Robyn and Royksopp visit inner and outer space in ‘Monument’ video

Scandinavian pop purveyors Robyn and Royksopp present a sci-fi mini-epic in the new video for “Monument,” from their recent collaboration, the ethereal EP “Do It Again.”

Populated with images of infinite outer space, infinitesimal inner space, floating orbs and the stoned, wondrous expressions of singer Robyn and the Royksopp boys, the video recalls the trippy, mind-expanding visual feasts of such films as Stanley Kubrick's “2001: A Space Odyssey” and Terrence Malick's “Tree of Life.”

Director Max Vitali (who's previously worked with Smashing Pumpkins and others) utilized a wire-based camera called a “spider-cam” to capture the clip's weightless feeling.

The leisurely-paced 6-minute video echoes the song's large, expansive and meditative groove. It's hypnotic and relaxing without ever feeling like a pretentious drag.

“Do It Again” is now available, and Roby and Royksopp's tour dates can be found here.