Rosie Perez Joins DCEU’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ As Progressive Character Renee Montoya

10.03.18 1 hour ago

Rosie Perez is one of those absurdly talented actresses Hollywood has never quite known what to do with. So it only makes sense to give her a plum role in Birds of Prey, the all-female DCEU entry led by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Perez is the fourth actress confirmed in the Suicide Squad spin-off, after Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smolett-Bell, who will play Huntress and Black Canary, respectively. Perez has nabbed Renee Montoya, a Gotham City detective who eventually becomes The Question — the Randian rogue crime fighter created by comics legend and noted Objectivist Steve Ditko in the ’60s. The character’s sometimes questionable moral intransigence, at least in some of its incarnations, was an inspiration for Rorschach in Alan Moore’s Watchmen.

