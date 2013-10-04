Round Three: Sinead O’Connor tells Miley Cyrus: ‘I’ll visit you in the psych ward’

I think we can rule out any chance of Miley Cyrus and Sinead O”Connor making nice.

Early this morning, O”Connor issued her third open letter to Cyrus in response to Cyrus”s slight stab that she couldn”t respond to the second open letter because she was too busy preparing to host “Saturday Night Live,” a show from which O”Connor is banned, but she would be happy to meet with O”Connor.

O”Connor wants nothing less than an apology from Cyrus as she states in the scorched-earth letter and she once again threatens to sue if Cyrus does not do so: “What you did yesterday was designed to damage me and my career and has caused me enormous distress and harassment and has potential to damage my career,” O”Connor writes.

To catch you up, in response to O”Connor”s first, very nice letter to Cyrus, Cyrus re-posted tweets from O”Connor when she was having a nervous breakdown in January 2012, and then posted a photo of O”Connor ripping up a picture of the Pope from her “SNL” appearance in 1992. She also compared her to Amanda Bynes, who is receiving treatment for her mental condition.

Here”s O”Connor”s third letter in full:

Third letter to Miley

Miley

I have no interest whatsoever in meeting you. You had plenty of time yesterday to abuse Amanda Bynes .. an entirely innocent party.. and myself.. who also did nothing to deserve your abuse.. along with every other sufferer of mental health problems and every person who suffered abuse at the hands of priests.

You can take five minutes today between g- string fuckin’ changes to publicly apologise and remove your abusive tweets. If you do not then you don’t give a shit who you mock and what damage you do by being so ignorant.

When you publicly apologise to Amanda and myself and all mental health sufferers as well as all who were abused by priests that will end the matter as far as I am concerned.

what you did yesterday was designed to damage me and my career and has caused me enormous distress and harassment and has potential to damage my career, since you deliberately gave the impression those tweets of mine were not two years old but reflect my current condition. If you cannot apologize I will have no choice but to bring legal proceedings against you since it is extremely hard to be given work when people think one is suffering from mental illness.

I have no interest in or desire to cause you trouble but if you do not apologise for having deliberately tried to cause me hurt and trouble personally and professionally I will have to bring pressure upon you.

When you end up in the psych ward or rehab I’ll be happy to visit you.. and would not lower myself to mock you.

Be a proper woman and make the public apologies I have listed above. Your hosting SNL is a bullshit reason for not taking five minutes to do the right thing and your behaviour yesterday will rebound upon you very badly.

You have no business abusing Amanda Bynes or anyone else. How do you think you made her feel yesterday? How do you feel when your friend Britney Spears is mocked and humiliated for having had mental health problems? I know I personally want to bash those who treat her that way. If she is your friend and more importantly if you are a true friend to her.. you ought apologise for joining those who mock and humiliate women who have been too nice frankly, to manage the music business without sensibly losing their minds.?

Cease behaving in an anti-female capacity. You will become the victim of it shortly. Soon it will be you the media ‘crazy’ .. and you will not enjoy it.. and you will appreciate people (like myself) standing up for you. Which I will be happy to do.. if you earn my respect today by apologising publicly.



No reply yet from Cyrus, whose lawyers have undoubtedly told her to lay off.

Are you Team Sinead or Team Miley or Team Over It?