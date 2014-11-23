Round-up: 11 of the funniest tweets about the 2014 American Music Awards

Back in the day, awards shows were a chance to get together with friends on the couch to simultaneously celebrate and mock pop culture. Nowadays, the couch has given way to the soft, loving glow of the laptop monitor and our friends populate Twitter.

One thing that remains the same? The snark. Here”s some of the best jabs at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Pop starlets” blinged-out in-ear monitors are the equivalent of suburban moms” bedazzled iphone cases. #AMAs – Emily Volman (@emilyvolman) November 24, 2014

More real singing, less pole dancing please. #AMAs – Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 24, 2014

Hope Iggy Azalea wins for Best Rap That Sounds Like Gagging. #AMAs2014 – TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) November 24, 2014

Katy Perry put more effort into her fruit and vegetable costume than conveying any sincerity in her thank you message. #AMAs2014 – Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) November 24, 2014

I feel like #Lorde is IN MY LIVING ROOM right now. #AMAs2014 pic.twitter.com/18bleYXIEo – Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) November 24, 2014

Between Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande, this old lady wishes someone would teach Kids Today that consonants still exist. #AMAs #enunciate -H – Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) November 24, 2014

This Fergie performance has everything: a horrible melody, tricycles, overweight DJs, a lead singer without talent… #AMAs – Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) November 24, 2014

Good to see Bellatrix LeStrange's cousin win something. #AMAs2014 pic.twitter.com/h9xuYwq2EA – Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 24, 2014

my life may not have worked out the way I hoped but at least I've never yelled “How y'all feelin' AMA's!!!” into a microphone #AMAs – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) November 24, 2014

The #AMAs summarized in a picture pic.twitter.com/NnCbqcEQrZ – Daniel José Older (@djolder) November 24, 2014

