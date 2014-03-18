Robyn and Neneh Cherry stick it to the man in new ‘Out of the Black’ video

Between Robyn declaring “Don't F*cking Tell Me What to Do” on 2010″s “Body Talk” and Neneh Cherry”s 1988 hit “Buffalo Stance,” it should be clear that you don”t want to mess with these Swedish pop divas. In the new video for their song “Out of the Black,” the duo prowls an urban jungle over a collage of Occupy movement imagery.

The synth-driven anthem pairs Cherry”s soulful vocals and Robyn”s high-pitched coo with assertive beats courtesy of Four Tet and electronic duo RocketNumberNine. The Dario Vigorito-directed video plays up the dark chaos in the song through rapid-fire images, which include footage of protests, the stock market and men in suits. Robyn and Cherry essentially float through this bleak collage, looking ready for anything in their bright-colored rain slickers.

“Out of the Black” is off Cherry”s new album “Blank Project,” her first solo effort since 1996's “Man.” Robyn has been recording with Röyksopp, but there”s no word yet on when her long-awaited follow up to “Body Talk Pt. 1 and 2” will be released.