian Rob Delaney talk about his new board game on Twitter, but I guess I thought it was a joke I was too imbecilic (that’s a smart word for “dumb”) to get. But no, it turns out that I am a genius, and Rob Delaney really does have a board game!

It’s called Rob Delaney’s War of Words and it involves tying to be funnier than your friends, I think, which is my personal favorite pastime. In a video for Vulture, Rob sat down with fellow comedian Julie Klausner to play a variety of other board games.

The conclusion here is that a hippo killed Mr. Body.

Around The Web

TAGSboard gameJULIE KLAUSNERrob delaneyVULTURE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP