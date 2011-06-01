Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara get close on ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ poster

Hot on the heels of the release of the trailer, the highly-anticipated U.S. adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling novel “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” now has a racy international poster that hints at the film’s dark sexual overtones.

In the U.S. version, directed by David Fincher (“Seven,” “Fight Club,” ” Zodiac”), Rooney Mara (who co-starred in Fincher’s “The Social Network” last year) plays Lisbeth, the heroine of the title, while Craig plays the role of
her partner/lover Mikael. In the popular 2009 Swedish version, they were played by Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist. In the poster, Mara looks just about identical to Rapace’s version of the character.

While the U.S. poster will likely be show a lot less skin, it’s apparent that Hollywood hasn’t toned down the sex and violence factor that helped make the suspenseful tale of vengeance, murder, sexual depravity and, ultimately, justice resonate so much with mainstream audiences.

Fincher’s film also stars Robin Wright (“Unbreakable”) as Erika Berger, Stellan Skarsgard (“Thor”) as Martin Vanger and Christopher Plummer (“The Sound of Music”) as Henrik Vanger. 

Former Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, who won an Oscar for “The Social Network,” is providing the score, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O. adding vocals to a cover version of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” (as heard in the film’s trailer).

The film opens nationwide December 21.

What do you think of the poster?
 

