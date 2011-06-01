Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara get close on ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ poster

Hot on the heels of the release of the trailer, the highly-anticipated U.S. adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling novel “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” now has a racy international poster that hints at the film’s dark sexual overtones.
In the U.S. version, directed by David Fincher (“Seven,” “Fight Club,” ” Zodiac”), Rooney Mara (who co-starred in Fincher’s “The Social Network” last year) plays Lisbeth, the heroine of the title, while Craig plays the role of
her partner/lover Mikael. In the popular 2009 Swedish version, they were played by Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist. In the poster, Mara looks just about identical to Rapace’s version of the character.
While the U.S. poster will likely be show a lot less skin, it’s apparent that Hollywood hasn’t toned down the sex and violence factor that helped make the suspenseful tale of vengeance, murder, sexual depravity and, ultimately, justice resonate so much with mainstream audiences.
Fincher’s film also stars Robin Wright (“Unbreakable”) as Erika Berger, Stellan Skarsgard (“Thor”) as Martin Vanger and Christopher Plummer (“The Sound of Music”) as Henrik Vanger.
Former Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, who won an Oscar for “The Social Network,” is providing the score, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O. adding vocals to a cover version of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” (as heard in the film’s trailer).
The film opens nationwide December 21.
Robin Wright is NOT in the Sixth Sense.
Not only is Robin Wright NOT in “The Sixth Sense” (Dave Lewis obviously meant to list M. Night Shyamalan’s other Bruce Willis-starring film, “Unbreakable”) but Christopher Plummer has been in five decades of films since “The Sound of Music”. Why would not list ANY one of those?
You got me! Thanks for catching that. “The Sound of Music” just plain rules is all.
Sex isn’t really “hype” in the case of this film or the book on which it is based. Sex is pretty much a key motif so advertising it is warning audiences what they’re going to get. I actually hope Fincher doesn’t get too carried away with the kind of sex and violence depicted in the books. With this kind of material you can easily end up falling into mindless torture porn territory.
It certainly has a lot going for it, especially Fincher who can do depraved sex and violence as well as anyone. Still, Rooney Mara is no Noomi Rapace. She absolutely nailed Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish versions. Mara has her work cut out for her.
He is not her lover in the books. They have sex once as she is a sexual person but he does not become her lover. Her lover in the books is Mimmi. The poster makes no sense based on the books. Lisbeth of the books would have killed anyone who attempts that kind of hold on her.
They are lovers. Did you erase the entire last 100 pages from my brain? Where Lisbeth almost confessed her love to Blonkvist, only to be crushed to find him with Erika? Or that whole section where she went away with him to a private island and lived/sexed with him as he worked on his tell-all? Mimmi is only in the book for maybe a few scenes but from the very first scene Lisbeth has with Blomkvist there is a connection.
I’m sorry. “Entire last 100 pages from YOUR brain.” My fingers are being wacky.