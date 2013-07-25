Rosamund Pike in talks to become a ‘Gone Girl’ for director David Fincher

#David Fincher #Ben Affleck
07.25.13 5 years ago

The “Gone Girl” may have been found.

Rosamund Pike is in talks to star opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s mystery film, based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn.

Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry are being eyed for supporting roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the 20th Century Fox and New Regency film, Pike would play a woman who suddenly disappears on her wedding anniversary. Unsurprisingly, her husband (Affleck) is the main suspect, and most of the story is told via flashbacks.

The lead female role is much coveted among Hollywood’s top actresses, with various reports indicating that Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Abbie Cornish Olivia Wilde and Emily Blunt were considered for the part

It’s unknown which roles are being linked to Harris and Perry. 

Reese Witherspoon is producing with her partner Leslie Dixon, but won’t appear in the film. Flynn herself adapted the screenplay.

“Gone Girl” plans to start shooting in September.

Pike, who was recently seen opposite Tom Cruise in “Jack Reacher,” just wrapped “A Long Way Down” with “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul. She’ll next be seen in the British comedy “The World’s End,” reuniting “Shaun of the Dead” principals Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and director Edgar Wright. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Fincher#Ben Affleck
TAGSBEN AFFLECKdavid fincherGILLIAN FLYNNGONE GIRLNEIL PATRICK HARRISROSAMUND PIKETYLER PERRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP