Rocky and Bullwinkle to return in new Dreamworks Animation short

Rocky and Bullwinkle are back.

Dreamworks Animation is producing a brand-new short film featuring the lovable duo that will screen in front of the forthcoming animated comedy “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” the studio announced Monday. Directed by Gary Trousdale (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”) and written by Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant (“Night at the Museum”), the new effort will feature the voice talents of June Foray (a.k.a. the original voice of Rocket J. Squirrel) and Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) as Bullwinkle Moose. Along with “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” the film is slated for release on March 7, 2014.

The original “Rocky and Bullwinkle Show” aired from 1959-1964. The characters were last seen on the big screen in “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,” the 2000 live-action/CGI hybrid that starred Robert De Niro, Rene Russo and Jason Alexander.

