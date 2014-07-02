Rosario Dawson and Jamie Chung go in for the kill in new ‘Sin City 2’ photos

07.02.14 4 years ago

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” the upcoming sequel to Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller's 2005 hit, features plenty of femme fatales, and a new pair of photos give fans a closer look at co-stars Rosario Dawson and Jamie Chung. They're positively tame compared to the “controversial” poster featuring Eva Green. 

Chung plays Miho (played by Devon Aoki in the first film), Old Town's silent-but-deadly assassin. Here she pulls a Peter Pan, shooting an arrow whilst jumping through the air. 

Rosario Dawson is reprising her role as the leather-clad, tough-as-nails Gail, seen below striking a classic noir pose in an uncomfortable-looking outfit.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” also stars Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Lady Gaga, Powers Boothe and Josh Brolin.

It opens August 22.

Check out more images below.

