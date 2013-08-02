Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ cuts clear path to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

Robin Thicke will score his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 (to go along with his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100) next week, as “Blurred Lines” is a shoo-in for the top spot as five new entries debut in the Top 10.

In addition to “Blurred Lines,” which is targeted to sell up to 140,000, according to Hits Daily Double, Five Finger Death Punch”s “The Wrong Side Of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Vol. 1,” which comes in at No. 2, will be the only other title to top the 100,000 mark. It is on track to sell between 100,000-105,000.

Jay Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” will fight for the No. 3 spot with Tech N9ne”s new album, “Something Else,” with both slated to sell between 55,000-60,000.

Backstreet Boys” “In A World Like This” bows at No. 5 (50,000-55,000) and pop group Emblem3″s “Nothing To Lose” at No. 7 (40,000-45,000).

Filling in the gaps are the soundtrack to Disney Channel”s “Teen Beach” at No. 6 (45,000-50,000), this week”s No. 1, Selena Gomez”s “Stars Dance,” which drops to No. 8 (30,000-35,000); the latest from Kidz Bop Kids, “Kids Bop 24,” at No. 9 (27,000-30,000) and Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times” at No. 10 (24,000-27,000).