Listen: Five new Daft Punk ‘Tron’ soundtrack pieces previewed

As the world waits in anticipation for the new “Tron: Legacy” to drop in December, more and more is being made of the film’s soundtrack, helmed by Daft Punk. And now, more music than ever has been revealed, in an interview between director Joseph Kosinski and KCRW’s Jason Bentley.

The latter was “instrumental” in bringing Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter on board to the project, having helmed music supervision for the “Matrix” trilogy.

The radio chat’s yield was lifting the curtain on five full tracks — “TRON Legacy (End Titles),” “Solar Sailor,” “Recognizer Capture,” “Adagio for TRON” and “Disc Wars.” The timbre and movement of each at least give a sneak peak on the pace of the film, and how the dance duo spread their wings on more than beats. Using a 100+ piece orchestra, the pair were shaped to become composers on the same plain as Hans Zimmer, Bentley said.

“One of my earliest jobs on this with them was to take them around to meet various composers. Very early on, the idea was, well, actually, we don’t know how they’ll do this. Do they want to pair up with an established composer? So I organized a bunch of meetings with A-list composers in town, and everybody threw open their doors and were very generous with their time. This is Hans Zimmer and Harry Gregson Williams – you know, all the best composers. And it was so great to just watch them absorb information and, as I said, how generous people were,” he said.

“And at the end of it we said, ok, well, who do you want to work with? And they said, ‘we want to do it ourselves.” And, of course, the studio, who would love to have a guarantee, an insurance policy of having Hans Zimmer right there, was a little unnerved by that. But we believed in them.”

It took about a year for the band to commit to the project.

“I was a big fan of Daft Punk. I was also a fan of the work that Thomas and Guy-Man were doing outside of Daft Punk. Thomas had done the soundtrack for the soundtrack for a movie called Irreversible and Guy-Man had a side project called Crydamoure, which I also was a huge fan of. It was also very clear to me that these guys were more than just dance music guys,” Kosinski said. “So, it was very clear to me that there was a lot going on behind those masks and when this project first came up, I kind of found out through mutual friends/business connections that there was an interest on their side. There was clearly an interest on my side and we set this pancake meeting in LA at the 101 Café where we converged and talked about Tron, it was pretty cool.”

Click here to read the full interview and to hear all of the clips.

“Tron: Legacy” is in theaters Dec. 17.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js