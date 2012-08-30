Robin Williams may return to TV with David E. Kelley CBS pilot

#Robin Williams
08.30.12 6 years ago

In what would probably supplant Michael J. Fox’s NBC return as the biggest casting coup of the 2012-2013 development season, Robin Williams is reportedly considering a return to the small screen with a CBS sitcom.

According to a slew of simultaneous media reports — we’ll credit EW.com — Williams is “in discussions” to topline a project from David E. Kelley.
Described as a father/daughter workplace comedy set against an advertising backdrop, the pilot would hail from 20th Century Fox TV, with frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia serving as executive producer. 
Williams hasn’t been a TV regular since “Mork & Mindy,” which ran from 1978 to 1982 and earned him an Emmy nomination in 1979. Williams, who won two subsequent Emmys for his work on a pair of ABC specials, has done guest spots on FX’s “Louie” and “Wilfred” in recent years. The “Good Will Hunting” Oscar winner was last seen on the big screen in “Old Dogs” and last heard in “Happy Feet Two.” 

