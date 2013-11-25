Rocket Raccoon headling solo title for Free Comic Book Day

(CBR) Free Comic Book Day 2014 takes place about three months before the release of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, and Marvel Comics has planned accordingly. Along with the previously announced FCBD issue featuring a Guardians of the Galaxy story from Brian Michael Bendis and Nick Bradshaw, CBR News has the exclusive first details of the publisher’s second offering: An all-ages comic starring the furriest Guardian, Rocket Raccoon.

Along with a cover by Skottie Young, the book features a new story written by Joe Caramagna — prolific letter and writer of the bulk of Marvel’s recent all-ages material — and illustrated by Adam Archer, who’s worked recently for DC Comics on “Ame-Comi: Girls” and “Batman Beyond.”

Here’s Marvel’s official description of the story: “Rocket Raccoon is a wanted mammal, and he”s out to clear his bounty – by any means necessary! And you”ll never believe how!”

The issue will also include a reprint of a “hidden all-ages Marvel gem featuring the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“Joe Caramagna is our premier all-ages writer,” Marvel editor Mark Paniccia said. “Adam Archer is a prolific artist with an energetic and dynamic style. Great expressions and comedic timing. He was born to draw bipedal, ray gun toting raccoons!”

The next Free Comic Book Day takes place May 3, 2014. Marvel Studios’ live-action “Guardians of the Galaxy” film — featuring Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon — is scheduled for release on Aug. 1, 2014.