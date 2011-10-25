Rooney Mara not naked in artsy new ‘Dragon Tattoo’ poster

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara blend together quite nicely in this new one-sheet from David Fincher’s upcoming “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” adaptation, which is quite a bit less racy than the last nipple-tastic iteration (though a censored version of that one was also released).

The black-and-white poster, which originally debuted on the film’s “unofficial” fan site mouth-taped-shut.com, boasts a decidedly elegant “Far East” feel and the tagline “What Is Hidden In Snow, Comes Forth In The Thaw”. It’s quite beautiful, really – and unlike the first one-sheet, it won’t require you to frantically close your browser window at work.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think!

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” hits theaters on December 21st.