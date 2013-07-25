Rosamund Pike in talks to become a ‘Gone Girl’ for director David Fincher

The “Gone Girl” may have been found.

Rosamund Pike is in talks to star opposite Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s mystery film, based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn.

Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry are being eyed for supporting roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the 20th Century Fox and New Regency film, Pike would play a woman who suddenly disappears on her wedding anniversary. Unsurprisingly, her husband (Affleck) is the main suspect, and most of the story is told via flashbacks.