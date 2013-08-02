Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift are the week’s top concert draws

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. (1) The Rolling Stones; $7,969,276; $346.09.

2. (2) Taylor Swift; $3,092,783; $86.73.

3. (3) Kenny Chesney; $2,157,820; $74.97.

4. (4) Fleetwood Mac; $1,367,517; $107.85.

5. (5) Dave Matthews Band; $1,209,646; $54.43.

6. (6) Justin Bieber; $1,165,093; $80.54.

7. (7) Jason Aldean; $1,017,425; $61.43.

8. (8) New Kids On The Block; $830,439; $65.06.

9. (9) Tim McGraw; $578,200; $37.60.

10. (10) Brad Paisley; $568,346; $36.19.

11. (11) Carrie Underwood; $520,651; $65.05.

12. (12) Widespread Panic; $391,954; $46.27.

13. (13) Barry Manilow; $350,088; $61.19.

14. (14) Mötley Crüe; $329,192; $75.94.

15. (15) Styx / REO Speedwagon / Ted Nugent; $208,359; $37.85.

16. (New) Hillsong United; $197,990; $31.04.

17. (New) Darius Rucker; $191,717; $39.60.

18. (16) Bassnectar; $171,548; $34.95.

19. (18) Il Divo; $162,835; $81.55.

20. (17) Willie Nelson; $160,635; $55.43.



