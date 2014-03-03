Rob Zombie creating Charles Manson TV series with ‘American Psycho’ author

(CBR) They say we”re in a golden age of television. Visionary creators are getting the opportunity to build intricate stories featuring complex characters doing morally questionable things. As such, some pretty big names are moving into that medium, especially when you take into account the rise of limited series.

Variety reports that two interesting names will join forces for a Charles Manson series produced by Alcon Television for Fox. Those two creators? Bret Easton Ellis and Rob Zombie.

Ellis will write the series for Zombie to direct based on the infamous cult leader whose followers murdered seven people in Los Angeles on Aug. 6, 1968. Manson, who has been in jail since the trials ended, has become a fascinating figure for many people, including Zombie. The series will follow various diverse characters leading up to the murders.

“I have been obsessed with this insane story since I was a kid, so obviously I jumped at the chance to be involved in this incredible project,” Zombie said. “After speaking with Bret, I immediately realized that we shared the same vision for this epic madness.”

Zombie first gained fame through his band White Zombie before going solo and eventually making his way in the horror world starting with 2003′s “House of 1000 Corpses”. His most recent film was “The Lords of Salem”. While this project will be his first long form foray into television, Zombie did direct an episode of “CSI: Miami” back in 2010.

Ellis” novels “Less Than Zero”, “American Psycho” and “The Rules of Attraction” have been adapted into films. He also wrote the screenplay for the 2013 Lindsay Lohan/James Deen film “The Canyons”.