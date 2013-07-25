Rosamund Pike in talks to become a ‘Gone Girl’ for director David Fincher

The “Gone Girl” may have been found.
Rosamund Pike is in talks to star opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s mystery film, based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn.
Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry are being eyed for supporting roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In the 20th Century Fox and New Regency film, Pike would play a woman who suddenly disappears on her wedding anniversary. Unsurprisingly, her husband (Affleck) is the main suspect, and most of the story is told via flashbacks.
The lead female role is much coveted among Hollywood’s top actresses, with various reports indicating that Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Abbie Cornish Olivia Wilde and Emily Blunt were considered for the part.
It’s unknown which roles are being linked to Harris and Perry.
Reese Witherspoon is producing with her partner Leslie Dixon, but won’t appear in the film. Flynn herself adapted the screenplay.
“Gone Girl” plans to start shooting in September.
Pike, who was recently seen opposite Tom Cruise in “Jack Reacher,” just wrapped “A Long Way Down” with “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul. She’ll next be seen in the British comedy “The World’s End,” reuniting “Shaun of the Dead” principals Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright.
David Fincher is putting Tyler Perry in a movie!