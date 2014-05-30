The Only Thing Wrong With Eva Green’s NSFW ‘Sin City’ Poster Is She’s Human

As the titular Dame, Eva Green channeled her inner femme fatale for her 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' character poster. So much so the Motion Picture Association of America banned it for being too racy. According to the the MPAA, Green's poster cannot be used due to “nudity – curve of under breast and dark nipple/areola circle visible through sheer gown.” The images is below. Brace yourself for a tawdry spectacle the likes of which the world has never seen. NSFW I suppose?

Image Credit: Dimension Films

The MPAA was rocked the the shocking news that women do indeed have breasts. In fact, exactly like their male counterparts, they also have areola and nipples. This caused a flurry of ruffled feathers and pearl clutching because who knew, right?! Clearly the members of the MPAA were laboring under the impression that casting directors were finding actual aliens and/or monstrous creatures disguised as women all these years. Because that's the only explanation I can think of why Green is a no-go but these are totally okay.

I mean, Mystique is quite literally naked here.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

And here. Kudos to these ladies for letting people spray paint where no paint should dare go.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Angelina Jolie isn't literally naked since she's just an anatomically correct CGI replica of herself..wait. Okay yeah, she's naked.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Nudity is totally okay if it's being used as a weapon to seduce and kill, obviously. But throw in some spikes just so people know this isn't sexy nudity.

Image Credit: MGM

Or obscure breasts under bizarre alien biology. I confess, I've never seen Species II…is she some sort of escort model of C-3P0?

Image Credit: MGM

Okay, okay. I think I've got this figured out. Breasts are okay. Cleavage and underboob also get a pass. So all we need to do is obscure the areola because only dudes are allowed to have those and change the hue of her skin and…voila!

Image Credit: Dimension Films/Donna Dickens

Perfection…what could they possible complain about now? Wait, what was that? You mean THIS wasn't banned by the MPAA? Ugh I give up. Clearly they just throw darts at a wall with 'Approved' and 'Banned' painted on it.