Roger Daltrey to tour the Who’s classic rock opera ‘Tommy’

And then there was one. Roger Daltrey is hitting the road to perform the Who”s classic rock opera “Tommy” in its entirety, as well as other Who classics.

Guess who”s not performing with him? Who guitarist Pete Townshend, who wrote the bulk of “Tommy.” Instead, his baby brother Simon Townshend will be on guitar, in a band rounded out by guitarist Frank Simes, drummer Scott Deavours, bassist Jon Button and keyboardist Loren Gold.



The Who never toured the musical in its entirety in sequence, so this is your chance. Daltrey premiered this iteration at Royal Albert Hall in London in March at a benefit for Teenage Cancer Trust and will now embark on a six-week U.S. tour starting Sept. 13 in Hollywood, Fla.

Pete Townshend has given the tour his blessing, according to a statement: “Great to see Roger performing ‘Tommy” with his band in 2011. I will be there in spirit. Roger has my complete and most loving support. Roger is touring his unique concert version of ‘Tommy” using his faithful presentation of the original work as the backbone for a set of wider material. It is wonderful to hear the way Roger and his new band re-interpret the old Who songs.”

Tickets for the AEG-produced tour go on sale May 19.

DATE CITY VENUE

9/13 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock

9/15 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Pavilion

9/17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

9/18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

9/21 Philadelphia, PA MANN Center

9/23 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

9/24 Hartford, CT XL Center

**9/27 Montreal, QC Place Des Arts

**9/28 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place

**9/30 Toronto, ON Sony Centre For The Performing Arts

10/1 Windsor, ON The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor

10/5 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Theater at Target Center

10/7 Hammond, IN Venue at Horseshoe Casino

10/8 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

10/11 Cedar Park, TX Cedar Park Center

10/12 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre

10/14 Kansas City, MO The Midland by AMC

10/16 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center

10/19 Los Angeles, CA NOKIA Theatre

10/21 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

10/22 Las Vegas, NV The Joint

10/24 Portland, OR Rose Quarter-Theatre of the Clouds

10/25 Seattle, WA Key Arena at Seattle Center

10/27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

10/29 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

10/30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/1 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

11/2 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre