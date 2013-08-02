Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift are the week’s top concert draws

#Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
08.02.13 5 years ago

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. 

1. (1) The Rolling Stones; $7,969,276; $346.09.
2. (2) Taylor Swift; $3,092,783; $86.73.
3. (3) Kenny Chesney; $2,157,820; $74.97.
4. (4) Fleetwood Mac; $1,367,517; $107.85.
5. (5) Dave Matthews Band; $1,209,646; $54.43.
6. (6) Justin Bieber; $1,165,093; $80.54.
7. (7) Jason Aldean; $1,017,425; $61.43.
8. (8) New Kids On The Block; $830,439; $65.06.
9. (9) Tim McGraw; $578,200; $37.60.
10. (10) Brad Paisley; $568,346; $36.19.
11. (11) Carrie Underwood; $520,651; $65.05.
12. (12) Widespread Panic; $391,954; $46.27.
13. (13) Barry Manilow; $350,088; $61.19.
14. (14) Mötley Crüe; $329,192; $75.94.
15. (15) Styx / REO Speedwagon / Ted Nugent; $208,359; $37.85.
16. (New) Hillsong United; $197,990; $31.04.
17. (New) Darius Rucker; $191,717; $39.60.
18. (16) Bassnectar; $171,548; $34.95.
19. (18) Il Divo; $162,835; $81.55.
20. (17) Willie Nelson; $160,635; $55.43.
 
Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGSDAVE MATTHEWS BANDfleetwood macJustin BieberKENNY CHESNEYTAYLOR SWIFTThe Rolling Stones

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP