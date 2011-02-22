Rodrigo y Gabriela team with Hans Zimmer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 4’

Um, talk about “stranger tides.”

Walt Disney has formally announced that Hans Zimmer will be scoring the upcoming sequel “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” and he’s taking the tack with Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Last we heard from these guys, they were releasing “11:11” via ATO; each of that sets tracks was an homage to their favorite Gods of Rock, performed in styles from samba to flamenco to Mexican folk.

And now Zimmer’s added their flare to his Academy Award-winning stylings, heard in a few dozen titles from Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “Inception” to the clever score in “Sherlocke Holmes,” to TV series “The Pacific” and two other flicks in the “Pirates” franchise.

I talked a little bit about how I enjoyed Zimmer’s addition of guitarist Johnny Marr kinda messed with his “La vie en Rose” slow-motion pieces, and thought even more about how differently the soundtrack to “Tron: Legacy” would have turned out if Daft Punk actually did get together with Zimmer for their score. Rodrigo y Gabriela — as much as they’ve hit the concert and festival circuit — have never really hit the big time. But now, maybe they will.

Their style is distinct and churning, nuanced in how both Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero take their turns. And it will certainly take you south of the border. I think after four films in the same vein, the Disney flick will certainly benefit from their energy.

And, hell, a girl can dream: maybe the duo will be able to convince one of the “Pirate” actors and an aforementioned guitar God — Keith Richards — to join in the fun.

Look out for Zimmer’s score, too, in another Johnny Depp pic: “Rango” is out March 4.

The soundtrack to “Pirates of the Caribbean 4” will be out May 17; the movie — featuring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Penelope Cruz, Ian McShane, Stephen Graham, Richard Griffiths, Richards, Judi Dench, Sam Clafin and Astrid Berges-Frisby — is out on May 20.