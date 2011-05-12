Roger Daltrey to tour the Who’s classic rock opera ‘Tommy’

And then there was one. Roger Daltrey is hitting the road to perform the Who”s classic rock opera “Tommy” in its entirety, as well as other Who classics.
Guess who”s not performing with him? Who guitarist Pete Townshend, who wrote the bulk of “Tommy.” Instead, his baby brother Simon Townshend will be on guitar, in a band rounded out by guitarist Frank Simes, drummer Scott Deavours, bassist Jon Button and keyboardist Loren Gold.
The Who never toured the musical in its entirety in sequence, so this is your chance. Daltrey premiered this iteration at Royal Albert Hall in London in March at a benefit for Teenage Cancer Trust and will now embark on a six-week U.S. tour starting Sept. 13 in Hollywood, Fla.
Pete Townshend has given the tour his blessing, according to a statement: “Great to see Roger performing ‘Tommy” with his band in 2011. I will be there in spirit. Roger has my complete and most loving support. Roger is touring his unique concert version of ‘Tommy” using his faithful presentation of the original work as the backbone for a set of wider material. It is wonderful to hear the way Roger and his new band re-interpret the old Who songs.”
Tickets for the AEG-produced tour go on sale May 19.
DATE CITY VENUE
9/13 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock
9/15 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Pavilion
9/17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
9/18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
9/21 Philadelphia, PA MANN Center
9/23 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
9/24 Hartford, CT XL Center
**9/27 Montreal, QC Place Des Arts
**9/28 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place
**9/30 Toronto, ON Sony Centre For The Performing Arts
10/1 Windsor, ON The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor
10/5 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Theater at Target Center
10/7 Hammond, IN Venue at Horseshoe Casino
10/8 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
10/11 Cedar Park, TX Cedar Park Center
10/12 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre
10/14 Kansas City, MO The Midland by AMC
10/16 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center
10/19 Los Angeles, CA NOKIA Theatre
10/21 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
10/22 Las Vegas, NV The Joint
10/24 Portland, OR Rose Quarter-Theatre of the Clouds
10/25 Seattle, WA Key Arena at Seattle Center
10/27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
10/29 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
10/30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/1 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
11/2 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Just came back from ‘Tommy’ in St. Louis. Hands down the best performance I have ever seen!!! I’ve always been a fan of The Who, but this show took the cake! Daltrey took the crowd on a 2 1/2 hour musical journey, and it was GLORIOUS. Pinball Wizard had everyone going NUTS & took me back to those great memories I had as a kid listening to this ingenious record on vinyl. With this tour, Daltrey confirms his place as a rock legend. Definitely a show you MUST see & tickets are selling like hot cakes, so grab a hold of yours ASAP!
[www.ticketmaster.com]