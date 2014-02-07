Robert Redford strikes a bossy pose in new ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ poster

After being silently stranded at sea in “All Is Lost,” screen legend Robert Redford will get to actually speak in his next major role in the highly-anticipated Marvel super-sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

A new character poster renders Redford’s character in an intimidating pose, making him look like a major D.C. player who also happens to command a fleet of high-tech helicarriers.

He plays Alexander Pierce, a senior leader at S.H.I.E.L.D. who even gets to boss around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). But can he be trusted? Is he at the center of a conspiracy that Cap (Chris Evans) seems to be uncovering in the sequel?



Check out the poster here:

Fittingly, Redford appeared in classic paranoid thrillers in the ’70s, including “All the President’s Men” and “3 Days of the Condor.” Later, he picked up an Oscar for his directorial debut “Ordinary People.”

Directed by the Russo Brothers, “Captain America 2” also stars Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Frank Grillo and Sebastian Stan. Word has it that some major events will occur in “Winter Soldier” which will set the stage for 2015’s Phase 2 centerpiece, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”



“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens March 26 in the U.K. and April 4 in the U.S.