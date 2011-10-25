Rooney Mara not naked in artsy new ‘Dragon Tattoo’ poster

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara blend together quite nicely in this new one-sheet from David Fincher’s upcoming “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” adaptation, which is quite a bit less racy than the last nipple-tastic iteration (though a censored version of that one was also released).

The black-and-white poster, which originally debuted on the film’s “unofficial” fan site mouth-taped-shut.com, boasts a decidedly elegant “Far East” feel and the tagline “What Is Hidden In Snow, Comes Forth In The Thaw”. It’s quite beautiful, really – and unlike the first one-sheet, it won’t require you to frantically close your browser window at work. 

 “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” hits theaters on December 21st.

