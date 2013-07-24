Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for 7th week

Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” spends its seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving it the longest tenure in the top spot on the pop chart this year. The song, which features T.I. and Pharrell, bests Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, which was No. 1 for six weeks. Remarkably, the song, which has spawned some fun covers, is also still gaining in airplay and it tops Billboard”s Digital Songs sales chart for the eighth week.

Not faring so well is Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky,” which had been stuck at No. 2, blocked out of the top spot by “Lines.” This week, “Lucky” falls 2-4, as Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop” climbs 3-2, and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” holds at No. 3.

Bruno Mars” “Treasure” rises 7-5 to land Mars his 10th top 5 hit in slightly more than 3 years.

Rounding out the Top 10, Macklemore & Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, slips 5-6, pushing Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, down 6-7. Don”t feel too back for the country crossover duo as “Cruise” celebrates its 21st week at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, according to Billboard. It is now tied with Eddy Arnold”s “I”ll Hold You In My Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms),” which also spent 21 weeks in the top spot on the country chart, in 1948, Hank Snow”s “I”m Moving On” in 1950, and Webb Pierce”s Jimmie Rodgers” cover of “In The Jailhouse Now” in 1955 (of course, back then the methodology was very different, with jukebox play, radio playlists and sales combining to come up with the chart numbers).

Jay-Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, is at No. 8. Anna Kendrick”s “Cups” lifts one spot to No 9, trading places with Timberlake”s “Mirrors.”